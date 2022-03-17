Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Hwa Fong Rubber (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFT   TH0755010Z09

HWA FONG RUBBER (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(HFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hwa Fong Rubber Thailand Public : Approved to increase the capital of HFT Holding Company Limited

03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
17 Mar 2022 17:22:52
Headline
Approved to increase the capital of HFT Holding Company Limited
Symbol
HFT
Source
HFT
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Hwa Fong Rubber Thailand pcl published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 10:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HWA FONG RUBBER (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:51aHWA FONG RUBBER THAILAND PUBLIC : Approved to increase the capital of HFT Holding Company ..
PU
02/25Hwa Fong Rubber Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
02/25HWA FONG RUBBER THAILAND PUBLIC : Dividend payment, schedule of AGM 2022
PU
02/25Hwa Fong Rubber Public Company Limited Approves Cash Dividend for the Year Ended Decemb..
CI
2021Hwa Fong Rubber Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter a..
CI
2021Hwa Fong Rubber Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter ..
CI
2021Hwa Fong Rubber Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter E..
CI
2021Hwa Fong Rubber Public Company Limited Approves Dividend for the Year Ended December 31..
CI
2021Hwa Fong Rubber Thailand Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Y..
CI
2021Hwa Fong Rubber Public Company Limited Approves Cash Dividend for the Year Ended Decemb..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 618 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2022 533 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net cash 2022 1 044 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 4,93%
Capitalization 5 399 M 162 M 162 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 555
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart HWA FONG RUBBER (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hwa Fong Rubber (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,20 THB
Average target price 11,00 THB
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kuo Jung Shen Chairman & Managing Director
Syuan Wen Independent Director
Hsiao Chin-Lung Independent Director
Monsiam Sinworaphan Independent Director
Ming Shan Yen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HWA FONG RUBBER (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.65%162
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-11.72%26 017
MICHELIN (CGDE)-14.85%23 008
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-34.48%4 316
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-33.96%3 702
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-5.42%3 204