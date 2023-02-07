Advanced search
    HUT   CA44812T1021

HUT 8 MINING CORP.

(HUT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-06 pm EST
3.190 CAD   +7.41%
07:14aHut 8 Mining, U.S. Data Mining Group Merging
DJ
06:46aCanada's Hut 8 Mining to merge with US Bitcoin
RE
01/26Hut 8 Mining Provides Update on North Bay Facility
MT
Hut 8 Mining, U.S. Data Mining Group Merging

02/07/2023 | 07:14am EST
By Chris Wack


Hut 8 Mining Corp. and U.S. Data Mining Group Inc. said Tuesday that they were combining in an all-stock merger of equals.

The combined company will be called Hut 8 Corp., and will be a U.S.-domiciled entity.

The new company will have access to 825 megawatts of gross energy across all six sites with self-mining, hosting and managed infrastructure operations. It will have 5.6 exa hashes per second of installed self-mining capacity and 244 MW of total energy available at five sites with current self-mining operations.

The combined company will manage 680 MW of infrastructure operations powered by energy from a variety of sources, including renewable and zero-emission in Kearney, Neb., and Granbury and King Mountain, Texas.

Under the merger agreement, the new company will be led by a combined board of directors and management team of Bitcoin miners, energy experts and business leaders.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 0713ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.21% 21226 End-of-day quote.36.96%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.78% 22761.4 End-of-day quote.37.00%
HUT 8 MINING CORP. 7.41% 3.19 Delayed Quote.175.00%
