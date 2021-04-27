HUYA : 2020 Annual Report

REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR 12(g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
PART I.
ITEM 1.
IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS
ITEM 2.
OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE
ITEM 3.
KEY INFORMATION
ITEM 4.
INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY
ITEM 4.A.
UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS
ITEM 5.
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS
ITEM 6.
DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES
ITEM 7.
MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
ITEM 8.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ITEM 9.
THE OFFER AND LISTING
ITEM 10.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
ITEM 11.
QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK
ITEM 12.
DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES OTHER THAN EQUITY SECURITIES
PART II.
ITEM 13.
DEFAULTS, DIVIDEND ARREARAGES AND DELINQUENCIES
ITEM 14.
MATERIAL MODIFICATIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS AND USE OF PROCEEDS
ITEM 15.
CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES
ITEM 16.A.
AUDIT COMMITTEE FINANCIAL EXPERT
ITEM 16.B.
CODE OF ETHICS
ITEM 16.C.
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT FEES AND SERVICES
ITEM 16.D.
EXEMPTIONS FROM THE LISTING STANDARDS FOR AUDIT COMMITTEES
ITEM 16.E.
PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES BY THE ISSUER AND AFFILIATED PURCHASERS
ITEM 16.F.
CHANGE IN REGISTRANT'S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT
ITEM 16.G.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
ITEM 16.H.
MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURE
PART III.
ITEM 17.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
ITEM 18.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
ITEM 19.
EXHIBITS
SIGNATURES
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION
Unless otherwise indicated and except where the context otherwise requires, references in this annual report to:
"ADSs" refers to our American depositary shares, each of which represents one Class A ordinary share;
"China" or "PRC" refers to the People's Republic of China, excluding, for the purpose of this annual report only, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan;
"Class A ordinary shares" refers to our Class A ordinary shares of par value US$0.0001 per share;
"Class B ordinary shares" refers to our Class B ordinary shares of par value US$0.0001 per share;
"DouYu" refers to DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU);
"JOYY" refers to JOYY Inc. (Nasdaq: YY), formerly known as YY Inc.;
"MAUs", or "monthly active users" for any period refers to the sum of users who accessed our platform through our mobile apps, our websites, our PC clients, or YY Client, a PC client offered by JOYY (before early January 2021 when we ceased offering content through YY Client), at least once during such relevant period. The calculations of our MAUs may not reflect the actual number of people who accessed our platform, such as it is possible that some people may use more than one device, or some people may share one device, or some people may access our platform through multiple channels. Average MAUs for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of MAUs for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period;
"Merger" refers to the proposed merger with DouYu pursuant to the Merger Agreement;
"Merger Agreement" refers to the agreement and plan of merger, dated October 12, 2020, entered into among us, DouYu, Tiger Company Ltd. and, solely for the limited purposes set forth therein, Nectarine Investment Limited;
"mobile MAUs" for any period refers to the sum of users who accessed our platform through our mobile apps at least once during such relevant period. The calculations of our mobile MAUs may not reflect the actual number of people who accessed our platform, such as it is possible that some people may use more than one device, or some people may share one device, or some people may access our platform through multiple channels. Average mobile MAUs for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of our mobile MAUs for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period;
"paying users" for any period refers to the sum of user accounts that purchased various products and services on our platform at least once during such relevant period. A paying user is not necessarily a unique user, however, as a unique user may set up multiple paying user accounts on our platform;
"RMB" and "Renminbi" refer to the legal currency of China;
"shares" or "ordinary shares" refers to our Class A and Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share;
"Tencent" refers to Tencent Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries;
