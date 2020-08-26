Hutchison Telecommunications Australia : Appendix 4D and Half Year Report

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited
Date: 26 August 2020
Subject: Appendix 4D and Half Year Report
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (ASX: HTA) (the Company or HTAL) attaches the Company's Appendix 4D and Financial Report for the half-year ended 30 June 2020.
Yours faithfully,
Naomi Dolmatoff
Company Secretary
AUTHORISED FOR RELEASE: By the Board
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited
ASX Appendix 4D and Half-year Financial Report
30 June 2020
|
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited
|
|
ABN 15 003 677 227
|
|
ASX Appendix 4D and Half-year Financial Report
|
|
30 June 2020
|
|
Contents
|
|
Results for announcement to the market ..........................................................................................
|
3
|
Directors' Report...............................................................................................................................
|
4
|
Auditor's Independence Declaration .................................................................................................
|
8
|
Half-year Financial Report - 30 June 2020
|
|
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income ....................................
|
9
|
Consolidated statement of financial position ................................................................................
|
10
|
Consolidated statement of changes in equity...............................................................................
|
11
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows..........................................................................................
|
12
|
Notes to the consolidated financial statements ............................................................................
|
13
|
Directors' Declaration...................................................................................................................
|
22
|
Supplementary Appendix 4D information........................................................................................
|
23
|
Compliance Statement....................................................................................................................
|
24
|
Independent auditor's review report to the members ......................................................................
|
25
Lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") under Listing Rule 4.2A.
This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 and any public announcements made by Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited
Half-year ended 30 June 2020
Results for announcement to the market
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited ("HTAL") reports a statutory net profit of $734.0 million for the half-year ended 30 June 2020, representing a $891.1 million increase on the $157.1 million net loss in the previous corresponding period ended 30 June 2019. HTAL's share of TPG Telecom Limited's ("TPG") (formerly named Vodafone Hutchison Australia Limited ("VHA"))1 net profit included in HTAL's results for the period was $56.2 million for the half-year ended 30 June 2020 compared with a net loss of $159.5 million in the corresponding period last year.
HTAL's revenue from ordinary activities represents interest income received on loan to TPG. HTAL's revenue from ordinary activities for the half-year ended 30 June 2020 decreased from $3.2 million in the corresponding period last year to $1.2 million mainly due to the decrease in shareholder loan balances provided to TPG which contributed lower interest income for half-year ended 30 June 2020.
|
June 20
|
June 19
|
Movement
|
Movement
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
%
Revenue from ordinary activities
(Appendix 4D item 2.1)
Profit/ (loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members
(Appendix 4D item 2.2)
Net profit/ (loss) for the period attributable to members
(Appendix 4D item 2.3)
|
1,209
|
3,188
|
(1,979)
|
(62%)
|
|
|
|
|
733,987
|
(157,086)
|
891,073
|
567%
|
|
|
|
|
733,987
|
(157,086)
|
891,073
|
567%
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends / distributions
|
Amount per security
|
Franked amount
|
(Appendix 4D item 2.4)
|
|
per security
|
Final dividend (prior year)
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Interim dividend
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
Record date for determining entitlements to the
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
dividend
|
|
|
(Appendix 4D item 2.5)
|
|
Additional Appendix 4D disclosure requirements are located in the Supplementary Appendix 4D information, Directors' Report and notes to the financial statements set out in the following Half-year Report for the six month period ended 30 June 2020.
-
Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited was converted to a public company on 19 June 2020 and changed its name to Vodafone Hutchison Australia Limited. On 29 June 2020, VHA changed its name from Vodafone Hutchison Australia Limited to TPG (the company that previously bore that name having changed its name to TPG Corporation Limited) and was listed on the ASX on 30 June 2020.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
