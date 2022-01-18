Log in
    HCM   KYG4672N1198

HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED

(HCM)
  Report
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings - Form 6-K

01/18/2022 | 06:35am EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft

Wordformatifpossible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

HUTCHMED (China) Limited

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii: Expiration of warrants referred to in previous TR-1 dated 06/07/2020.

X

3.Detailsof personsubjecttothenotificationobligationiv

Name

General Atlantic Singapore HCM Pte. Ltd.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Singapore

4.Full nameof shareholder(s)(ifdifferentfrom 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

03/01/2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

17/01/2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial in- struments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which

threshold was crossed or reached

2.99%

2.99%

25,835,000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2.81%

2.35%

5.16%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or

reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares

KYG4672N1198

25,835,000

2.99%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

25,835,000

2.99%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/ Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

amexv

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the

notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

GAP (Bermuda) L.P.

2.99%

General Atlantic, L.P.

2.99%

General Atlantic GenPar

(Bermuda), L.P

2.99%

General Atlantic (Lux)

S.à r.l.

2.99%

General Atlantic GenPar

(Lux) SCSp, L.P.

2.99%

General Atlantic Partners (Bermuda) IV, L.P.

2.99%

General Atlantic Partners (Bermuda) EU, L.P.

2.99%

General Atlantic Partners (Lux) SCSp, L.P.

2.99%

GAP Coinvestments III,

LLC

2.99%

GAP Coinvestments IV,

LLC

2.99%

GAP Coinvestments V,

LLC

2.99%

GAP Coinvestments

CDA, L.P.

2.99%

General Atlantic Singapore Interholdco Ltd.

2.99%

General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte. Ltd.

2.99%

General Atlantic Singapore HCM Pte. Ltd.

2.99%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11.Additionalinformationxvi

Under DTR 5.1.2R(1) as HUTCHMED (China) Limited is a non-UK Issuer and General Atlantic Singapore HCM Pte. Ltd. now holds less than 5% of the total voting rights as shareholder, we no longer hold a notifiable interest.

Place of completion

Singapore

Date of completion

03/01/2022

Disclaimer

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 11:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
