HUTCHMED China : to Announce 2021 Final Results - Form 6-K

HUTCHMED to Announce 2021 Final Results

Hong Kong, Shanghai & Florham Park, NJ - Monday, February 7, 2022: HUTCHMED (China) Limited ("HUTCHMED") (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; SEHK:13) will be announcing its final results for the year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:00 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 12:00 noon Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) / 8:00 pm Hong Kong Time (HKT).

Analysts and investors are invited to join a conference call and audio webcast presentation with Q&A, conducted by HUTCHMED management.

The conference call and audio webcast will take place at 8:00 am EST / 1:00 pm GMT / 9:00 pm HKT on Thursday, March 3, 2022 and will be webcast live via the company website at www.hutch-med.com/event/. The presentation will be available for downloading before the conference call begins. Details of the conference call dial-in will be provided in the financial results announcement and on the company website. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX: 13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has more than 4,600 personnel across all its companies, at the center of which is a team of about 1,500 in oncology/immunology. Since inception it has advanced 12 cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery into clinical studies around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved and marketed in China. For more information, please visit: www.hutch med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACTS