12 September 2023 hVIVO plc ("hVIVO" or the "Group") Interim results Strong first half performance and record forward visibility Upgrade of Full Year Revenue and EBITDA Guidance hVIVO plc (AIM & Euronext: HVO), the world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease products using human challenge clinical trials, announces its unaudited interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023. Financial highlights First half revenue growth of 52% to £27.3 million* (H1 2022: £18.0 million)

EBITDA more than doubled to £5.2 million (H1 2022: £2.3 million)

EBITDA margin increased to 19.1% (H1 2022: 12.6%)

Net cash of £31.3 million as at 30 June 2023 (H1 2022: £15.9 million)

Weighted contracted orderbook of £78 million as at 30 June 2023 (30 June 2022: c.£70 million) *The Group will now report revenue excluding other income, such as R&D tax credits. Other income in H1 2023 was £1.4 million (H1 2022: £0.9 million). Operational highlights Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) challenge model under development, funded by an end-to-end human challenge service contract with North American biopharmaceutical company

end-to-end human challenge service contract with North American biopharmaceutical company Completed the manufacturing of Influenza H1N1 and Omicron human challenge viruses

Asia-Pacific (APAC) region identified as a key long term growth area, underscored by the signing of first challenge trial contract signed with APAC client in over a decade

(APAC) region identified as a key long term growth area, underscored by the signing of first challenge trial contract signed with APAC client in over a decade The Group's fast growing drug development consultancy arm, Venn Life Sciences, awarded a €3.2 million contract with a major pharmaceutical client

Value proposition for human challenge trials reinforced by positive outcomes from hVIVO challenge trials Pfizer's ABRYSVO™ became one of the first RSV vaccines to receive FDA approval in May 2023 having received Breakthrough designation Cidara received FDA Fast Track designation for its influenza antiviral candidate in June 2023 SAB Biotherapeutics received FDA Breakthrough and Fast Track designation for its influenza antiviral candidate in April 2023 Post-period end highlights New state-of-the-art facility, largely funded by a number of hVIVO clients and which only involves a nominal cash contribution by the Group, is due to open in H1 2024. This facility will have 50 quarantine bedrooms, with potential to expand to 70 beds, enlarged cutting-edge laboratories, an outpatient unit, and corporate office

state-of-the-art facility, largely funded by a number of hVIVO clients and which only involves a nominal cash contribution by the Group, is due to open in H1 2024. This facility will have 50 quarantine bedrooms, with potential to expand to 70 beds, enlarged cutting-edge laboratories, an outpatient unit, and corporate office Flu B challenge model under development, funded by £13.1 million bespoke manufacturing and characterisation contract with existing top five global pharmaceutical client Current trading and outlook As at 30 June 2023, the Group's weighted contracted orderbook increased to £78 million (H1 2022: £70 million), an increase of 11%. The orderbook is diversified across multiple clients, challenge agents and geographies, allowing the management team to effectively optimise its resources and enhance its adaptability and flexibility in managing its revenue pipeline. Coupled with its track record of excellent operational delivery, this provides a strong foundation for future growth.

The Group recently announced its plan to move to a new state-of-the-art facility which is due to open in H1 2024. The move will enable the Group to increase its revenue potential by increasing its number of quarantine beds, improving its ability to conduct larger studies faster, enable multiple concurrent trials improving utilisation levels and support the development of new CRO service revenue streams. Additionally, consolidating hVIVO's clinical and laboratory operations into a single location will lead to improved operational efficiencies, further enhancing long term margins. Its current quarantine facilities will remain open until the new facility is fully operational, however by availing of break clauses in its current leases, the Group has ensured an orderly transition to its new and improved facility and as such, will not incur lease costs on any of its legacy quarantine facilities beyond Q3 2024. The Group has minimised the impact from delays in UK clinical trial approvals by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) by working closely with its clients and the MHRA in recent months and has received all outstanding approvals. hVIVO continues to monitor the situation closely, working with its clients to ensure the timely delivery of its studies. hVIVO increases its revenue guidance to £55 million (excluding other income) for 2023 and increases its EBITDA margin guidance for 2023 to c.19%. Dividend The Company intends to pay a nominal annual dividend going forward, details of which will be announced alongside publication of the Group's audited results for FY23. Yamin 'Mo' Khan, Chief Executive Officer of hVIVO, said: "The first half of 2023 has delivered another period of excellent growth and progress towards our goal of establishing along-termsustainable growth model. The increasing number of trials, as well as the growing volunteer cohorts and expanding use cases, highlights that the human challenge market is experiencing a strong growth trend that we strongly believe will continue over the long term. The outlook for the business is extremely positive, as our newstate-of-the-artfacility sets us up to accelerate our growth over the long term. We are delighted to increase our revenue guidance and EBITDA margin guidance for 2023. Finally, I would like to thank our staff for their continued dedication and boundless enthusiasm as we progress towards our vision to transform global healthcare." Investor presentation Yamin 'Mo' Khan, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Pinkerton, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a live presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on 12 September 2023 at 18:00 BST. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet hVIVO here. For further information please contact: hVIVO plc +44 (0) 20 7756 1300 Yamin 'Mo' Khan, Chief Executive Officer Stephen Pinkerton, Chief Financial Officer Liberum Capital (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Ben Cryer, Edward Mansfield, Phil Walker, Will King Cavendish Capital Markets Ltd (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Geoff Nash, Charlie Beeson (Corporate Finance) Nigel Birks, Harriet Ward (ECM) Davy (Euronext Growth Adviser and Joint Broker) +353 (0) 1 679 6363 Anthony Farrell, Niall Gilchrist

Walbrook PR (Financial PR & IR) +44 (0) 20 7933 8780 or hvivo@walbrookpr.com Stephanie Cuthbert / Phillip Marriage / +44 (0) 7796 794 663 / +44 (0) 7867 984 082 / Louis Ashe-Jepson +44 (0) 7747 515 393 Notes to Editors hVIVO plc (ticker: HVO) (formerly Open Orphan plc) is a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and the world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease vaccines and therapeutics using human challenge clinical trials. The Group provides end-to-end early clinical development services to its large, established and growing repeat client base, which includes four of the top 10 largest global biopharma companies. The Group's fast-growing services business includes a unique portfolio of 11 human challenge models, with a number of new models under development, to test a broad range of infectious and respiratory disease products. The Group has world class challenge agent manufacturing capabilities, specialist drug development and clinical consultancy services via its Venn Life Sciences brand, and a lab offering via its hLAB brand, which includes virology, immunology biomarker and molecular testing. The Group offers additional clinical field trial services such as patient recruitment and clinical trial site services. hVIVO runs challenge studies in London from its Whitechapel quarantine clinic, its state-of-the-art QMB clinic with its highly specialised on-site virology and immunology laboratory, and its clinic in Plumbers Row. To recruit volunteers / patients for its studies, the Group leverages its unique clinical trial recruitment capability via its FluCampvolunteer screening facilities in London and Manchester.

CEOStatement Forthesixmonthsended30June2023 Establishing a long-term sustainable growth model The first half of 2023 has seen further excellent progress towards our goal of establishing a long-term sustainable growth model. I strongly believe that human challenge trials (HCTs) remain an underutilised means of developing vaccines and antivirals, and over the past 18 months we have seen a significant increase in both the number and size of trials as a greater number of big pharma and biotech companies realise the time and cost savings of HCTs over traditional field trials. The rise in demand for HCTs was reflected in the substantial growth in first half revenues, driven by the delivery of a higher number of challenge trials and the continued growth in our orderbook, which is diversified across clients, challenge agents and geographies. The robust orderbook underpins the sustainable growth trajectory of the Group providing revenue visibility into late 2024. This has enabled management to effectively plan and strategise into the long term. We continued to deliver improved profit margins in the period which translated to robust cash generation. The efficiency initiatives implemented to maximise quarantine bed occupancy and improve volunteer conversion rates are now beginning to deliver sustainable improvements in performance. This is the result of conducting multiple challenge model trials concurrently, with volunteers delivered by our revamped FluCamp volunteer recruitment platform. I believe there are still greater opportunities to drive efficiencies across the Group, and our recently announced move to a larger state-of-the-art facility is a clear indicator that we are committed to further improvement in this regard over the long term. I am very proud of what the team has achieved in H1 2023 and I am inspired by their continued drive and commitment to achieve our shared mission of delivering today's healthcare by empowering tomorrow's innovation. Optimised business model delivers record financial performance hVIVO delivered record revenue of £27.3 million in H1 2023 (H1 2022: £18.0 million), a 52% increase on H1 2022. The Group recorded exceptional EBITDA growth of 129% to £5.2 million (H1 2022: £2.3 million), with EBITDA margin increasing to 19.1% (H1 2022: 12.6%). This is the result of our continued focus on optimising hVIVO's business model, driving operational improvements and efficiencies combined with disciplined capital allocation to deliver improved profitability. The focus on operational excellence has enhanced cash generation with net cash of £31.3 million as at 30 June 2023 (H1 2022: £15.9 million). The Group is debt free, has a robust net working capital, and has structured its contracts to be cash flow positive for hVIVO. All of our challenge trial contracts include a non-refundable quarantine booking fee, with milestone payments that are set to forward fund the next phase of the challenge trial. Seeing the benefits of human challenge trials ("HCTs") The significant uptake in the use of HCTs over the past 18 months has been fuelled by increasing real-world examples of their benefits over traditional field trials. These include expedited development and regulatory review timelines, and early proof of concept data with the potential to increase the valuation of biotech companies and their assets. A few recent examples that have underlined the value proposition of HCTs include: Pfizer's ABRYSVO™, one of the first RSV vaccines to receive FDA approval in May 2023 having received Break- through designation

Cidara received FDA Fast Track designation for its influenza antiviral candidate in June 2023

SAB Biotherapeutics received FDA Breakthrough and Fast Track designation for its influenza antiviral candidate in April 2023 The growth in demand for HCTs is reflected in the increasing scope of the contracts we have signed. Our clients want to collect more information than just whether the drug is effective or not; this additional information may include determining the optimal dose, exploring various primary and secondary endpoints, defining timepoints for late-stage trials and/or comparing products developed through different technologies. A case in point is the head-to-head