HUTCHMED (China) Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals. The Company operates its business through two segments. Oncology Immunology segment is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. Among it, research and development (R&D) includes research and development activities covering drug discovery, development, manufacturing and regulatory functions, out-licensing of in-house developed drugs, as well as administrative activities to support research and development operations, marketed products comprises the invoiced sales, marketing, manufacture and distribution of drugs developed from research and development activities. Other Ventures segment is engaged in the other commercial businesses which include the sales, marketing, manufacture and distribution of other prescription drugs and healthcare products.

Sector Pharmaceuticals