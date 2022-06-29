Log in
HUTCHMED China : Blocklisting Six Monthly Return - Form 6-K

06/29/2022 | 06:38am EDT
Blocklisting Six Monthly Return

Hong Kong, Shanghai, & Florham Park, NJ - Wednesday, June 29, 2022: HUTCHMED (China) Limited ("HUTCHMED" or the "Company") (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX: 13) announces the following blocklisting six monthly return:

1.

Name of applicant:

HUTCHMED (China) Limited

2.

Name of scheme:

(a)

Share Option Scheme conditionally adopted by HUTCHMED in 2005 ("2005 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme")

(b)

Share Option Scheme conditionally adopted by HUTCHMED in 2015 ("2015 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme")

(c)

Warrant instrument granted by HUTCHMED on June 25, 2020 ("Warrant"): On January 3, 2022, all the warrants to subscribe for 16,666,670 ordinary shares of US$0.1 each were expired due to unexercise of warrants

3.

Period of return:

From December 29, 2021 to June 28, 2022

4.

Balance under scheme from previous return:

(a)

2005 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme: 927,790 ordinary shares of US$0.1 each

(b)

2015 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme: 52,867,578 ordinary shares of US$0.1 each

(c)

Warrant: 16,666,670 ordinary shares of US$0.1 each

5.

The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:

(a)

2005 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme: Nil

(b)

2015 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme: Nil

(c)

Warrant: Nil

6.

Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

(a)

2005 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme: 44,490

(b)

2015 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme: Nil

(c)

Warrant: Nil

7.

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of the period:

(a)

2005 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme: 883,300 ordinary shares of US$0.1 each

(b)

2015 HUTCHMED Share Option Scheme: 52,867,578 ordinary shares of US$0.1 each

(c)

Warrant: Nil. Please refer to 2(c) for details.

8.

Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission:

25,198,880 ordinary shares of US$0.1 each admitted on June 17, 2019 (to replace the Company's previous block admission schemes following the Company's share subdivision which took effect on May 30, 2019)

9.

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:

864,575,340 ordinary shares of US$0.1 each

Name of contact:

Weiguo Su

Address of contact:

Level 18, The Metropolis Tower, 10 Metropolis Drive, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Telephone number of contact:

+852 2121 8200

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX: 13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has more than 4,600 personnel across all its companies, at the center of which is a team of over 1,700 in oncology/immunology. Since inception it has advanced 12 cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery into clinical studies around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved and marketed in China. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACTS

Investor Enquiries

Mark Lee, Senior Vice President

+852 2121 8200

Annie Cheng, Vice President

+1 (973) 567 3786

Media Enquiries

Americas - Brad Miles,

Solebury Trout

+1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile)
bmiles@troutgroup.com

Europe - Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw,

FTI Consulting

+44 20 3727 1030 / +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 545 055 (Mobile)
HUTCHMED@fticonsulting.com

Asia - Zhou Yi,

Brunswick

+852 9783 6894 (Mobile)

HUTCHMED@brunswickgroup.com

Nominated Advisor

Atholl Tweedie / Freddy Crossley,

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

+44 (20) 7886 2500

Disclaimer

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 10:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
