HUYA : Announces JOYY's Share Transfer to Tencent and Change to Board Composition - Form 6-K

HUYA Inc. Announces JOYY's Share Transfer to Tencent and Change to Board Composition

Pursuant to a definitive share transfer agreement dated April 28, 2023 between JOYY Inc. (Nasdaq: YY) ("JOYY") and Linen Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited ("Tencent"), the transfer of 38,374,463 Class B ordinary shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) ("Huya" or the "Company") from JOYY to Tencent was closed on May 5, 2023. Immediately after the closing of such share transfer, JOYY does not hold any share of Huya, and Tencent holds 150,386,517 Class B ordinary shares of Huya, representing 62.7% of the total issued and outstanding ordinary shares and 94.4% of the total voting power of the Company.

Concurrently with the closing of the share transfer, Mr. David Xueling Li tendered his resignation letter to the board of directors of Huya (the "Board") to resign as a director from the Board, effective immediately.