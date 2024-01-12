Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited appointed Steven Paul Allen as director. Date of appointment is January 12, 2024.
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited
Equities
HTA
AU000000HTA8
Wireless Telecommunications Services
