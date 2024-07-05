Hutchmed (China) Ltd - Hong Kong-based pharmaceutical company - Says new drug application for tazemetostat given priority review by the China National Medical Products Administration. Tazemetostat was developed by Epizyme Inc for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. Drug was given accelerated approval in the US for certain patients with R/R FL and certain patients with advanced epithelioid sarcoma. Also approved in Japan for certain patients with R/R FL. The decision was supported by a phase II bridging study in China, and clinical studies conducted by Epizyme outside China. Tazemetostat was approved for use in Macau in 2023 and Hong Kong in 2024.
Current share price: 291.00 pence
12-month change: up 50%
By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter
