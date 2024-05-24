Hutchison Port Holdings Trust managed by Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust and Beibu Gulf Port Group

Ink a Memorandum of Cooperation

First-of-its-kind Partnership to Develop Guangxi-Hong Kong Sea-Rail Intermodal

Channel and Accelerate "Guangxi-KwaiTsing-Yantian" Collaboration

(Hong Kong - 24 May 2024) Hutchison Port Holdings Trust ('HPH Trust') and Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Company Limited ('Beibu Gulf Port Group') have announced the signing of a memorandum of cooperation, marking a significant step towards strengthening collaboration across ports and logistics sectors, while promoting economic and trade exchanges between Guangxi and Hong Kong. This pivotal partnership is set to expedite the growth of the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Beibu Gulf economic zone.

The memorandum of cooperation was duly signed in the presence of over 50 guests and government officials, under the witness of Mr. Liu Ning, Secretary of the Communist Party of China Guangxi Regional Committee, Ms. Amy Chan, the Commissioner for Maritime and Port Development of the Transport and Logistics Bureau and Mr. Ivor Chow, Chief Executive Officer of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust.

By fostering stronger economic and trade ties between Guangxi and Hong Kong and capitalising on their respective strengths, the cooperation aims to boost multimodal transportation collaboration. This partnership will primarily focus on fortifying cooperation between the two regions, utilising the Beibu Gulf Port as a vital link connecting the northwest region over land and the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area via sea. Its ultimate objective is to establish a route that seamlessly connects Asia with North America, Europe, and other regions. This envisioned sea-rail intermodal channel is referred to as the "Western-BeibuGulf-Hong Kong(Kwai Tsing)/Yantian-Destination route".

Additionally, by harnessing complementary routes and customs clearance convenience between Hong Kong and Yantian Port in Shenzhen, both parties aim to facilitate transshipment traffic between the Beibu Gulf Port and Hong Kong. This will expedite the collaboration of the logistics hub "Guangxi-KwaiTsing-Yantian" based on seamless and highly efficient cooperation among Guangxi, Kwai Tsing and Yantian port zones.

The partnership is expected to bring additional cargo volume to the Hong Kong Port and accelerate import/export cargo movement. For instance, shipping goods from the northwest to major Asian regions via Hong Kong can now be completed in just 4-7 days. Currently, Hong Kong has over 170 international weekly container liner services, connecting destinations across the globe.

The Commissioner for Maritime and Port Development of the Transport and Logistics Bureau, Ms. Amy Chan, said, "Hong Kong is an important hub port in the region providing excellent port and maritime services. As announced in the Action Plan on Maritime and Port Development in December 2023, we aim to enhance the overall competitiveness of the Hong Kong Port and the Greater Bay Area port cluster. We are pleased to witness the signing of the memorandum of cooperation between Hutchison Port Holdings Trust and Beibu Gulf Group which facilitates multi-modal transportation between Guangxi and Hong Kong and leverages the

