Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HUTCHMED (China) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCM   KYG4672N1198

HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED

(HCM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:07:55 2023-01-23 am EST
307.15 GBX   +7.58%
04:02aHutchmed signs drug licensing deal with Takeda for sales outside China
AN
03:50aHutchMed (China) to Receive Up to $1.13 Billion on Fruquintinib Licensing Agreement
DJ
03:33aHutchmed Licenses Colorectal Cancer Drug to Takeda for up to $1.3 Billion
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HutchMed (China) to Receive Up to $1.13 Billion on Fruquintinib Licensing Agreement

01/23/2023 | 03:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anthony O. Goriainoff


HutchMed (China) Ltd. said Monday it will receive up to $1.13 billion after entering into an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. for the development and commercialization of Fruquintinib outside China.

The biopharmaceutical company said that under the agreement Takeda will be able to develop its colorectal cancer treatment outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

The company said the $1.13 billion includes a $400 million upfront payment on closing the agreement and up to $730 million in additional potential payments related to regulatory, development and commercial sales milestones, including royalties on net sales.

"We are pleased to be partnering with a company that shares our mission to improve treatment outcomes for cancer patients and has the scale and expertise in global drug development and commercialization to advance fruquintinib globally outside of China," Chief Executive Weiguo Su said.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 0350ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED 7.58% 307.15 Delayed Quote.8.14%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED 0.65% 4199 Delayed Quote.1.48%
All news about HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED
04:02aHutchmed signs drug licensing deal with Takeda for sales outside China
AN
03:50aHutchMed (China) to Receive Up to $1.13 Billion on Fruquintinib Licensing Agreement
DJ
03:33aHutchmed Licenses Colorectal Cancer Drug to Takeda for up to $1.3 Billion
MT
01/19Hutchmed's Lung Cancer Treatment Added to China's National Reimbursement Drug List
MT
01/18TRADING UPDATES: Galileo confirms gold zone; Spectral hails results
AN
01/18HUTCHMED Announces Inclusion of Orpathys in National Reimbursement Drug List in China
MT
01/18Hutchmed-AstraZeneca Cancer Drug Included in China’s Reimbursement Drug List
MT
01/18HUTCHMED Limited Announces Agreement with NHSA for Inclusion of ORPATHYS in the Nationa..
CI
01/03Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Declining Near Tuesday Close
MT
01/03Sector Update: Healthcare
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 411 M - -
Net income 2022 -369 M - -
Net cash 2022 553 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 987 M 2 987 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,92x
EV / Sales 2023 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 110
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HUTCHMED (China) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,53 $
Average target price 4,91 $
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Guo Su CEO, Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Chig Fung Cheng Chief Financial Officer
Chi Keung To Executive Director
Michael Shi Executive VP & Head-Research & Development
Karen Atkin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED8.14%2 987
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.48%441 168
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-5.40%328 828
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.99%317 826
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.31%282 439
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.91%278 741