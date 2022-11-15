Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sri Lanka
  Colombo Stock Exchange
  HVA Foods PLC
  News
  Summary
    HVA.N0000   LK0374N00005

HVA FOODS PLC

(HVA.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
3.800 LKR    0.00%
05:52aHva Foods : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2022
PU
08/15HVA Foods PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/15Hva Foods : Interim Financial Statements as at 30-06-2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

HVA Foods : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2022

11/15/2022 | 05:52am EST
PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL STATEM ENTS

FOR THE SIX M ONTHS ENDED

30TH SEPTEM BER 2022

Chairman's Review

Dear Shareholders,

HVA Foods PLC continued its recovery momentum during the quarter under review despite the higher tea prices and the economic downturn in key markets.

Despite the challenges the Company recorded a revenue of LKR 1.65 billion for the 6 months ended 30th September 2022, which was a 180% growth compared to FY 21/22 contributed by growth in both volume and value. In terms of profitability, the company recorded a gross profit of LKR 151Mn and an operating profit of LKR 79.7 Mn. The exponential increase in freight rates combined with the depreciation of the Euro against the US Dollar impacted the profits of the company.

The company posted an LKR 47 Mn loss for the period under review, mainly driven by LKR 37 Mn in net exchange losses (impact of the depreciation of the Euro on debtor receivables) and LKR 89 Mn in Finance cost paid. The high interest cost combined with the high prices paid for the purchase of teas at the Colombo Tea Auction has made Ceylon Tea less competitive in the global markets with key tea producing

countries taking over market share. Therefore, with a long-term view, a conscious strategic decision was taken to absorb part of the high costs with a view of building on the companies' presence in key markets.

I would like to conclude by reassuring our stakeholders that the company with its flagship brand "Heladiv"

registered in over 40 countries, is exploring all avenues to achieve a sustainable growth in the months ahead even amidst these challenging times.

B. S. M De Silva

Chairman

15th November 2022

HVA FOODS PLC

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Provisional Financial Statements for the Six months ended 30th September 2022

All amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees

Group

Company

6 Months from 1st April to

3 Months from 1st July to

Year ended

6 Months from 1st April to

3 Months from 1st July to

Year ended

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

31.03.2022

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

31.03.2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Revenue

1,645,590,197

587,508,210

830,935,792

264,910,303

1,261,234,481

1,645,590,197

587,508,210

830,935,792

264,910,303

1,261,234,481

Cost of Sales

(1,494,485,378)

(543,355,819)

(761,083,248)

(255,540,885)

(1,215,324,928)

(1,494,485,378)

(543,355,819)

(761,083,248)

(255,540,885)

(1,215,324,928)

Gross Profit

151,104,819

44,152,391

69,852,544

9,369,418

45,909,553

151,104,819

44,152,391

69,852,544

9,369,418

45,909,553

Other Operating Income

5,462,900

55,412,601

1,969,367

1,616,832

94,166,619

5,462,900

55,412,601

1,969,367

1,616,832

94,166,619

Distribution Expenses

(7,885,273)

(67,332,557)

(4,797,891)

(59,419,454)

(15,507,477)

(7,885,273)

(67,332,557)

(4,797,891)

(59,419,454)

(15,507,477)

Administration Expenses

(68,968,310)

(65,053,594)

(36,625,058)

(29,707,049)

(317,019,350)

(68,940,100)

(65,053,594)

(36,610,953)

(29,707,049)

(316,865,110)

Results from Operating Activities

79,714,135

(32,821,159)

30,398,962

(78,140,253)

(192,450,655)

79,742,345

(32,821,159)

30,413,067

(78,140,253)

(192,296,415)

Net Finance Costs

(126,800,181)

(57,319,056)

(74,015,292)

(16,022,756)

(56,661,031)

(126,800,181)

(57,319,056)

(74,015,292)

(16,022,756)

(56,656,541)

Profit / (Loss) Before Income Tax

(47,086,046)

(90,140,215)

(43,616,330)

(94,163,009)

(249,111,686)

(47,057,836)

(90,140,215)

(43,602,225)

(94,163,009)

(248,952,956)

Income Tax Expense

-

-

-

-

20,066,395

-

-

-

-

20,066,395

Profit / (Loss) for the Period

(47,086,046)

(90,140,215)

(43,616,330)

(94,163,009)

(229,045,291)

(47,057,836)

(90,140,215)

(43,602,225)

(94,163,009)

(228,886,561)

Actuarial gain/(Loss) on retirement benefit obligation

-

-

52,698

-

-

52,698

Revaluation gain of Property, Plant and Equipments

-

-

-

-

-

-

Tax on other comprehensive income

-

-

(7,378)

-

-

(7,378)

Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense) for the Pe

(47,086,046)

(90,140,215)

(43,616,330)

(94,163,009)

(228,999,971)

(47,057,836)

(90,140,215)

(43,602,225)

(94,163,009)

(228,841,241)

Basic Earnings Per Share

(0.41)

(1.36)

(0.38)

(1.42)

(3.45)

(0.40)

(1.36)

(0.38)

(1.42)

(3.44)

Diluted Earnings Per Share

(0.52)

(1.36)

(0.48)

(1.42)

(3.45)

(0.52)

(1.36)

(0.48)

(1.42)

(3.44)

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

PAGE 1

HVA FOODS PLC

Statement of Financial Position

Provisional Financial Statements for the Six months ended 30th September 2022

All amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees

Group

Company

As at

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

31.03.2022

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

31.03.2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant & equipment

44,654,255

47,725,692

44,154,530

44,654,255

47,725,692

44,154,530

Goodwill

263,849,498

263,849,498

263,849,498

263,849,498

263,849,498

263,849,498

Investment in subsidiary

-

-

-

45,000,001

45,000,001

45,000,001

Intangible assets

55,415,287

52,181,337

53,251,884

10,476,290

7,242,340

8,312,887

Deferred tax assets

71,390,000

14,776,364

71,390,000

71,390,000

14,776,364

71,390,000

Total non-current assets

435,309,040

378,532,891

432,645,912

435,370,044

378,593,895

432,706,916

Current assets

Inventories

430,402,043

344,193,170

166,504,061

430,402,043

344,193,170

166,504,061

Financial investments

1,641,867

2,715,917

1,887,938

1,641,867

2,715,917

1,887,938

Trade & Other receivables

577,395,737

298,972,659

287,376,671

577,395,737

298,972,659

287,376,671

Amounts due from related parties

1,598,816

19,701

706,525

1,854,456

96,501

935,925

Pre-payments & other recoverable

8,692,256

44,553,262

40,634,369

8,692,256

44,553,262

40,634,369

Deposits & advances receivables

72,195,972

29,901,629

165,236,467

72,195,972

29,901,629

165,236,467

Cash & cash equivalents

71,295,352

90,150,586

125,562,484

71,289,537

90,140,281

125,556,669

Total current assets

1,163,222,043

810,506,924

787,908,515

1,163,471,868

810,573,419

788,132,100

Total assets

1,598,531,083

1,189,039,815

1,220,554,427

1,598,841,912

1,189,167,314

1,220,839,016

Equity and liabilities

Stated capital

582,965,063

333,857,588

333,857,588

582,965,063

333,857,588

333,857,588

Revaluation reserve

16,701,071

16,701,071

16,701,071

16,701,071

16,701,071

16,701,071

Retained earnings

(574,522,984)

(424,920,229)

(527,436,938)

(574,192,145)

(424,776,330)

(527,134,309)

Total equity attributable to the equity holders of the company / Total

25,143,150

(74,361,570)

(176,878,279)

25,473,989

(74,217,671)

(176,575,650)

equity

Non-current liabilities

Employee benefits

7,211,230

6,825,053

7,113,868

7,211,230

6,825,053

7,113,868

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

523,156,000

565,325,000

536,840,000

523,156,000

565,325,000

536,840,000

Government grant

8,320,426

9,984,526

8,875,126

8,320,426

9,984,526

8,875,126

Total non-current liabilities

538,687,656

582,134,579

552,828,994

538,687,656

582,134,579

552,828,994

Current liabilities

Trade payables

65,758,201

50,798,949

40,865,145

65,758,201

50,798,949

40,865,145

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

634,958,895

312,483,191

270,202,758

634,958,895

312,483,191

270,202,758

Government grant

1,109,400

1,109,400

1,109,400

1,109,400

1,109,400

1,109,400

Amounts due to related parties

-

49,070,239

92,290,527

-

49,070,239

92,290,527

Income tax payables

-

-

-

-

-

-

Deposits & advances payables

2,447,969

169,987,354

308,106,204

2,447,969

169,987,354

308,106,204

Accrued expenses & other creditors

130,056,051

57,485,404

70,508,588

130,036,041

57,469,004

70,490,548

Bank overdrafts

200,369,761

40,332,269

61,521,090

200,369,761

40,332,269

61,521,090

Total current liabilities

1,034,700,277

681,266,806

844,603,712

1,034,680,267

681,250,406

844,585,672

Total liabilities

1,573,387,933

1,263,401,385

1,397,432,706

1,573,367,923

1,263,384,985

1,397,414,666

Total equity & liabilities

1,598,531,083

1,189,039,815

1,220,554,427

1,598,841,912

1,189,167,314

1,220,839,016

Net Assets per Share - (LKR)

0.22

(1.12)

(2.66)

0.22

(1.12)

(2.66)

The figures as at 30th September 2022 are provisional & subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

……………….…….……………

Head of Finance

Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board

……………….…….……………

……………….……

Director

Director

Colombo

15th November 2022

PAGE 2

HVA FOODS PLC

Statement of Changes in Equity

Provisional Financial Statements for the Six months ended 30th September 2022

All amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees

Group

Attributable to equity holders of the company

Stated capital

Revaluation

Retained

Total

reserves

earnings

Balance as at 01st April 2021

333,857,588

237,613,039

(555,691,982)

15,778,645

Loss For the Period

-

-

(90,140,215)

(90,140,215)

Realisation of revaluation surplus

-

(220,911,968)

220,911,968

-

Balance as at 30th September 2021

333,857,588

16,701,071

(424,920,229)

(74,361,570)

Balance as at 01st April 2022

333,857,588

16,701,071

(527,436,938)

(176,878,279)

Issue of Shares

249,107,475

249,107,475

Loss For the Period

-

-

(47,086,046)

(47,086,046)

Balance as at 30th September 2022

582,965,063

16,701,071

(574,522,984)

25,143,150

Company

Stated capital

Revaluation

Retained

Total

reserves

earnings

Balance as at 01st April 2021

333,857,588

237,613,039

(555,548,083)

15,922,544

Profit For the Period

-

-

(90,140,215)

(90,140,215)

Realisation of revaluation surplus

-

(220,911,968)

220,911,968

-

Balance as at 30th September 2021

333,857,588

16,701,071

(424,776,330)

(74,217,671)

Balance as at 01st April 2022

333,857,588

16,701,071

(527,134,309)

(176,575,650)

Issue of Shares

249,107,475

249,107,475

Loss For the Period

-

-

(47,057,836)

(47,057,836)

Balance as at 30th September 2022

582,965,063

16,701,071

(574,192,145)

25,473,989

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are not audited

PAGE 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HVA Foods plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
