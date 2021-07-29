Log in
    HUT   CA44812T1021

HUT 8 MINING CORP.

(HUT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hut 8 Mining Corp., Digital Asset Mining Pioneers, CEO Clip Video

07/29/2021 | 02:55pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT) (NASDAQ: HUT) - CEO, Jaime Leverton speaks on the Company's innovation in the bitcoin space.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/hut-8-digital-asset-mining-pioneers-ceo-clip-90sec/

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT) (NASDAQ: HUT)

Hut 8 Mining is being featured on BNN Bloomberg Jul 31st - Aug 1st, 2021.

hut8mining.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Contact:
Trina Schlingmann
(604) 664-7401 x 5
trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91621


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 120 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
Net income 2021 47,9 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 813 M 653 M 653 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,76x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart HUT 8 MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Hut 8 Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUT 8 MINING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,68 CAD
Average target price 14,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jaime Leverton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shane Downey Chief Financial Officer
William Ping Tai Chairman
Jason Zaluski Head-Technology
Joseph Flinn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUT 8 MINING CORP.62.75%646
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.5.13%92 219
ADYEN N.V.22.13%83 651
WORLDLINE-0.18%26 145
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.11.51%22 295
STONECO LTD.-31.97%17 665