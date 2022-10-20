Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  HV Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    HVBC   US40441H1059

HV BANCORP, INC.

(HVBC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-20 pm EDT
25.81 USD   +1.02%
05:00pHv Bancorp Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of HV Bancorp, Inc. - HVBC
BU
04:44pHv Bancorp, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/19Citizens Financial Services to Merge With HV Bancorp for $67.4 Million
MT
HV BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of HV Bancorp, Inc. - HVBC

10/20/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of HV Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqCM: HVBC) to Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NasdaqCM: CZFS). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of HV Bancorp will have the right to elect to receive either $30.50 in cash or 0.400 shares of Citizens Financial common stock for each share of HV Bancorp that they own, subject to proration. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-hvbc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27,4 M - -
Net income 2021 4,05 M - -
Net cash 2021 74,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 57,3 M 57,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,09x
Nbr of Employees 143
Free-Float 74,2%
Income Statement Evolution
