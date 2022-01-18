TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings - Form 6-K

|
|
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
|
X
|
Namexv
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the
notifiable threshold
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
GAP (Bermuda) L.P.
|
2.99%
|
General Atlantic, L.P.
|
2.99%
|
General Atlantic GenPar
(Bermuda), L.P
|
2.99%
|
General Atlantic (Lux)
S.à r.l.
|
2.99%
|
General Atlantic GenPar
(Lux) SCSp, L.P.
|
2.99%
|
General Atlantic Partners (Bermuda) IV, L.P.
|
2.99%
|
General Atlantic Partners (Bermuda) EU, L.P.
|
2.99%
|
General Atlantic Partners (Lux) SCSp, L.P.
|
2.99%
|
GAP Coinvestments III,
LLC
|
2.99%
|
GAP Coinvestments IV,
LLC
|
2.99%
|
GAP Coinvestments V,
LLC
|
2.99%
|
GAP Coinvestments
CDA, L.P.
|
2.99%
|
General Atlantic Singapore Interholdco Ltd.
|
2.99%
|
General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte. Ltd.
|
2.99%
|
General Atlantic Singapore HCM Pte. Ltd.
|
2.99%
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|
Name of the proxy holder
|
The number and % of voting rights held
|
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|