Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 10 MAY 2021 - POLL RESULTS

05/10/2021 | 05:18am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited

和記電訊香港控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 215)

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 10 MAY 2021

POLL RESULTS

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting ("AGM") of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on 10 May

2021 are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)*

Passed by

For

Against

Shareholders

1

To consider and adopt the audited

3,861,402,287

960,000

Yes

financial statements together with

(99.9751%)

(0.0249%)

the directors' report and the report

of the independent auditor for the

year ended 31 December 2020

2

To declare a final dividend

3,859,608,287

2,754,000

Yes

(99.9287%)

(0.0713%)

3(a)

To re-elect Mr LUI Dennis Pok Man

3,838,569,019

23,793,268

Yes

as director

(99.3840%)

(0.6160%)

3(b)

To re-elect Mr KOO Sing Fai as

3,850,069,948

12,292,338

Yes

director

(99.6817%)

(0.3183%)

3(c)

To re-elect Dr WONG Yick Ming,

3,770,128,900

92,233,387

Yes

Rosanna as director

(97.6120%)

(2.3880%)

3(d)

To authorise the board of directors

3,853,966,300

1,395,987

Yes

to fix the directors' remuneration

(99.9638%)

(0.0362%)

4

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers

3,855,162,287

7,200,000

Yes

as the auditor and to authorise the

(99.8136%)

(0.1864%)

board of directors to fix the auditor's

remuneration

5

To grant a general mandate to the

3,799,808,287

62,554,000

Yes

directors to issue new shares of the

(98.3804%)

(1.6196%)

Company#

6

To grant a general mandate to the

3,855,148,287

7,214,000

Yes

directors to repurchase shares of the

(99.8132%)

(0.1868%)

Company#

* All percentages rounded to four decimal places.

  • The full text of Resolutions 5 to 6 are set out in the Notice of AGM.

1

Notes:

  1. Number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM: 4,819,096,208 shares.
  2. Number of shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") at the AGM: Nil.
  3. Number of shares for holders required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM: Nil.
  1. The scrutineer for the poll at the AGM was Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong Share Registrar of the Company.

For and on behalf of

HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS

HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

Edith SHIH

Non-executive Director and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 10 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:

Chairman and Non-executive Director:

Non-executive Directors:

Mr FOK Kin Ning, Canning

Mr LAI Kai Ming, Dominic

(also Alternate to Mr FOK Kin Ning, Canning

Co-Deputy Chairmen and Non-executive

and Ms Edith SHIH)

Directors:

Ms Edith SHIH

Mr LUI Dennis Pok Man

Mr MA Lai Chee, Gerald

Mr WOO Chiu Man, Cliff

(Alternate to Mr LAI Kai Ming, Dominic)

Executive Director:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr KOO Sing Fai

Mr IP Yuk Keung

Dr LAN Hong Tsung, David

Dr WONG Yick Ming, Rosanna

2

Disclaimer

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
