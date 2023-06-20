Hut 8 Mining Shares Lead Crypto Miner Rally

By Dean Seal

Shares of Hut 8 Mining are leading a rally of cryptocurrency miners' stocks.

The stock is up 19.6% at $2.75 in the midday session on Tuesday. Shares have tripled since the start of the year as prices for digital assets lifted off from multi-year lows and have been rising in recent days.

Bit Digital shares were up 13.4% at $3.81.

Bitfarms shares rose 14.1% to $1.34.

Marathon Digital Holdings shares climbed 8.5% to $10.83.

Cleanspark shares were up 9.3% at $4.24.

Riot Blockchain shares were up 4.3% at $10.85.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has risen 7.2% in the past five days and is up more than 2% in midday trading.

