HUTCHMED China : Blocklisting Six Monthly Return - Form 6-K
06/29/2022 | 06:38am EDT
Blocklisting Six Monthly Return
Hong Kong, Shanghai, & Florham Park, NJ - Wednesday, June 29, 2022: HUTCHMED (China) Limited ("HUTCHMED" or the "Company") (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX: 13) announces the following blocklisting six monthly return:
1.
Name of applicant:
HUTCHMED (China) Limited
2.
Name of scheme:
(a)
Share Option Scheme conditionally adopted by HUTCHMED in 2005 ("2005 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme")
(b)
Share Option Scheme conditionally adopted by HUTCHMED in 2015 ("2015 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme")
(c)
Warrant instrument granted by HUTCHMED on June 25, 2020 ("Warrant"): On January 3, 2022, all the warrants to subscribe for 16,666,670 ordinary shares of US$0.1 each were expired due to unexercise of warrants
3.
Period of return:
From December 29, 2021 to June 28, 2022
4.
Balance under scheme from previous return:
(a)
2005 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme: 927,790 ordinary shares of US$0.1 each
(b)
2015 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme: 52,867,578 ordinary shares of US$0.1 each
(c)
Warrant: 16,666,670 ordinary shares of US$0.1 each
5.
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:
(a)
2005 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme: Nil
(b)
2015 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme: Nil
(c)
Warrant: Nil
6.
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
(a)
2005 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme: 44,490
(b)
2015 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme: Nil
(c)
Warrant: Nil
7.
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of the period:
(a)
2005 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme: 883,300 ordinary shares of US$0.1 each
(b)
2015 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme: 52,867,578 ordinary shares of US$0.1 each
(c)
Warrant: Nil. Please refer to 2(c) for details.
8.
Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission:
25,198,880 ordinary shares of US$0.1 each admitted on June 17, 2019 (to replace the Company's previous block admission schemes following the Company's share subdivision which took effect on May 30, 2019)
9.
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:
864,575,340 ordinary shares of US$0.1 each
Name of contact:
Weiguo Su
Address of contact:
Level 18, The Metropolis Tower, 10 Metropolis Drive, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Telephone number of contact:
+852 2121 8200
