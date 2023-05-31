Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Huuuge, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUG   US44853H1086

HUUUGE, INC.

(HUG)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  06:50:52 2023-05-31 am EDT
28.85 PLN   +3.41%
07:02aHuuuge plans to release first PC games in H2
RE
03/28Transcript : Huuuge, Inc., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 28, 2023
CI
03/27Huuuge, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Huuuge plans to release first PC games in H2

05/31/2023 | 07:02am EDT
Huuuge logo and a stock graph are displayed in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - Polish mobile games developer Huuuge plans to release its first PC games on the Steam platform in the second half of the year, Deputy CEO Maciej Hebda said on Wednesday.

Steam is the biggest distributor of PC-based video games.

"We are aware of the market reality and to meet expectations of players we must go beyond mobile games, so we are also working on games that will premiere on Steam platform, ie on PC (...) we hope that in the long run it will be a source of new revenue for the Huuuge group" he said on a conference call.

Huuuge also plans to release in the second half of this year browser versions of two flagship titles, "Huuuge Casino" and "Billionaire Casino".

Hebda added that the company was working as well on making them available to computer players.

In the first quarter, "Huuuge Casino" and "Billionaire Casino" were responsible for generating as much as 95% of the group's revenue.

(Reporting by Maria Gieldon in Gdansk; editing by Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
