Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HUTCHMED (China) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCM   KYG4672N1198

HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED

(HCM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HUTCHMED China : to Announce 2021 Final Results - Form 6-K

02/07/2022 | 06:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HUTCHMED to Announce 2021 Final Results



Hong Kong, Shanghai & Florham Park, NJ - Monday, February 7, 2022: HUTCHMED (China) Limited ("HUTCHMED") (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; SEHK:13) will be announcing its final results for the year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:00 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 12:00 noon Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) / 8:00 pm Hong Kong Time (HKT).

Analysts and investors are invited to join a conference call and audio webcast presentation with Q&A, conducted by HUTCHMED management.

The conference call and audio webcast will take place at 8:00 am EST / 1:00 pm GMT / 9:00 pm HKT on Thursday, March 3, 2022 and will be webcast live via the company website at www.hutch-med.com/event/. The presentation will be available for downloading before the conference call begins. Details of the conference call dial-in will be provided in the financial results announcement and on the company website. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX: 13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has more than 4,600 personnel across all its companies, at the center of which is a team of about 1,500 in oncology/immunology. Since inception it has advanced 12 cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery into clinical studies around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved and marketed in China. For more information, please visit: www.hutch med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACTS

Investor Enquiries

Mark Lee, Senior Vice President

+852 2121 8200

Annie Cheng, Vice President

+1 (973) 567 3786

Media Enquiries

Americas - Brad Miles,

Solebury Trout

+1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile)
bmiles@troutgroup.com

Europe - Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw,

FTI Consulting

+44 20 3727 1030 / +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 545 055 (Mobile)
HUTCHMED@fticonsulting.com

Asia - Zhou Yi,

Brunswick

+852 9783 6894 (Mobile)

HUTCHMED@brunswickgroup.com

Nominated Advisor

Atholl Tweedie / Freddy Crossley,

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

+44 (20) 7886 2500

Disclaimer

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 11:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED
06:20aHUTCHMED CHINA : to Announce 2021 Final Results - Form 6-K
PU
03:30aHUTCHMED to Announce 2021 Final Results
AQ
02:12aHutchmed Starts Phase Іb/ІІ Trial of Combination Solid Tumor Treatmen..
MT
02/04HUTCHMED CHINA : Initiates Phase Ib/II Study of HMPL-453 in Combination with Chemotherapy ..
PU
02/04HUTCHMED Doses First Patient in Early to Mid-Stage Trial in China of Advanced Solid Tum..
MT
02/04HUTCHMED Initiates Phase Ib/II Study of HMPL-453 in Combination with Chemotherapy or To..
CI
02/04HUTCHMED Initiates Phase Ib/II Study of HMPL-453 in Combination with Chemotherapy or To..
AQ
02/03Shenzhen-based Cali Biosciences Files for Hong Kong IPO
MT
01/20Hutchison China MediTech Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Study to Treat Advanced Solid T..
MT
01/20HUTCHMED CHINA : Initiates a Phase I Trial of HMPL-653 in Patients with Advanced Malignant..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 338 M - -
Net income 2021 -256 M - -
Net cash 2021 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 676 M 4 676 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 280
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HUTCHMED (China) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,46 $
Average target price 8,87 $
Spread / Average Target 62,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Hogg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chig Fung Cheng Chief Financial Officer
Chi Keung To Executive Director
Wei Guo Su Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Marek Kania Chief Medical Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED-23.96%4 676
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.33%451 833
ROCHE HOLDING AG-8.93%302 383
PFIZER, INC.-10.25%297 482
ABBVIE INC.3.88%248 652
NOVO NORDISK A/S-12.04%226 341