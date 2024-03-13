UNITED STATES

For the month of March 2024

HUYA Inc.

Director Appointment

Mr. Junhong Huang, the Acting Co-Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of HUYA Inc., has been appointed as a director of HUYA Inc., effective immediately. Following the director appointment, the board of directors of HUYA Inc. consists of eight (8) directors.

Date: March 13, 2024

Date: March 13, 2024