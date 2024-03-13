UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of March 2024
Commission File Number: 001-38482
HUYA Inc.
Building A3, E-Park, 280 Hanxi Road
Panyu District, Guangzhou 511446
People's Republic of China
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨
Director Appointment
Mr. Junhong Huang, the Acting Co-Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of HUYA Inc., has been appointed as a director of HUYA Inc., effective immediately. Following the director appointment, the board of directors of HUYA Inc. consists of eight (8) directors.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|HUYA Inc.
|By:
|/s/ Ashley Xin Wu
|Name:
|Ashley Xin Wu
|Title:
|Acting Co-Chief Executive Officer and Vice President of Finance
Date: March 13, 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
HUYA Inc. published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 10:07:54 UTC.