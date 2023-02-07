Advanced search
    P7VU   SG2D00968206

HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST

(P7VU)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:04:18 2023-02-07 am EST
0.2100 USD    0.00%
04:54aHutchison Port Trust : Notice Of Record Date & Distribution Payment Date
PU
01/20Financial Statements And Related Announcement : : Notification Of Results Release
PU
2022Hutchison Port Provides Update on Change of Ownership in Joint Venture
MT
Hutchison Port Trust : Presentation Slides (344 KB)

02/07/2023 | 05:19am EST
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust

2022 Financial Results Presentation

for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation should be read in conjunction with, and figures herein are based on, the results of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust ("HPH Trust") for the year ended 31 December 2022 in the SGXNET announcement.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements and financial information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and financial information. Such forward-looking statements and financial information are based on numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which we will operate in the future. As these statements and financial information reflect our current views concerning future events, these statements and financial information necessarily involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual future performance could differ materially from these forward-looking statements and financial information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which are based on the current view of Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited (incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability), a trustee-manager of HPH Trust, of future events.

1

HPH TRUST / RESULTS PRESENTATION

7 February, 2023

Table of Contents

  1. Key Highlights
  2. Outlook and Prospects
  3. Business Review for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
  4. Key Financial Performance

2

HPH TRUST / RESULTS PRESENTATION

7 February, 2023

1 Key Highlights

3

HPH TRUST / RESULTS PRESENTATION

7 February, 2023

Key Highlights

  • 2022 full year throughput of HPH Trust's ports was 7% below last year. YICT's throughput was 4% below last year. Combined throughput(N1) of HIT, COSCO-HIT and ACT (collectively "HPHT Kwai Tsing") was 11% lower than last year
  • Outbound cargoes to the US and EU for 2022 were lower than 2021 volume by 12% and 13%, respectively. YICT's full year throughput decrease was mainly attributed to the lower US, EU and transshipment cargoes, but partially offset by higher empties. The drop in HPHT Kwai Tsing's throughput was mainly due to lower local and transshipment cargoes
  • 2022 full year NPAT was HK$2,519.7 million, HK$1,007.5 million or 29% below last year. NPAT attributable to unitholders was HK$1,099.0 million, HK$648.2 million or 37% below last year
  • 2022 full year Distribution Per Unit is 14.50 HK cents

N1 Represents the allocated throughput from Hong Kong Seaport Joint Operating Alliance with effect from 1 April 2019

4

HPH TRUST / RESULTS PRESENTATION

7 February, 2023

Disclaimer

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 10:18:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
