    P7VU   SG2D00968206

HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST

(P7VU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 04/16
0.32 SGD   0.00%
12:37aREPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING  : : Voluntary
PU
03/28ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING  : : Voluntary
PU
03/28HUTCHISON PORT TRUST  : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

04/18/2021 | 12:37am EDT
Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary
Back18 Apr 2021
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT PTE. LIMITED
Security HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST
Announcement Details
Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 18, 2021 12:04
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG210329MEET7MF8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kim Yi Hwa
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 31/12/2020
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached the responses to substantial and relevant questions received from Unitholders prior to the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to be held on 19 April 2021.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 19/04/2021 11:00:00
Response Deadline Date 17/04/2021 11:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The AGM will be convened and held by way of electronic means. Unitholders will not be able to physically attend the AGM.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 197,665 bytes)

Disclaimer

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust published this content on 18 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2021 04:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 937 M 1 407 M 1 407 M
Net income 2021 857 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2021 19 743 M 2 541 M 2 541 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 6,43%
Capitalization 15 908 M 2 047 M 2 047 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 3 437
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST
Duration : Period :
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,82 HKD
Last Close Price 1,83 HKD
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hing Man Lam Chief Executive Officer
Tung Wan Lee Chief Financial Officer
Kin Ning Fok Chairman
Hin Kee Tang Operations Director
Tze Leung Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST23.08%2 047
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED56.18%20 598
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.1.31%16 454
MISC-0.73%7 377
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.1.04%6 217
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED35.09%6 041
