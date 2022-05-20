Hutchison Port Trust : Minutes Of The Annual General Meeting Of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust Held On 26 April 2022
Minutes Of The Annual General Meeting Of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust Held On 26 April 2022
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT PTE. LIMITED
Securities
HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST - SG2D00968206 - NS8U
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
May 20, 2022 17:40
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust held on 26 April 2022
Announcement Reference
SG220520OTHRQJV0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Wong Yoen Har
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 547,698 bytes)
Disclaimer
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:44:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
