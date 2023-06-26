By Robb M. Stewart

Hut 8 Mining said it has arranged a $50 million credit facility through Coinbase Credit that will provide the digital asset mining company with additional financial flexibility.

The loan proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, Hut 8 said.

The facility provides a $15 million term loan that is expected to be funded at or shortly following closing.

The facility also provides an option of drawing an additional $20 million delayed-draw term loan tranche in a second borrowing between one and two months following closing and an option of further drawing an additional $15 million delayed-draw term loan tranche in a third borrowing within 15 business days following completion of planned merger between Hut 8 and U.S. Data Mining Group, Hut 8 said.

