Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (HTAL) is an Australia-based telecommunications company. The Company holds a 25.05% equity interest in TPG Telecom Limited (TPG). This comprises 11.14% of the interest directly held by Hutchison 3G Australia Holdings Pty Limited (H3GAH), a wholly owned subsidiary of HTAL, and an attributed 13.91% of the interest indirectly held by H3GAH through Vodafone Hutchison (Australia) Holdings Limited (VHAH), in which H3GAH has a 50% shareholding. VHAH has a direct 27.82% interest in TPG. TPG Telecom Limited operates a number of mobile and Internet brands, including Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, Internode, Lebara, AAPT, and Felix, providing consumers with a portfolio of fixed and mobile products in the Australian telecommunications market.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services