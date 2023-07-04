www.hwaag.com

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

Motor Racing • Vehicles and Components

HWA AG

CONTENT

Group key figures

page 02

At a glance

page 02

Report of the Supervisory Board

page 03

Combined Management Report on Consolidated Financial Statement

page 06

Consolidated Financial Statement 2022

page 20

Balance sheet 2022 - Assets

page 20

Balance sheet 2022 - Equity and Liabilities

page 21

Consolidated income statement 2022

page 22

Cash flow statement 2022

page 23

Statement of changes in fixed assets 2022

page 24

Statement of changes in equity 2022

page 26

Notes to the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2022

page 28

Auditor's Report

page 38

EVENTS 2023

June 30 2023

Publication of the annual figures for the 2022 financial year

June 30 2023

Publication of the 2022 annual financial statements

August 2023

General meeting

October 27 2023

Publication of the 2023 half-year report

GROUP KEY FIGURES

in EUR millions

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018*

2017

2016

2015

Sales income

93.8

85.8

65.6

113.6

101.2

95.5

97.4

83.6

EBITDA

5.5

4.1

-7.6

-2.2

7.5

5.7

3.2

8.1

EBITDA margin (in percent)

5.9

4.8

-11.6

-2,0

7.4

5.8

3.3

9.6

EBIT

3.1

1.2

-10.6

-8.9

5.3

2.8

0.2

5.1

EBIT margin (in percent)

3.2

1.5

-16,2

-7,8

5.2

2.9

0.2

6.1

Net result

1.9

0.6

-11.4

-8,3

3.4

1.4

-0.3

3.4

Earnings per share (in EUR)

0.29

0.10

-1.90

-1,47

0.66

0.28

-0.06

0.66

*) from 2018 Group key figures

AT A GLANCE 2022 | 2021

in EUR millions

EUR

6

0.30

4

0.20

2

0.10

0

EBIT

Net result

0

EBITDA

Earnings per share

HWA AG

3

REPORT OF THE

SUPERVISORY BOARD

Hans Werner Aufrecht

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dear HWA AG shareholders!

In the 2022 financial year, the Supervisory Board advised the Management Board comprehensively and performed all the duties incumbent upon it under the law and the company's articles of incorporation. During the past year, we advised the Management Board on the management of the Company's affairs on an ongoing basis and kept the management and performance of the Company under close review. The Supervisory Board was directly and promptly involved in all decisions of fundamental importance to the well-being of the Company, or wherever statutory provisions or the articles of incorporation called for such involvement. This is based on written and verbal reports of the Management Board to the Supervisory Board. Cooperation between the Boards was marked by detailed and open dialogue. The Management Board informed the Supervisory Board promptly, thoroughly and on a regular basis on all significant aspects for the company and events requiring approval.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board was also in regular contact with the Management Board outside the regularly scheduled meetings. Other Supervisory Board members also maintained their contacts with the Management Board outside formal meetings, keeping themselves informed about ongoing business development and significant business events and providing support and advice where needed.

Meetings of the Supervisory Board

During the 2022 financial year, the Supervisory Board held four ordinary meetings to perform its duties. In these meetings, the current state of the Company's affairs was discussed with the Management Board and explained in detail. These Supervisory Board meetings were held on 24 March, 6 July, 28 Sep- tember and 14 December 2022. At each of the Supervisory Board meetings, one member was not present. The Supervisory Board's meetings were all held at the Company's headquarters in Affalterbach, and members of the Supervisory Board had the option to dial in to the meetings by video. The accounts meeting together with the auditor was held on 17 March 2022.

The Management Board also provided the Supervisory Board with full information on urgent matters and matters of particular importance to the Company outside the regular meetings. All activities and transactions requiring the Supervisory Board's approval were discussed in detail in the Supervisory Board meetings. Urgent resolutions were also adopted by the Supervisory Board by way of circulation.

