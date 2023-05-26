Advanced search
    HCM   KYG4672N1198

HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED

(HCM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:25 2023-05-26 am EDT
215.00 GBX   +4.62%
03:58aHutchmed China celebrates FDA review, teases new data at ASCO meeting
AN
03:51aTakeda, Hutchmed Say FDA Grants Priority Review to New Application of Fruquintinb for Treatment of Colorectal Cancer
MT
03:00aUS FDA Grants Priority Review Status to Hutchmed's Colorectal Cancer Drug Application
MT
Hutchmed China celebrates FDA review, teases new data at ASCO meeting

05/26/2023 | 03:58am EDT
(Alliance News) - Hutchmed China Ltd on Friday celebrated a priority review granted by the US FDA for its cancer drug fruquintinib, and promised to present new data for this and two other therapies at the American Society of Clinical Oncology next month.

Hutchmed is a Hong Kong-based cancer and immunological diseases treatment developer. It has partnered with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, a Tokyo-based drug manufacturing company, for the further development and commercialisation of fruquintinib.

The US Food & Drug Administration has granted a new drug application priority review of fruquintinib, an inhibitor of three vascular endothelial growth factor receptors in adults with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer.

Hutchmed said the drug, if approved, will be the first and only inhibitor of all three receptors approved for that condition in the US.

The new drug application includes results from its Phase 3 Fresco-2 clinical trial conducted in the US, Europe, Japan and Australia, and the Fresco trial conducted in China. Hutchmed said the Fresco-2 trial showed "a significant and clinically meaningful improvement" in overall survival and progression-free survival rates in patients given fruquintinib compared with those given a placebo. Fruquintinib is approved in China based on the Fresco study results.

"The clinical benefit of fruquintinib has been confirmed in multiple ways, from global clinical studies to commercialisation in China," said Michael Shi, Hutchmed's chief medical officer and head of research & development.

"Today's acceptance marks a significant advancement towards the goal of providing patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer a much-needed therapeutic option, given the limited treatment options currently available to patients. This also supports our ongoing vision to design and develop differentiated molecules that help patients with high unmet needs globally."

Hutchmed also on Friday announced that new and updated clinical data will be presented at the ASCO annual meeting which will take place between June 2-6 in Chicago and online. The data relate to fruquintinib as well as surufatinib and HMPL-453, two other investigational cancer therapies developed by Hutchmed. It will include new analyses from the Fresco-2 study.

Shares in Hutchmed were 4.6% higher at 215.00 pence in London on Friday.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED 4.62% 215 Delayed Quote.-22.16%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED -0.75% 4522 Delayed Quote.10.82%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 727 M - -
Net income 2023 -151 M - -
Net cash 2023 471 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -9,03x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 144 M 2 144 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
EV / Sales 2024 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 280
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HUTCHMED (China) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,53 $
Average target price 5,49 $
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Guo Su CEO, Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Chig Fung Cheng Chief Financial Officer
Chi Keung To Executive Director
Ming Shi Chief Medical Officer, EVP, Head-R&D
Karen Atkin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED-22.16%2 144
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.32%438 251
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.80%404 172
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.55%363 460
MERCK & CO., INC.1.22%288 253
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.59%258 034
