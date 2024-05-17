Hutchmed (China) Ltd - Hong Kong-headquartered biopharmaceutical company - Chair Simon To retires from his role as chair, succeeded by Dan Eldar, effective immediately. Former chair To agrees to serve as strategic advisor to Hutchmed and will continue to contribute to the company "on significant matters". In a separate release, the company highlights Sovleplenib phase 3 data in adult patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia who have received at least one prior line of standard therapy. ITP is an autoimmune disease characterised by a low platelet count, purpura, and hemorrhagic episodes caused by antiplatelet autoantibodies. Hutchmed will present the data in mid-June in Madrid.

Current stock price: HKD31.70 each, closed 5.1% lower on Friday in Hong Kong

12-month change: up 53%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.