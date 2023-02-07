Hut 8 Mining, U.S. Data Mining Group Merging

By Chris Wack

Hut 8 Mining Corp. and U.S. Data Mining Group Inc. said Tuesday that they were combining in an all-stock merger of equals.

The combined company will be called Hut 8 Corp., and will be a U.S.-domiciled entity.

The new company will have access to 825 megawatts of gross energy across all six sites with self-mining, hosting and managed infrastructure operations. It will have 5.6 exa hashes per second of installed self-mining capacity and 244 MW of total energy available at five sites with current self-mining operations.

The combined company will manage 680 MW of infrastructure operations powered by energy from a variety of sources, including renewable and zero-emission in Kearney, Neb., and Granbury and King Mountain, Texas.

Under the merger agreement, the new company will be led by a combined board of directors and management team of Bitcoin miners, energy experts and business leaders.

