HVA Foods : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2022

Chairman's Review

Dear Shareholders,

HVA Foods PLC continued its recovery momentum during the quarter under review despite the higher tea prices and the economic downturn in key markets.

Despite the challenges the Company recorded a revenue of LKR 1.65 billion for the 6 months ended 30th September 2022, which was a 180% growth compared to FY 21/22 contributed by growth in both volume and value. In terms of profitability, the company recorded a gross profit of LKR 151Mn and an operating profit of LKR 79.7 Mn. The exponential increase in freight rates combined with the depreciation of the Euro against the US Dollar impacted the profits of the company.

The company posted an LKR 47 Mn loss for the period under review, mainly driven by LKR 37 Mn in net exchange losses (impact of the depreciation of the Euro on debtor receivables) and LKR 89 Mn in Finance cost paid. The high interest cost combined with the high prices paid for the purchase of teas at the Colombo Tea Auction has made Ceylon Tea less competitive in the global markets with key tea producing

countries taking over market share. Therefore, with a long-term view, a conscious strategic decision was taken to absorb part of the high costs with a view of building on the companies' presence in key markets.

I would like to conclude by reassuring our stakeholders that the company with its flagship brand "Heladiv"

registered in over 40 countries, is exploring all avenues to achieve a sustainable growth in the months ahead even amidst these challenging times.

B. S. M De Silva

Chairman

15th November 2022