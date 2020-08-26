Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited    HTA   AU000000HTA8

HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED

(HTA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hutchison Telecommunications Australia : Appendix 4D and Half Year Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 05:52am EDT

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited

ABN 15 003 677 227

Level 1, 177 Pacific Highway North Sydney, NSW 2060 Tel: (02) 9015 5088 Fax: (02) 9015 5034 www.hutchison.com.au

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Date: 26 August 2020

Subject: Appendix 4D and Half Year Report

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (ASX: HTA) (the Company or HTAL) attaches the Company's Appendix 4D and Financial Report for the half-year ended 30 June 2020.

Yours faithfully,

Naomi Dolmatoff

Company Secretary

AUTHORISED FOR RELEASE: By the Board

For further information, please contact the Company Secretary by email at investors@hutchison.com.auor by telephone on (02) 9015 5088.

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited

ASX Appendix 4D and Half-year Financial Report

30 June 2020

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited

ABN 15 003 677 227

ASX Appendix 4D and Half-year Financial Report

30 June 2020

Contents

Results for announcement to the market ..........................................................................................

3

Directors' Report...............................................................................................................................

4

Auditor's Independence Declaration .................................................................................................

8

Half-year Financial Report - 30 June 2020

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income ....................................

9

Consolidated statement of financial position ................................................................................

10

Consolidated statement of changes in equity...............................................................................

11

Consolidated statement of cash flows..........................................................................................

12

Notes to the consolidated financial statements ............................................................................

13

Directors' Declaration...................................................................................................................

22

Supplementary Appendix 4D information........................................................................................

23

Compliance Statement....................................................................................................................

24

Independent auditor's review report to the members ......................................................................

25

Lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") under Listing Rule 4.2A.

This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 and any public announcements made by Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited

Half-year ended 30 June 2020

Results for announcement to the market

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited ("HTAL") reports a statutory net profit of $734.0 million for the half-year ended 30 June 2020, representing a $891.1 million increase on the $157.1 million net loss in the previous corresponding period ended 30 June 2019. HTAL's share of TPG Telecom Limited's ("TPG") (formerly named Vodafone Hutchison Australia Limited ("VHA"))1 net profit included in HTAL's results for the period was $56.2 million for the half-year ended 30 June 2020 compared with a net loss of $159.5 million in the corresponding period last year.

HTAL's revenue from ordinary activities represents interest income received on loan to TPG. HTAL's revenue from ordinary activities for the half-year ended 30 June 2020 decreased from $3.2 million in the corresponding period last year to $1.2 million mainly due to the decrease in shareholder loan balances provided to TPG which contributed lower interest income for half-year ended 30 June 2020.

June 20

June 19

Movement

Movement

$'000

$'000

$'000

%

Revenue from ordinary activities

(Appendix 4D item 2.1)

Profit/ (loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

(Appendix 4D item 2.2)

Net profit/ (loss) for the period attributable to members

(Appendix 4D item 2.3)

1,209

3,188

(1,979)

(62%)

733,987

(157,086)

891,073

567%

733,987

(157,086)

891,073

567%

Dividends / distributions

Amount per security

Franked amount

(Appendix 4D item 2.4)

per security

Final dividend (prior year)

Nil

Nil

Interim dividend

Nil

Nil

Record date for determining entitlements to the

n/a

n/a

dividend

(Appendix 4D item 2.5)

Additional Appendix 4D disclosure requirements are located in the Supplementary Appendix 4D information, Directors' Report and notes to the financial statements set out in the following Half-year Report for the six month period ended 30 June 2020.

  • Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited was converted to a public company on 19 June 2020 and changed its name to Vodafone Hutchison Australia Limited. On 29 June 2020, VHA changed its name from Vodafone Hutchison Australia Limited to TPG (the company that previously bore that name having changed its name to TPG Corporation Limited) and was listed on the ASX on 30 June 2020.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 09:51:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
05:52aHUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Appendix 4D and Half Year Report
PU
08/06HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Update on Estimated Disposal Gain on the ..
PU
06/30HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Listing of TPG (previously Vodafone Hutch..
PU
06/29HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Scheme Effective Date
PU
06/26HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Supreme Court Approval Received
PU
05/07HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : FIRB Approval of VHA/TPG Merger
PU
05/07HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
05/06HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Chairman's Address to Shareholders
PU
03/27HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
03/19HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUSTRAL : Change of Directors and Director Interest..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 5,70 M 4,10 M 4,10 M
Net income 2019 -155 M -112 M -112 M
Net Debt 2019 141 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2019 -10,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 307 M 1 654 M 1 662 M
EV / Sales 2018 162x
EV / Sales 2019 311x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 1,10%
Chart HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Ning Fok Non-Executive Chairman
Barry Roberts-Thomson Deputy Chairman
Justin Herbert Gardener Independent Non-Executive Director
Dominic Kai Ming Lai Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
John Michael Scanlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED41.67%1 654
AT&T INC.-23.49%213 047
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-10.92%154 152
T-MOBILE US, INC.47.17%142 856
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.35.03%113 548
NTT DOCOMO, INC.2.30%94 210
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group