Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Hut 8 Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUT   CA44812T1021

HUT 8 MINING CORP.

(HUT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:51:21 2023-03-13 pm EDT
2.100 CAD   +20.00%
01:38pHut 8 Shares Jump After Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Waiting Period Expires
DJ
11:47aHut 8 Mining Surges 20% As Announces Update On Merger With US Data Mining Group
MT
10:15aHut 8 Mining Brief: Up 11% After Providing Update on Business Combination with USBTC
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hut 8 Shares Jump After Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Waiting Period Expires

03/13/2023 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Robb M. Stewart


Hut 8 Mining Corp.'s shares rallied Monday as the Canadian digital currency miner cleared yet another hurdle in its planned tie-up with U.S. Data Mining Group Inc.

In afternoon trading, the stock was 22% higher at $2.13 Canadian dollars, widening the year-to-date advance to 84%.

Hut 8 said the waiting period for the proposed deal had expired under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, satisfying one of the conditions to closing the all-stock merger.

That comes after Hut 8 on Friday said Canada's competition regulator wouldn't challenge the deal.

In early February, Hut 8 Mining and U.S. Data Mining Group, which does business under the name US Bitcoin Corp., said they were combining in a merger of equals.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1337ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 7.77% 20637.6 End-of-day quote.33.16%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 7.62% 22180.8 End-of-day quote.33.51%
HUT 8 MINING CORP. 20.00% 2.1 Delayed Quote.50.86%
All news about HUT 8 MINING CORP.
01:38pHut 8 Shares Jump After Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Waiting Period Expires
DJ
11:47aHut 8 Mining Surges 20% As Announces Update On Merger With US Data Mining Group
MT
10:15aHut 8 Mining Brief: Up 11% After Providing Update on Business Combina..
MT
09:03aCanaccord Genuity Adjusts Price Target on Hut 8 Mining to $5 From $6, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
06:57aHut 8 Mining Gains 6% In US Pre-Mkt As Announces Update On Merger With US Data Mining G..
MT
06:33aHut 8 Mining Brief: Providing Update on Business Combination with USB..
MT
06:31aHut 8 Provides Update on Business Combination with USBTC
PR
03/10Toronto Stocks Continue Decline; Spectra7 Microsystems Drops on C$5.9 Million Offering
DJ
03/10HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Hut 8 Mining to $1.60 From $2, Keeps Neutral Rati..
MT
03/10Hut 8 Mining Receives No-Action Letter from Competition Bureau Regarding Merger with US..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUT 8 MINING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 93,0 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
Net income 2023 -119 M -86,6 M -86,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,03x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 387 M 281 M 281 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,16x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart HUT 8 MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Hut 8 Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUT 8 MINING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,75 CAD
Average target price 4,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 143%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jaime Leverton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Asher Genoot President
Shenif Visram Chief Financial Officer
William Ping Tai Chairman
Jason Zaluski Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUT 8 MINING CORP.50.86%281
INTUIT INC.0.87%110 145
ADYEN N.V.3.24%43 920
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-15.67%33 871
WORLDLINE8.38%11 898
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.17.69%9 012