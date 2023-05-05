Advanced search
    HUYA   US44852D1081

HUYA INC.

(HUYA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-04 pm EDT
3.180 USD   +0.63%
08:11aHuya : Announces JOYY's Share Transfer to Tencent and Change to Board Composition - Form 6-K
PU
04/27HUYA Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023
PR
04/26HUYA Inc. Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
HUYA : Announces JOYY's Share Transfer to Tencent and Change to Board Composition - Form 6-K

05/05/2023 | 08:11am EDT
HUYA Inc. Announces JOYY's Share Transfer to Tencent and Change to Board Composition

Pursuant to a definitive share transfer agreement dated April 28, 2023 between JOYY Inc. (Nasdaq: YY) ("JOYY") and Linen Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited ("Tencent"), the transfer of 38,374,463 Class B ordinary shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) ("Huya" or the "Company") from JOYY to Tencent was closed on May 5, 2023. Immediately after the closing of such share transfer, JOYY does not hold any share of Huya, and Tencent holds 150,386,517 Class B ordinary shares of Huya, representing 62.7% of the total issued and outstanding ordinary shares and 94.4% of the total voting power of the Company.

Concurrently with the closing of the share transfer, Mr. David Xueling Li tendered his resignation letter to the board of directors of Huya (the "Board") to resign as a director from the Board, effective immediately.

Financials
Sales 2023 8 240 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
Net income 2023 -196 M -28,3 M -28,3 M
Net cash 2023 5 277 M 764 M 764 M
P/E ratio 2023 -28,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 272 M 763 M 763 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,00x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 521
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart HUYA INC.
HUYA Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HUYA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 21,98 CNY
Average target price 33,04 CNY
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rong jie Dong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xin Wu Vice President-Finance
Ling Dong Huang Chairman
Li Gao Lai Chief Technology Officer
Hong Qiang Zhao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUYA INC.-19.49%763
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.14%408 842
NETFLIX, INC.8.78%142 600
PROSUS N.V.2.41%91 618
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.51.60%75 873
AIRBNB, INC.37.58%74 125
