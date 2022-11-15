HVA Foods : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2022
PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL STATEM ENTS
FOR THE SIX M ONTHS ENDED
30TH SEPTEM BER 2022
Chairman's Review
Dear Shareholders,
HVA Foods PLC continued its recovery momentum during the quarter under review despite the higher tea prices and the economic downturn in key markets.
Despite the challenges the Company recorded a revenue of LKR 1.65 billion for the 6 months ended 30th September 2022, which was a 180% growth compared to FY 21/22 contributed by growth in both volume and value. In terms of profitability, the company recorded a gross profit of LKR 151Mn and an operating profit of LKR 79.7 Mn. The exponential increase in freight rates combined with the depreciation of the Euro against the US Dollar impacted the profits of the company.
The company posted an LKR 47 Mn loss for the period under review, mainly driven by LKR 37 Mn in net exchange losses (impact of the depreciation of the Euro on debtor receivables) and LKR 89 Mn in Finance cost paid. The high interest cost combined with the high prices paid for the purchase of teas at the Colombo Tea Auction has made Ceylon Tea less competitive in the global markets with key tea producing
countries taking over market share. Therefore, with a long-term view, a conscious strategic decision was taken to absorb part of the high costs with a view of building on the companies' presence in key markets.
I would like to conclude by reassuring our stakeholders that the company with its flagship brand "Heladiv"
registered in over 40 countries, is exploring all avenues to achieve a sustainable growth in the months ahead even amidst these challenging times.
B. S. M De Silva
Chairman
15th November 2022
HVA FOODS PLC
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Provisional Financial Statements for the Six months ended 30th September 2022
All amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees
Group
Company
6 Months from 1st April to
3 Months from 1st July to
Year ended
6 Months from 1st April to
3 Months from 1st July to
Year ended
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
31.03.2022
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
31.03.2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Revenue
1,645,590,197
587,508,210
830,935,792
264,910,303
1,261,234,481
1,645,590,197
587,508,210
830,935,792
264,910,303
1,261,234,481
Cost of Sales
(1,494,485,378)
(543,355,819)
(761,083,248)
(255,540,885)
(1,215,324,928)
(1,494,485,378)
(543,355,819)
(761,083,248)
(255,540,885)
(1,215,324,928)
Gross Profit
151,104,819
44,152,391
69,852,544
9,369,418
45,909,553
151,104,819
44,152,391
69,852,544
9,369,418
45,909,553
Other Operating Income
5,462,900
55,412,601
1,969,367
1,616,832
94,166,619
5,462,900
55,412,601
1,969,367
1,616,832
94,166,619
Distribution Expenses
(7,885,273)
(67,332,557)
(4,797,891)
(59,419,454)
(15,507,477)
(7,885,273)
(67,332,557)
(4,797,891)
(59,419,454)
(15,507,477)
Administration Expenses
(68,968,310)
(65,053,594)
(36,625,058)
(29,707,049)
(317,019,350)
(68,940,100)
(65,053,594)
(36,610,953)
(29,707,049)
(316,865,110)
Results from Operating Activities
79,714,135
(32,821,159)
30,398,962
(78,140,253)
(192,450,655)
79,742,345
(32,821,159)
30,413,067
(78,140,253)
(192,296,415)
Net Finance Costs
(126,800,181)
(57,319,056)
(74,015,292)
(16,022,756)
(56,661,031)
(126,800,181)
(57,319,056)
(74,015,292)
(16,022,756)
(56,656,541)
Profit / (Loss) Before Income Tax
(47,086,046)
(90,140,215)
(43,616,330)
(94,163,009)
(249,111,686)
(47,057,836)
(90,140,215)
(43,602,225)
(94,163,009)
(248,952,956)
Income Tax Expense
-
-
-
-
20,066,395
-
-
-
-
20,066,395
Profit / (Loss) for the Period
(47,086,046)
(90,140,215)
(43,616,330)
(94,163,009)
(229,045,291)
(47,057,836)
(90,140,215)
(43,602,225)
(94,163,009)
(228,886,561)
Actuarial gain/(Loss) on retirement benefit obligation
-
-
52,698
-
-
52,698
Revaluation gain of Property, Plant and Equipments
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tax on other comprehensive income
-
-
(7,378)
-
-
(7,378)
Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense) for the Pe
(47,086,046)
(90,140,215)
(43,616,330)
(94,163,009)
(228,999,971)
(47,057,836)
(90,140,215)
(43,602,225)
(94,163,009)
(228,841,241)
Basic Earnings Per Share
(0.41)
(1.36)
(0.38)
(1.42)
(3.45)
(0.40)
(1.36)
(0.38)
(1.42)
(3.44)
Diluted Earnings Per Share
(0.52)
(1.36)
(0.48)
(1.42)
(3.45)
(0.52)
(1.36)
(0.48)
(1.42)
(3.44)
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
HVA FOODS PLC
Statement of Financial Position
Provisional Financial Statements for the Six months ended 30th September 2022
All amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees
Group
Company
As at
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
31.03.2022
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
31.03.2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant & equipment
44,654,255
47,725,692
44,154,530
44,654,255
47,725,692
44,154,530
Goodwill
263,849,498
263,849,498
263,849,498
263,849,498
263,849,498
263,849,498
Investment in subsidiary
-
-
-
45,000,001
45,000,001
45,000,001
Intangible assets
55,415,287
52,181,337
53,251,884
10,476,290
7,242,340
8,312,887
Deferred tax assets
71,390,000
14,776,364
71,390,000
71,390,000
14,776,364
71,390,000
Total non-current assets
435,309,040
378,532,891
432,645,912
435,370,044
378,593,895
432,706,916
Current assets
Inventories
430,402,043
344,193,170
166,504,061
430,402,043
344,193,170
166,504,061
Financial investments
1,641,867
2,715,917
1,887,938
1,641,867
2,715,917
1,887,938
Trade & Other receivables
577,395,737
298,972,659
287,376,671
577,395,737
298,972,659
287,376,671
Amounts due from related parties
1,598,816
19,701
706,525
1,854,456
96,501
935,925
Pre-payments & other recoverable
8,692,256
44,553,262
40,634,369
8,692,256
44,553,262
40,634,369
Deposits & advances receivables
72,195,972
29,901,629
165,236,467
72,195,972
29,901,629
165,236,467
Cash & cash equivalents
71,295,352
90,150,586
125,562,484
71,289,537
90,140,281
125,556,669
Total current assets
1,163,222,043
810,506,924
787,908,515
1,163,471,868
810,573,419
788,132,100
Total assets
1,598,531,083
1,189,039,815
1,220,554,427
1,598,841,912
1,189,167,314
1,220,839,016
Equity and liabilities
Stated capital
582,965,063
333,857,588
333,857,588
582,965,063
333,857,588
333,857,588
Revaluation reserve
16,701,071
16,701,071
16,701,071
16,701,071
16,701,071
16,701,071
Retained earnings
(574,522,984)
(424,920,229)
(527,436,938)
(574,192,145)
(424,776,330)
(527,134,309)
Total equity attributable to the equity holders of the company / Total
25,143,150
(74,361,570)
(176,878,279)
25,473,989
(74,217,671)
(176,575,650)
equity
Non-current liabilities
Employee benefits
7,211,230
6,825,053
7,113,868
7,211,230
6,825,053
7,113,868
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
523,156,000
565,325,000
536,840,000
523,156,000
565,325,000
536,840,000
Government grant
8,320,426
9,984,526
8,875,126
8,320,426
9,984,526
8,875,126
Total non-current liabilities
538,687,656
582,134,579
552,828,994
538,687,656
582,134,579
552,828,994
Current liabilities
Trade payables
65,758,201
50,798,949
40,865,145
65,758,201
50,798,949
40,865,145
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
634,958,895
312,483,191
270,202,758
634,958,895
312,483,191
270,202,758
Government grant
1,109,400
1,109,400
1,109,400
1,109,400
1,109,400
1,109,400
Amounts due to related parties
-
49,070,239
92,290,527
-
49,070,239
92,290,527
Income tax payables
-
-
-
-
-
-
Deposits & advances payables
2,447,969
169,987,354
308,106,204
2,447,969
169,987,354
308,106,204
Accrued expenses & other creditors
130,056,051
57,485,404
70,508,588
130,036,041
57,469,004
70,490,548
Bank overdrafts
200,369,761
40,332,269
61,521,090
200,369,761
40,332,269
61,521,090
Total current liabilities
1,034,700,277
681,266,806
844,603,712
1,034,680,267
681,250,406
844,585,672
Total liabilities
1,573,387,933
1,263,401,385
1,397,432,706
1,573,367,923
1,263,384,985
1,397,414,666
Total equity & liabilities
1,598,531,083
1,189,039,815
1,220,554,427
1,598,841,912
1,189,167,314
1,220,839,016
Net Assets per Share - (LKR)
0.22
(1.12)
(2.66)
0.22
(1.12)
(2.66)
The figures as at 30th September 2022 are provisional & subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
……………….…….……………
Head of Finance
Approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board
……………….…….……………
……………….……
Director
Director
Colombo
15th November 2022
HVA FOODS PLC
Statement of Changes in Equity
Provisional Financial Statements for the Six months ended 30th September 2022
All amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees
Group
Attributable to equity holders of the company
Stated capital
Revaluation
Retained
Total
reserves
earnings
Balance as at 01st April 2021
333,857,588
237,613,039
(555,691,982)
15,778,645
Loss For the Period
-
-
(90,140,215)
(90,140,215)
Realisation of revaluation surplus
-
(220,911,968)
220,911,968
-
Balance as at 30th September 2021
333,857,588
16,701,071
(424,920,229)
(74,361,570)
Balance as at 01st April 2022
333,857,588
16,701,071
(527,436,938)
(176,878,279)
Issue of Shares
249,107,475
249,107,475
Loss For the Period
-
-
(47,086,046)
(47,086,046)
Balance as at 30th September 2022
582,965,063
16,701,071
(574,522,984)
25,143,150
Company
Stated capital
Revaluation
Retained
Total
reserves
earnings
Balance as at 01st April 2021
333,857,588
237,613,039
(555,548,083)
15,922,544
Profit For the Period
-
-
(90,140,215)
(90,140,215)
Realisation of revaluation surplus
-
(220,911,968)
220,911,968
-
Balance as at 30th September 2021
333,857,588
16,701,071
(424,776,330)
(74,217,671)
Balance as at 01st April 2022
333,857,588
16,701,071
(527,134,309)
(176,575,650)
Issue of Shares
249,107,475
249,107,475
Loss For the Period
-
-
(47,057,836)
(47,057,836)
Balance as at 30th September 2022
582,965,063
16,701,071
(574,192,145)
25,473,989
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are not audited
