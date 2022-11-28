Advanced search
    HUT   CA44812T1021

HUT 8 MINING CORP.

(HUT)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-25 pm EST
1.580 CAD   -3.66%
07:05aHut 8 Mining Seeks Mediation with Third-Party Energy Supplier in Ontario
DJ
06:53aHut 8 Mining Seeks to Start Mediation With Validus Power for Dispute Over Supply to North Bay Facility
MT
06:32aHut 8 Mining Brief: Providing Update on North Bay Facility
MT
Hut 8 Mining Seeks Mediation with Third-Party Energy Supplier in Ontario

11/28/2022 | 07:05am EST
By Adriano Marchese


Hut 8 Mining Corp. said Monday that it has requested mediation proceedings with one of its third-party suppliers of energy for suspending delivery of energy to the company's operations in Ontario.

Earlier in November, the Canadian cryptocurrency mining company delivered a notice of event of default to Vladius Power Corp. for what it said were breaches of certain obligations it had with Hut 8 under a power-purchase agreement.

Subsequently, Vladius suspended delivery of energy to Hut 8's mining operations in North Bay, claiming that Hut 8 failed to make payments.

Hut 8 said that it now intends to proceed to mediation, a route stipulated as an option in the agreement between the companies.

To mitigate any effects of the dispute, Hut 8 said it is exploring alternatives, including through organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

The company said that it continues to monitor the situation and that it will provide updates on the status of the mediation process as well as the suspension of mining activities at its North Bay site.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 0704ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
HUT 8 MINING CORP. -3.66% 1.58 Delayed Quote.-84.09%
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA 0.21% 33.75 Delayed Quote.-19.26%
Financials
Sales 2022 158 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2022 -27,8 M -20,8 M -20,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 310 M 232 M 232 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 93,3%
Hut 8 Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HUT 8 MINING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,58 CAD
Average target price 4,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 169%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jaime Leverton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shane Downey Chief Financial Officer
William Ping Tai Chairman
Jason Zaluski Head-Technology
James Beer Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUT 8 MINING CORP.-84.09%232
INTUIT INC.-38.98%110 413
ADYEN N.V.-35.35%48 143
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-39.55%39 151
WORLDLINE-5.28%13 599
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-47.13%8 327