Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Hut 8 Mining Corp.    HUT   CA44812T1021

HUT 8 MINING CORP.

(HUT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hut 8 Announces Results of 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

12/30/2020 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2020) - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT) (OTCQX: HUTMF) ("Hut 8" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held telephonically on December 30, 2020.

As of November 2, 2020, which was the record date for the Meeting, there were 96,732,324 common shares of the Company outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting. Of this amount, there were 44,611,046 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The final voting results of the Meeting are set out below:

1. Election of Directors. Each of the nominees were elected as directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their respective successors are elected or appointed.

The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the Meeting with respect to the election of directors:

NomineeForWithheld
ActualPercentageActualPercentage
Bill Tai37,956,79188.63%4,869,22311.37%
Jeremy Sewell37,955,33788.63%4,870,67711.37%
Joseph Flinn42,797,52499.93%28,4900.07%
Sanjiv Samant42,762,57499.85%63,4400.15%
Chris Eldredge42,798,15499.93%27,8600.07%
Jaime Leverton37,920,79188.55%4,905,22311.45%

 

2. Appointment of DMCL LLP. The Company's shareholders approved the appointment of DMCL LLP be appointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company at such remuneration as may be fixed by the directors of the Company. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the Meeting with respect to the appointment of DMCL LLP:

ForWithheld
ActualPercentageActualPercentage
44,547,50699.86%63,4400.14%

 

3. Approval of the securities for services plan with Induna Energy Inc. The Company's shareholders approved the issuance to Induna Energy of 380,000 common shares for services rendered to Hut 8 in 2020, and the issuance of up to 600,000 common shares in 2021 for the same or similar services to be rendered, to be issued at the discretion of the Board. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the Meeting with respect to the approval of the securities for services plan with Induna Energy:

ForAgainst
ActualPercentageActualPercentage
42,416,01699.04%409,9980.96%

 

ABOUT HUT 8 MINING CORP.

Hut 8 is a bitcoin mining company with industrial scale operations in Canada. Hut 8 creates value for investors through low production costs and appreciation of its bitcoin inventory. The company provides investors with direct exposure to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. Investors avoid the need to create online wallets, wire money offshore, and safely store their bitcoin.

The Company's common shares are listed under the symbol "HUT" on the TSX and as "HUTMF" on the OTCQX Exchange.

Key investment highlights and FAQ's: https://www.hut8mining.com/investors.

Keep up-to-date on Hut 8 events and developments and join our online communities at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Hut 8 Corporate Contact:

Jimmy Vaiopoulos
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (647) 256-1992
Email: info@hut8mining.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Hut 8 as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recently-filed Annual Information Form, which is available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Hut 8; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Hut 8 expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71197


© Newsfilecorp 2020
All news about HUT 8 MINING CORP.
05:50pHut 8 Announces Results of 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
NE
12/16Hut 8 Continues to Add Talent to Roster with the Appointment of Sue Ennis as ..
NE
12/01Hut 8 Proposes Two New Board Members
NE
11/13HUT 8 MINING : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
11/12HUT 8 MINING : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
11/12HUT 8 MINING : Q3 2020 md&a
PU
11/12HUT 8 MINING : Q3 2020 Financial Statements
PU
11/10HUT 8 MINING : TMX Group, Hut 8, C-Suite at The Open
AQ
11/03HUT 8 MINING CORP : . Virtually Opens The Market
AQ
11/02Hut 8 Mining Appoints CEO
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 39,4 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 369 M 289 M 289 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart HUT 8 MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Hut 8 Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUT 8 MINING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,50 CAD
Last Close Price 3,81 CAD
Spread / Highest target -34,4%
Spread / Average Target -34,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jaime Leverton Chief Executive Officer
William Ping Tai Chairman
Demetrios Vaiopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Joseph Mills Independent Director
Joseph Flinn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUT 8 MINING CORP.256.07%288
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES1.58%87 672
ADYEN N.V.164.30%71 723
WORLDLINE25.76%27 148
STONECO LTD.108.32%25 655
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.22.53%17 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ