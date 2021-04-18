Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary
HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT PTE. LIMITED
HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST
Annual General Meeting
Apr 18, 2021 12:04
Replace
SG210329MEET7MF8
Kim Yi Hwa
Company Secretary
31/12/2020
Please see attached the responses to substantial and relevant questions received from Unitholders prior to the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to be held on 19 April 2021.
19/04/2021 11:00:00
17/04/2021 11:00:00
The AGM will be convened and held by way of electronic means. Unitholders will not be able to physically attend the AGM.
Sales 2021
10 937 M
1 407 M
1 407 M
Net income 2021
857 M
110 M
110 M
Net Debt 2021
19 743 M
2 541 M
2 541 M
P/E ratio 2021
19,0x
Yield 2021
6,43%
Capitalization
15 908 M
2 047 M
2 047 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,26x
EV / Sales 2022
3,10x
Nbr of Employees
3 437
Free-Float
69,7%
Chart HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST
Technical analysis trends HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
4
Average target price
1,82 HKD
Last Close Price
1,83 HKD
Spread / Highest target
35,9%
Spread / Average Target
-0,27%
Spread / Lowest Target
-19,3%
