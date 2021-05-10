Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 10 MAY 2021 - POLL RESULTS
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited
和記電訊香港控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 215)
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 10 MAY 2021
POLL RESULTS
The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting ("AGM") of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on 10 May
2021 are as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)*
Passed by
For
Against
Shareholders
1
To consider and adopt the audited
3,861,402,287
960,000
Yes
financial statements together with
(99.9751%)
(0.0249%)
the directors' report and the report
of the independent auditor for the
year ended 31 December 2020
2
To declare a final dividend
3,859,608,287
2,754,000
Yes
(99.9287%)
(0.0713%)
3(a)
To re-elect Mr LUI Dennis Pok Man
3,838,569,019
23,793,268
Yes
as director
(99.3840%)
(0.6160%)
3(b)
To re-elect Mr KOO Sing Fai as
3,850,069,948
12,292,338
Yes
director
(99.6817%)
(0.3183%)
3(c)
To re-elect Dr WONG Yick Ming,
3,770,128,900
92,233,387
Yes
Rosanna as director
(97.6120%)
(2.3880%)
3(d)
To authorise the board of directors
3,853,966,300
1,395,987
Yes
to fix the directors' remuneration
(99.9638%)
(0.0362%)
4
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers
3,855,162,287
7,200,000
Yes
as the auditor and to authorise the
(99.8136%)
(0.1864%)
board of directors to fix the auditor's
remuneration
5
To grant a general mandate to the
3,799,808,287
62,554,000
Yes
directors to issue new shares of the
(98.3804%)
(1.6196%)
Company#
6
To grant a general mandate to the
3,855,148,287
7,214,000
Yes
directors to repurchase shares of the
(99.8132%)
(0.1868%)
Company#
* All percentages rounded to four decimal places.
The full text of Resolutions 5 to 6 are set out in the Notice of AGM.
Notes:
Number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM: 4,819,096,208 shares.
Number of shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") at the AGM: Nil.
Number of shares for holders required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM: Nil.
The scrutineer for the poll at the AGM was Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong Share Registrar of the Company.
For and on behalf of
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS
HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Edith SHIH
Non-executive Director and Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 10 May 2021
