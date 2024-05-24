Hutchison Port Holdings Trust managed by Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust and Beibu Gulf Port Group
Ink a Memorandum of Cooperation
First-of-its-kind Partnership to Develop Guangxi-Hong Kong Sea-Rail Intermodal
Channel and Accelerate "Guangxi-KwaiTsing-Yantian" Collaboration
(Hong Kong - 24 May 2024) Hutchison Port Holdings Trust ('HPH Trust') and Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Company Limited ('Beibu Gulf Port Group') have announced the signing of a memorandum of cooperation, marking a significant step towards strengthening collaboration across ports and logistics sectors, while promoting economic and trade exchanges between Guangxi and Hong Kong. This pivotal partnership is set to expedite the growth of the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Beibu Gulf economic zone.
The memorandum of cooperation was duly signed in the presence of over 50 guests and government officials, under the witness of Mr. Liu Ning, Secretary of the Communist Party of China Guangxi Regional Committee, Ms. Amy Chan, the Commissioner for Maritime and Port Development of the Transport and Logistics Bureau and Mr. Ivor Chow, Chief Executive Officer of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust.
By fostering stronger economic and trade ties between Guangxi and Hong Kong and capitalising on their respective strengths, the cooperation aims to boost multimodal transportation collaboration. This partnership will primarily focus on fortifying cooperation between the two regions, utilising the Beibu Gulf Port as a vital link connecting the northwest region over land and the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area via sea. Its ultimate objective is to establish a route that seamlessly connects Asia with North America, Europe, and other regions. This envisioned sea-rail intermodal channel is referred to as the "Western-BeibuGulf-Hong Kong(Kwai Tsing)/Yantian-Destination route".
Additionally, by harnessing complementary routes and customs clearance convenience between Hong Kong and Yantian Port in Shenzhen, both parties aim to facilitate transshipment traffic between the Beibu Gulf Port and Hong Kong. This will expedite the collaboration of the logistics hub "Guangxi-KwaiTsing-Yantian" based on seamless and highly efficient cooperation among Guangxi, Kwai Tsing and Yantian port zones.
The partnership is expected to bring additional cargo volume to the Hong Kong Port and accelerate import/export cargo movement. For instance, shipping goods from the northwest to major Asian regions via Hong Kong can now be completed in just 4-7 days. Currently, Hong Kong has over 170 international weekly container liner services, connecting destinations across the globe.
The Commissioner for Maritime and Port Development of the Transport and Logistics Bureau, Ms. Amy Chan, said, "Hong Kong is an important hub port in the region providing excellent port and maritime services. As announced in the Action Plan on Maritime and Port Development in December 2023, we aim to enhance the overall competitiveness of the Hong Kong Port and the Greater Bay Area port cluster. We are pleased to witness the signing of the memorandum of cooperation between Hutchison Port Holdings Trust and Beibu Gulf Group which facilitates multi-modal transportation between Guangxi and Hong Kong and leverages the
international connectivity and efficient services of the Hong Kong Port, contributing to our efforts in consolidating Hong Kong's position as an international maritime centre."
Mr. Ivor Chow, Chief Executive Officer of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, said "HPH Trust is committed to collaborating with leading industry stakeholders to explore development opportunities for its port and logistics-related businesses. We are delighted to cooperate with Beibu Gulf Port Group as we capitalise on the unique strengths of both ports to enhance our overall competitiveness, thereby reinforcing the development of Hong Kong as an international transshipment hub."
Spokesperson of Beibu Gulf Port Group stated, "This memorandum of cooperation symbolises our commitment to support Guangxi in establishing the 'One Zone, Two Cities' model and building it into an important strategic hinterland of the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Dedicated to deepening the cooperation between Guangxi and Hong Kong across the ports and logistics sectors, as well as economic and trade exchanges, the memorandum will catalyse high-quality development towards a maritime economy, making significant contributions to national strategies including the Belt and Road initiative."
Photo Captions
Photo 1
Mr. Vincent Yuen, Managing Director, Port Services and Logistics, Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (right, seated) and Mr. Pan Xiaobin, Deputy General Manager of Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Co., Ltd. (left, seated) signed the memorandum of cooperation.
Photo 2
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust and Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group representatives signed a memorandum of cooperation under the witness of the guests.
(From left to right)
Mr. Pan Xiaobin, Deputy General Manager of Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Co., Ltd.
Mr. Liao Pinhu, Vice Chairman of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region
Mr. Zhou Yijue, Secretary General of the Party Committee and Director of the General Office of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region
Mr. Liu Ning, Secretary of the Communist Party of China
Guangxi Regional Committee
Mr. Ivor Chow, Chief Executive Officer, Hutchison Port
Holdings Trust
Ms. Amy Chan, Commissioner for Maritime and Port
Development, Transport and Logistics Bureau
Mr. Vincent Yuen, Managing Director, Port Services and
Logistics, Hutchison Port Holdings Trust
Photo 3a-3b
The Guangxi delegation toured the remote control operation centre.
Photo 4a-4b
Kwai Tsing Container Terminals
About Hutchison Port Holdings Trust
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust) is the world's first container port business trust listed in Singapore. The portfolio of HPH Trust consists of interests in deep-water container port assets located in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China, two of the world's busiest container ports, as well as certain port ancillary services and the economic benefits of river ports complementary to the deep-water container ports operated by HPH Trust.
The investment mandate of HPH Trust is principally to invest in, develop, operate and manage deep-water container ports in the Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macau, one of the world's largest trading hubs by throughput.
About Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Company Limited
Please visithttps://www.bbwgw.com/bbwport/mobile/list?columnsId=2027
Media Enquiry
Anthony Tam
Group Corporate Affairs
Hutchison Ports
Tel: (852) 2619 7557
Fax: (852) 2612 0083
Email:gca@hutchisonports.com
