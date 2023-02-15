HV Bancorp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

hvbc-8k_20230215.htm

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On February 15, 2023, HV Bancorp, Inc. ("HVBC" or the "Company")held a Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The voting results from the Meeting as to the proposals presented to shareholders were as follows:

PROPOSAL 1: to consider and vote upon a proposal to approve the Agreement and Plan of Merger by and among Citizens Financial Services, Inc. ("CZFS"), a Pennsylvania corporation, CZFS Acquisition Company, LLC, a Pennsylvania limited liability company and wholly-owned subsidiary of CZFS ("CZFSAC"), First Citizens Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of CZFSAC ("FCCB"), HVBC and Huntingdon Valley Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered savings bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of HVBC ("HVB"), dated October 18, 2022, pursuant to which (i) HVBC will merge with and into CZFS, with CZFS as the surviving entity and (ii) HVB will merge with and into FCCB, with FCCB as the surviving entity (the "merger proposal").

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes Common Stock 1,483,465 7,934 1,115 -

PROPOSAL 2: to consider and vote upon a proposal to approve, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, specified compensation that may become payable to the named executive officers of HVBC in connection with the merger.

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes Common Stock 1,375,323 78,445 38,746 -

Both proposals were approved by Company shareholders. In connection with the Meeting, the Company also solicited proxies with respect to a proposal to adjourn the Meeting, if necessary or appropriate, in the event there were not sufficient votes in favor of the merger proposal at the time of the Meeting. Because the shareholders approved the merger proposal at the Meeting, the adjournment proposal was not submitted to the shareholders.

