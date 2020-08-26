Hutchison Telecommunications Australia : Appendix 4D and Half Year Report

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited

Half-year ended 30 June 2020

Results for announcement to the market

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited ("HTAL") reports a statutory net profit of $734.0 million for the half-year ended 30 June 2020, representing a $891.1 million increase on the $157.1 million net loss in the previous corresponding period ended 30 June 2019. HTAL's share of TPG Telecom Limited's ("TPG") (formerly named Vodafone Hutchison Australia Limited ("VHA"))1 net profit included in HTAL's results for the period was $56.2 million for the half-year ended 30 June 2020 compared with a net loss of $159.5 million in the corresponding period last year.

HTAL's revenue from ordinary activities represents interest income received on loan to TPG. HTAL's revenue from ordinary activities for the half-year ended 30 June 2020 decreased from $3.2 million in the corresponding period last year to $1.2 million mainly due to the decrease in shareholder loan balances provided to TPG which contributed lower interest income for half-year ended 30 June 2020.