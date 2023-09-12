(Alliance News) - hVIVO PLC on Tuesday said its half-year profit soared on revenue growth and upped its full-year revenue and earnings margin guidance.

The London-based specialist contract research organisation providing testing for infectious and respiratory vaccines said in the six months to June 30, pretax profit multiplied to GBP4.3 million from

GBP453,000 the year before, as revenue surged by 52% to GBP27.3 million from GBP18.0 million the year before.

hVIVO upped its full-year revenue guidance by 3.8% to GBP55 million fromGBP53 million as well as its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin to around 19%, citing "excellent visibility over revenue" into late 2024.

Chief Executive Officer Yamin Khan said: "The first half of 2023 has delivered another period of excellent growth and progress towards our goal of establishing a long-term sustainable growth model. The increasing number of trials, as well as the growing volunteer cohorts and expanding use cases, highlights that the human challenge market is experiencing a strong growth trend that we strongly believe will continue over the long term."

Shares in hVIVO were up 4.3% at 19.03 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.