    P7VU   SG2D00968206

HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST

(P7VU)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05/20 05:06:50 am EDT
0.2300 USD    0.00%
05:45aHUTCHISON PORT TRUST : Minutes Of The Annual General Meeting Of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust Held On 26 April 2022
PU
04/26REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
03/14REPLACE - CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory With Options
PU
Hutchison Port Trust : Minutes Of The Annual General Meeting Of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust Held On 26 April 2022

05/20/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Minutes Of The Annual General Meeting Of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust Held On 26 April 2022
Back20 May 2022
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT PTE. LIMITED
Securities HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST - SG2D00968206 - NS8U
Stapled Security No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 20, 2022 17:40
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust held on 26 April 2022
Announcement Reference SG220520OTHRQJV0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Wong Yoen Har
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 547,698 bytes)

Disclaimer

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 13 089 M 1 668 M 1 668 M
Net income 2022 1 370 M 175 M 175 M
Net Debt 2022 14 857 M 1 893 M 1 893 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 8,46%
Capitalization 15 722 M 2 004 M 2 004 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 3 437
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST
Duration : Period :
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,80 HKD
Average target price 2,40 HKD
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hing Man Lam Chief Executive Officer
Chi Kit Ng Chief Financial Officer
Kin Ning Fok Chairman
Tze Leung Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Graeme Allan Jack Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST2.22%2 004
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.9.85%20 956
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED4.04%20 649
MISC BERHAD8.65%7 877
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.83%6 723
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-11.11%4 977