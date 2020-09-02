Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Hut 8 Mining Corp.    HUT   CA44812T1021

HUT 8 MINING CORP.

(HUT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hut 8 Announces the Final Transfer of Site Management and Operations at Drumheller

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2020) - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT) (OTCQX: HUTMF) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of the world's largest public cryptocurrency mining companies by operating capacity and market capitalization, announces that the site management of the Drumheller facility operations has been transferred from the Bitfury Group ("Bitfury") to Hut 8 effective August 28, 2020 saving Hut 8 over $1 million per year. This is in addition to the transfer of the site management of the Medicine Hat facility previously announced effective August 1, 2020, saving Hut 8 over $500,000 annually. Previously, Hut 8 outsourced the operations and maintenance of its facilities to Bitfury with significant oversight from Hut 8. Now, the Company has brought the site management of all its facilities in-house to reduce costs and streamline operations.

Hut 8 has continued to focus on reducing its cost to mine bitcoin. One of the directions to achieve this is by structuring its Medicine Hat facility to monitor parts of Drumheller's operation remotely which reduces site costs in Drumheller. This allows for more centralized and consistent control over its operations, while key staff in Drumheller focus on the maintenance of the site's assets. With the two sites approximately two hours apart, it allows Hut 8 to standardize how each facility is run. Overall, the cost savings from this initiative are over $1.5 million per year.

"This was the final step in transferring the site management of the sites fully to Hut 8, allowing us to work more directly with the site staff to streamline operations and further lower our cost to mine each bitcoin," said Jimmy Vaiopoulos, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Hut 8. "Between both Medicine Hat and Drumheller, this will save us upwards of $1.5 million per year and provide Hut 8 more control to find further operational efficiencies in the future."

ABOUT HUT 8 MINING CORP.

Hut 8 is a bitcoin mining company with industrial scale operations in Canada. Hut 8 creates value for investors through low production costs and appreciation of its bitcoin inventory. The company provides investors with direct exposure to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. Investors avoid the need to create online wallets, wire money offshore, and safely store their bitcoin.

The Company's common shares are listed under the symbol "HUT" on the TSX and as "HUTMF" on the OTCQX Exchange.

Key investment highlights and FAQ's: https://www.hut8mining.com/investors.

Keep up-to-date on Hut 8 events and developments and join our online communities at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Hut 8 Corporate Contact:

Jimmy Vaiopoulos
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (647) 256-1992
Email: info@hut8mining.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Hut 8 as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Filing Statement dated March 1, 2018 relating to the Qualifying Transaction of Oriana Resources Corporation and Hut 8, which is available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Hut 8; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Hut 8 expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63078


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HUT 8 MINING CORP.
08:10aHut 8 Announces the Final Transfer of Site Management and Operations at Drumh..
NE
08/13HUT 8 MINING : Q2 2020 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statem..
PU
08/13HUT 8 MINING : Q2 2020 MD&A Amended and Restated
PU
08/13Hut 8 Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
NE
08/12Hut 8 Announces Operational Updates
NE
08/06Hut 8 Mining Corp. Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2020 Financial R..
NE
08/04Hut 8 Announces the Transfer of Site Management and Operations
NE
07/13Hut 8 Announces Successful Renegotiation of Loan Terms
NE
06/25HUT 8 MINING : Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering
PU
06/25HUT 8 MINING : IIROC Trade Resumption - HUT.WT
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21,8 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 18,7 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 105 M 80,8 M 80,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart HUT 8 MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Hut 8 Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUT 8 MINING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,50 CAD
Last Close Price 1,09 CAD
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 129%
Spread / Lowest Target 129%
Managers
NameTitle
Jimmy Vaiopoulos Chief Executive Officer
William Ping Tai Chairman
Kyle Appleby Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Joseph Mills Independent Director
Joseph Flinn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUT 8 MINING CORP.1.87%81
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES9.53%94 397
ADYEN N.V.93.84%51 260
WORLDLINE25.23%17 333
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.114.16%8 377
SIMCORP A/S4.16%5 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group