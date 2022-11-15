Advanced search
    HCM   KYG4672N1198

HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED

(HCM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:56 2022-11-15 am EST
190.00 GBX   -0.52%
Hutchmed China to shift strategy toward advanced assets in pipeline

11/15/2022 | 05:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Hutchmed (China) Ltd announced on Tuesday it will shift focus towards its most advanced assets from its internal developed pipeline, following an evaluation of the business.

The biopharmaceutical company specialising in discovery and development of cancer and immunological disease treatments said the strategic pivot was to drive near-term value.

It said it would achieve this by prioritising late-stage studies to bring these assets through to regulatory approval. Selected early-stage studies will therefore not be prioritised for internal development.

Hutchmed said it was particularly focused on the global registration of fruquintinib, alongside seeking potential partnerships to commercialise its assets outside of China.

Head of Research & Development & Chief Medical Officer in China Michael Shi will now lead clinical development globally. Hutchmed also confirmed its chief medical officer for international Marek Kania will leave the company.

"The challenging market conditions affecting biopharmaceutical companies across the globe require companies to be disciplined in their approach and, like many other companies, we have decided to make adjustments now," said Weigo Su, chief executive officer & chief scientific officer at Hutchmed.

Shares in Hutchmed fell by 1.1% to 188.95 pence in London on Tuesday morning. They are down 59% over the past 12 months.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 418 M - -
Net income 2022 -368 M - -
Net cash 2022 553 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 892 M 1 892 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 110
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HUTCHMED (China) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,24 $
Average target price 4,53 $
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Guo Su CEO, Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Chig Fung Cheng Chief Financial Officer
Chi Keung To Executive Director
Marek Kania Chief Medical Officer & Managing Director
Karen Atkin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED-63.96%1 892
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.49%449 456
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY27.54%338 320
PFIZER, INC.-19.39%276 400
ROCHE HOLDING AG-17.53%272 149
ABBVIE INC.12.07%268 258