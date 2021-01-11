Hut 8 Mining Corp. Announces CAD$77.5 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement of its common shares ("Common Shares") and warrants to purchase common shares ("Warrants") to institutional investors for gross proceeds of CAD$77,500,000 (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue 15,500,000 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase up to 7,750,000 Common Shares at a purchase price of CAD$5.00 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of CAD$6.25 per Common Share at any time prior to the second anniversary of the issuance date.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by the Company for working capital and general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, infrastructure expansion, equipment purchases and repayment of debt.

The Company has applied to list the Common Shares issued in the Private Placement and the Common Shares underlying the Warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The Private Placement is expected to close on or about January 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of conditional approval by the TSX for the Private Placement.

"Hut 8 is pleased to have been able to raise such a significant amount of capital from new U.S. institutional investors and is excited for its continued growth," said Jaime Leverton, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the Private Placement in the United States.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities covered being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About the Company

Hut 8 is a bitcoin mining company with industrial scale operations in Canada. Hut 8 creates value for investors through low production costs and appreciation of its bitcoin inventory. The Company provides investors with direct exposure to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. Investors avoid the need to create online wallets, wire money offshore, and safely store their bitcoin. The Company's Common Shares are listed under the symbol "HUT" on the TSX and under the symbol "HUTMF" on the OTCQX Exchange.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward‐Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws, respectively (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the Company's businesses, operations, plans and other such matters is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes, among others, information regarding: the Company's intention to complete the Private Placement and the expected use of proceeds of the Private Placement.

Forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, market and other conditions, risks relating to investing in the Private Placement; discretion in the use of proceeds; the ability to raise additional funds; there being no current market for the Warrants; investing in the Company's securities being speculative; volatility of the market price for the Common Shares generally; risk of dilution; changes in the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrency risks; market instability due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's reliance on a limited number of key employees; and fluctuations in energy prices as well as the risk factors described in the Company's annual information form dated April 3, 2020 and other filings with the Canadian securities regulators available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

