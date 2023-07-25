(Alliance News) - hVIVO PLC on Tuesday said it has secured a GBP13.1 million contract with an unnamed pharmaceutical client to develop an influenza B virus model.

hVIVO is a London-based specialist contract research organisation providing testing for infectious and respiratory vaccines.

It said a prerequisite virus manufacturing phase has already been completed, and a characterisation trial is due to begin in the fourth quarter of the year.

The charcaterisation study consists of administering a dose of influenza B to volunteers, and subject to successful completion, hVIVO will carry out a human challenge trial in the first half of 2024.

Revenue from this human challenge model development contract will be recognised throughout 2023 and 2024.

Chief Executive Officer Yamin Khan said: "This existing top five global pharmaceutical client will support the development of a new influenza B challenge model to potentially test its vaccine candidate, in turn furthering our industry leading position by broadening our library of human challenge models."

Shares in hVIVO were up 3.0% at 15.81 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

