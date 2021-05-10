Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 10 MAY 2021 - POLL RESULTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited

和記電訊香港控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 215)

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 10 MAY 2021

POLL RESULTS

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting ("AGM") of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on 10 May

2021 are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (%)* Passed by For Against Shareholders 1 To consider and adopt the audited 3,861,402,287 960,000 Yes financial statements together with (99.9751%) (0.0249%) the directors' report and the report of the independent auditor for the year ended 31 December 2020 2 To declare a final dividend 3,859,608,287 2,754,000 Yes (99.9287%) (0.0713%) 3(a) To re-elect Mr LUI Dennis Pok Man 3,838,569,019 23,793,268 Yes as director (99.3840%) (0.6160%) 3(b) To re-elect Mr KOO Sing Fai as 3,850,069,948 12,292,338 Yes director (99.6817%) (0.3183%) 3(c) To re-elect Dr WONG Yick Ming, 3,770,128,900 92,233,387 Yes Rosanna as director (97.6120%) (2.3880%) 3(d) To authorise the board of directors 3,853,966,300 1,395,987 Yes to fix the directors' remuneration (99.9638%) (0.0362%) 4 To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers 3,855,162,287 7,200,000 Yes as the auditor and to authorise the (99.8136%) (0.1864%) board of directors to fix the auditor's remuneration 5 To grant a general mandate to the 3,799,808,287 62,554,000 Yes directors to issue new shares of the (98.3804%) (1.6196%) Company# 6 To grant a general mandate to the 3,855,148,287 7,214,000 Yes directors to repurchase shares of the (99.8132%) (0.1868%) Company#

* All percentages rounded to four decimal places.

The full text of Resolutions 5 to 6 are set out in the Notice of AGM.

