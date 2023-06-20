Advanced search
    HUT   CA44812T1021

HUT 8 MINING CORP.

(HUT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:59:55 2023-06-20 pm EDT
3.510 CAD   +4.78%
Hut 8 Mining Shares Lead Crypto Miner Rally

06/20/2023 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dean Seal


Shares of Hut 8 Mining are leading a rally of cryptocurrency miners' stocks.

The stock is up 19.6% at $2.75 in the midday session on Tuesday. Shares have tripled since the start of the year as prices for digital assets lifted off from multi-year lows and have been rising in recent days.

Bit Digital shares were up 13.4% at $3.81.

Bitfarms shares rose 14.1% to $1.34.

Marathon Digital Holdings shares climbed 8.5% to $10.83.

Cleanspark shares were up 9.3% at $4.24.

Riot Blockchain shares were up 4.3% at $10.85.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has risen 7.2% in the past five days and is up more than 2% in midday trading.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-23 1339ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIT DIGITAL, INC. 14.87% 3.82 Delayed Quote.460.00%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 2.04% 24597.3 End-of-day quote.59.49%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 1.70% 26786 End-of-day quote.62.03%
BITFARMS LTD. 7.19% 1.775 Delayed Quote.198.21%
CLEANSPARK, INC. 11.21% 4.252 Delayed Quote.90.20%
HUT 8 MINING CORP. 6.87% 3.51 Delayed Quote.188.79%
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. 12.17% 11.11 Delayed Quote.191.81%
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC. 6.63% 11.0078 Delayed Quote.206.78%
Financials
Sales 2023 93,9 M 70,8 M 70,8 M
Net income 2023 57,4 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 741 M 561 M 559 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,89x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,92x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart HUT 8 MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Hut 8 Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUT 8 MINING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,35 CAD
Average target price 6,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 94,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jaime Leverton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Asher Genoot President
Shenif Visram Chief Financial Officer
William Ping Tai Chairman
James Beer Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUT 8 MINING CORP.188.79%561
INTUIT INC.16.91%127 436
ADYEN N.V.21.75%53 109
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-19.26%32 453
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.114.99%15 764
WORLDLINE-7.23%10 434
