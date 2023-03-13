Hut 8 Shares Jump After Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Waiting Period Expires

By Robb M. Stewart

Hut 8 Mining Corp.'s shares rallied Monday as the Canadian digital currency miner cleared yet another hurdle in its planned tie-up with U.S. Data Mining Group Inc.

In afternoon trading, the stock was 22% higher at $2.13 Canadian dollars, widening the year-to-date advance to 84%.

Hut 8 said the waiting period for the proposed deal had expired under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, satisfying one of the conditions to closing the all-stock merger.

That comes after Hut 8 on Friday said Canada's competition regulator wouldn't challenge the deal.

In early February, Hut 8 Mining and U.S. Data Mining Group, which does business under the name US Bitcoin Corp., said they were combining in a merger of equals.

