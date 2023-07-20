Hutchmed (China) Ltd - Hong Kong-based developer of treatments for cancer and immunological diseases - Granted breakthrough therapy designation, by the Center for Drug Evaluation of China's National Medical Products Administration, for oral inhibitor fruquintinib combined with PD-1 antibody sintilimab. BTD is for treatment of patients with previously treated advanced endometrial cancer.

Hutchmed also says clinical study for potential registration of fruquintinib and sintilimab combination in patients has recently completed enrolment in China. The multi-centre, open-label study will evaluate the combination's efficacy and safety. Says favourable results could lead to submission to NMPA for regulatory approval in the first half of 2024.

Current stock price: 196.00 pence, down 0.8% on Thursday afternoon

12-month change: down 11%

