Hut 8 Mining : Majority Voting Policy

HUT 8 MINING CORP.

MAJORITY VOTING POLICY

The board of directors (the "Board") of Hut 8 Mining Corp., a corporation existing under the laws of British Columbia (the "Company") believes that each of its members should have the confidence and support of the Company's shareholders ("Shareholders"). To this end and in light of best practice standards in Canada and the rules of Toronto Stock Exchange, the Board has unanimously adopted this Majority Voting Policy (this "Policy"). All nominees for election to the Board shall be deemed to confirm that they will abide by this Policy before their names are put forward for election.

This Policy should be interpreted in a manner consistent with the articles of the Company, and any federal, provincial, territorial or state law, regulation or rule and any stock exchange rule to which the Company is subject.