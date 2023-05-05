Hwange Colliery : 2022 FY Results & Audit Report 05/05/2023 | 09:22am EDT Send by mail :

MAIN OPERATIONS Hwange Colliery Company Limited P.O. Box 123, Hwange, Zimbabwe. The HCCL Financial Results areTel: 263 - 81 - 23101 23401/9. Fax: 263 - 81 - 22727, 23052/95 available on the following websites: Email: hremarketing@hwange.co.zw, corporatea@hwanqecolliery.co.zw www.hccl.co.zw, www.zse.co.zw www.hccl.co.zw ADMINISTRATOR'S LETTER OVERVIEW The operating economic environment for the year under review was stable, with some price discovery challenges affecting the company's input costs and profitability. Despite these challenges, the market was buoyed by a strong demand for both thermal and coking coal, which positively pushed sales. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Revenue improved by 139.76% from ZWL32.42 billion in 2021 to ZWL77.73 billion in 2022 on an inflation- adjusted basis. This was largely driven by the increase in sales tonnes. Gross profit increased by 226.20% from ZWL7.10 billion prior year to ZWL23.16 billion in inflation adjusted terms this year. The Company posted a loss of ZWL8.6 billion for the year. The loss was mostly attributed to exchange rate impact on legacy debts. Legacy debts contributed ZWL30.70 billion of unrealised losses in inflation adjusted terms. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS Coal production increased by 63% while sales volumes increased by 45% compared to the prior year. Despite the remarkable increase in production and sales compared to the previous year, the underground mine section was affected by delays in the commissioning of new equipment, while the market for NPD (nuts, peas, and duff) and Duff products was depressed. Going forward, the company intends to continue increasing coking coal production and sales, which will in turn increase capacity to discharge obligations to creditors as well as create a positive balance sheet in the medium term. The Company continues to place emphasis on a low-cost,high-productivity strategy. This has enabled the organization to significantly reduce costs while remaining viable. Tight controls remain on costs, and this has had a very positive impact on cash flows as well. The strategy of low capital investment, low risk of losses, and high production output by outsourcing opencast mining also continued in the period under review. The strategic priorities for the year were as follows: The business maintained its certification to the three (3) ISO standards on Health and Safety, Environmental Management and Quality Management. Operations were guided by strict adherence to these standards. OUTLOOK As a part of efforts to increase production, the Company entered into an equipment mobilisation and coal offtake agreement through which it will receive new underground mining equipment valued at USD15 million over a period of two years. A consignment of the equipment worth USD6 million has since been received and commissioned into operation. This is expected to increase underground production to 50,000 tonnes by mid-2023. The Company has also engaged new mining contractors to open three new opencast pits to guarantee coking coal annual production of 772,000 tonnes per year. On the coal processing front, the Company acquired two new washing plants that will be commissioned during the second half of 2023. The washing plants will be located near the mining areas to reduce hauling and processing costs. The development of the Option Area has started with the boxcut and mining of a portal that will lead to the underground mine. This new mine will augment the production of coking coal from the current 3 Main underground mines. Coal production from the Option Area is scheduled for 2024. The Company has a thrust in 2023 to grow its market share of coking coal sales in neighbouring countries. Advanced plans to develop dedicated solutions for the delivery of coking coal and coke products in the region are underway. MR MUNASHE SHAVA ADMINISTRATOR 30 April 2023 Page 1 of 7 Overall, 2022 was a safe year with no fatal accidents. The Company achieved a lost-time injury frequency rate of 1.06. This was a notable achievement. This commendable performance was a product of initiatives implemented by the organisation through increasing safety awareness and behaviour, system implementation, and technology adoption. HCCL has embraced a risk- and opportunity-basedapproach to all its operations to enhance its journey to zero harm. On the health front, robust measures aimed at preventing and managing incidents related to non-communicable diseases were established through a wellness policy. The quality of products produced was managed throughout the value chain using the Integrated Business Management System (IBMS). This ensured that our production was done safely, with minimal negative impact on the environment, and that quality products were delivered to our customers. The focus during the period under review was on increasing production and sales of high value coking coal. Raw coking coal and clean coking coal sales increased by 36%, from 594,482 tonnes in 2021 to 808,315 tonnes in 2022. The total coal produced by opencast operations was 3,128,884 tonnes, a 73% increase in production from the previous year. A total of 1,198,539 tonnes of coal were delivered to Hwange Power Station during the course of the year, which was an increase of 63% from the previous year. Deliveries into the power station were, however, negatively affected by challenges at the power station and limited stock holding space at the same. Underground mine coal production declined by 24% compared to the previous year. This was mainly due to delays in commissioning the new underground mining equipment due to COVID-19 restrictions that affected the movement of the engineers from the Original Equipment Manufacturers. PRODUCTION 31-Dec-2231-Dec-21 Tonnes Tonnes COAL PRODUCTION Underground 168 023 221 808 Open Pits 3 128 883 1 804 664 Total Coal Produced 3 296 906 2 026 472 ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST 2022 2021 2022 2021 Notes ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 Revenue 4 77 733 913 32 419 059 60 017 845 7 505 194 Cost of sales (54 572 469) (25 359 320) (40 155 840) (5 927 407) Gross profit 23 161 444 7 059 739 19 895 005 1 577 787 Other income 6 520 071 179 983 424 260 44 178 Other losses and gains 7 (30 717 015) (3 108 200) (22 834 044) (780 795) Marketing costs (373 051) (169 587) (281 141) (40 878) Administrative costs (14 234 401) (7 678 566) (12 965 666) (1 859 896) Gain on net monetary position 14 262 814 3 915 058 - - Operating (loss)/profit before interest and tax (7 380 138) 198 427 (15 797 586) (1 059 604) Finance costs 8 (1 490 016) (436 210) (932 420) (108 862) Share of profit/(loss) from equity accounted investments 9 4 645 (19 326) 4 645 (1 414) Loss before tax 10 (8 865 509) (257 109) (16 725 361) (1 169 880) Income tax credit 11 236 817 355 431 130 399 80 125 (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE YEAR (8 628 692) 98 322 (16 594 962) (1 089 755) Other comprehensive income: Gain on revaluation property plant and equipment - - - - Tax effect on revaluation - - - - - - - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR THE YEAR (8 628 692) 98 322 (16 594 962) (1 089 755) Attributable (loss)/earnings per share 12.1 (46.97) 0.54 (90.33) (5.93) Diluted (loss)/earnings per share 12.2 (46.97) 0.54 (90.33) (5.93) Headline (loss)/earnings per share 12.2 (47.31) 0.46 (90.52) (5.91) 12.3 (47.31) 0.46 (90.52) (5.91) Hwange Colliery Company Limited ABRIDGED AUDITED Proudly Providing FINANCIAL RESULTS More Than Just Coal For the year ended 31 December 2022 ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST 2022 2021 2022 2021 Notes ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ASSETS Non current assets Property plant and equipment 13 59 569 360 59 849 161 10 563 170 10 761 079 Investment property 14 4 102 360 4 102 360 458 433 458 433 Investments accounted for using the equity method 15 2 275 993 2 271 348 19 398 14 753 Inventories - non current portion 17 1 041 176 1 098 488 4 687 4 945 66 988 889 67 321 357 11 045 688 11 239 210 Current assets Inventories 18 10 665 919 4 954 646 8 897 302 1 156 729 Prepayments 899 252 - 899 252 - Trade and other receivables 19 8 586 210 3 356 373 8 586 210 976 371 Cash and cash equivalents 21 880 674 345 541 880 674 100 518 21 032 055 8 656 560 19 263 438 2 233 618 Total assets 88 020 944 75 977 917 30 309 126 13 472 828 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves Share capital 22.1 11 174 890 11 174 890 45 962 45 962 Share premium 126 899 126 899 578 578 Non-distributable reserve 1 059 671 1 059 671 4 358 4 358 Revaluation reserve 801 284 801 284 8 357 425 8 357 425 Retained earnings/(Accumulated losses) 22 352 120 30 980 812 (18 852 596 ) (2 257 634 ) 35 514 864 44 143 556 (10 444 273 ) 6 150 689 Non current liabilities Borrowings 23.1 13 017 031 630 002 13 017 031 183 266 Long term creditors 24 17 938 459 9 525 980 17 938 459 2 771 114 Income tax liability 25 1 281 14 259 1 281 4 148 Deferred tax liability 11.3 13 753 611 13 990 428 2 000 930 2 131 329 44 710 382 24 160 669 32 957 701 5 089 857 Current liabilities Borrowings 23.2 - 182 957 - 53 222 Trade and other payables 24 5 720 714 4 728 380 5 720 714 1 375 489 Provisions 26 2 074 984 2 762 355 2 074 984 803 571 7 795 698 7 673 692 7 795 698 2 232 282 Total equity and liabilities 88 020 944 75 977 917 30 309 126 13 472 828 ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 INFLATION ADJUSTED Non - Share Share distributable Revaluation Retained capital premium reserve reserve earnings Total ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 Balance at 1 January 2021 11 174 890 126 899 1 059 671 801 284 30 882 490 44 045 234 Total comprehensive income for the year - - - - 98 322 98 322 Balance at 31 December 2021 11 174 890 126 899 1 059 671 801 284 30 980 812 44 143 556 Balance at 1 January 2022 11 174 890 126 899 1 059 671 801 284 30 980 812 44 143 556 Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - - - - Total comprehensive income for the year - - - - (8 628 692 ) (8 628 692 ) Balance at 31 December 2022 11 174 890 126 899 1 059 671 801 284 22 352 120 35 154 864 HISTORICAL COST Non - Share Share distributable Revaluation Accumulated capital premium reserve reserve Losses Total ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 Balance at 1 January 2021 45 962 578 4 358 8 357 425 (1 167 879) 7 240 444 Comprehensive income for the year - - - - (1 089 755 ) (1 089 755 ) Other comprehensive income, net of tax - ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GENERAL INFORMATION

Hwange Colliery Company Limited is a Company whose principal activities include extraction, processing and distribution of coal and coal products and provision of health services and various retail goods and services. Its

activities are catergorised into the following three (3) areas:

Hwange Colliery Company Limited is a Company whose principal activities include extraction, processing and distribution of coal and coal products and provision of health services and various retail goods and services. Its activities are catergorised into the following three (3) areas: Mining - the extracting, processing and distribution of coal and coal products. Medical services - provides healthcare to staff members and the surrounding community. Estates - the division provides properties for rental and sell retail goods and services.

Page 2 of 7 Notes CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss before tax Adjustment for non-cash items: Foreign exchange loss Finance costs 8 Impairment of assets 13 Depreciation 13 Share of loss/(profit) from equity accounted investments 9 Amortisation Allowance for credit losses 19 Gain on net monetary position Operating cash flow before changes in working capital Changes in working capital: Increase in inventory Increase in prepayments Increase in receivables Increase in provisions Increase in trade and other payables Cash utilised in operating activities Interest paid Tax paid Net cash flows utilised in operating activities CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property,plant and equipment CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Increase in long-term creditors Repayment of borrowings Net cash flows generated from financing activities Net Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year Effects of inflation INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST 2022 2021 2022 2021 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 (8 865 509) (257 109 ) (16 725 361 ) (1 169 880 ) 30 717 015 3 108 200 22 834 044 780 795 1 490 016 436 210 932 420 108 862 - 52 454 - 9 040 829 184 1 871 457 462 062 429 356 (4 645 ) 19 326 (4 645 ) 1 414 - 22 757 - 53 161 685 (127 651 ) 431 542 (37 134 ) (14 262 814 ) (3 915 058 ) - - 10 064 932 1 120 586 7 930 062 122 506 (5 653 961 ) (2 647 015 ) (7 740 315 ) (596 725 ) (899 252 ) - (899 252 ) - (5 229 837 ) (479 089 ) (7 609 839 ) (418 509 ) 687 371 1 055 100 1 271 413 494 593 (992 334 ) 175 046 4 345 225 551 430 (2 023 081) (685 372 ) (2 702 706 ) 153 295 - (9 043 ) - (2 039 ) (3 081 ) - (2 867 ) - (2 026 162) (694 415) (2 705 573) 151 256 (556 279 ) (195 853 ) (271 049 ) (55 288 ) 6 834 027 226 688 3 763 033 51 103 (15 487 ) (509 574 ) (6 255 ) (110 327 ) 6 818 540 (282 886) 3 756 778 (59 224) 4 236 099 (1 173 154 ) 780 156 36 744 345 541 219 229 100 518 63 774 (3 700 966 ) 1 299 466 - - The Company is a limited liability Company incorporated and domiciled in Zimbabwe. It is listed primarily on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), and has secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and London Stock Exchange (LSE). The Company's financial statements were authorised for issue by the Administrator on the 4th of May 2023. Presentation currency These financial statements are presented in Zimbabwe Dollars (ZWL) being the functional and reporting currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

The abridged financial results of the Company have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs). The same accounting policies, presentation and methods followed in the abridged financial results are as applied in the Company latest annual financial statements. The Company partially complied with the International Financial Reporting Standards due to the requirement to comply with Statutory Instrument 33 of 2019.

IAS 29 'Financial Reporting in Hyper -Inflationary Economies'

The Company adopted IAS 29 - "Financial Reporting in Hyper -Inflationary Economies" effective 1 January 2019 as proclaimed by the local accounting regulatory board, Public Accountants and Auditors Board "PAAB". IAS 29 requires that the financial statements prepared in the currency of a hyper-inflationary economy be stated in terms of a measuring unit current at the balance sheet date. The restatement has been calculated by means of conversion factors derived from the consumer price index( CPI) prepared by the Reserve Bank Of Zimbabwe. The conversion factors used to restate the financial statements at 31 December 2022, using a 31 December 2021 base are as follows: Date Indices Conversion Factor 31 December 2022 13 673 1.000 31 December 2021 3 977 3.438 2.1 Changes in accounting policy and disclosures Other standards and amendments that are not yet effective and have not been adopted early by the Company include: 2.1.1 Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current-Amendments to IAS 1 The narrow-scope amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements clarify that liabilities are classified as either current or noncurrent, depending on the rights that exist at the end of the reporting period. Classification is unaffected by the expectations of the entity or events after the reporting date (e.g. the receipt of a waver or a breach of covenant). The amendments also clarify what IAS 1 means when it refers to the 'settlement' of a liability. The amendments could affect the classification of liabilities, particularly for entities that previously considered management's intentions to determine classification and for some liabilities that can be converted into equity. They must be applied retrospectively in accordance with the normal requirements in IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors. The amendment will impact how the entity classifies liabilities between current and non current. Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 21 880 674 345 541 880 674 100 518 Hwange Colliery Company Limited ABRIDGED AUDITED Proudly Providing FINANCIAL RESULTS More Than Just Coal For the year ended 31 December 2022 ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 2.1.2 Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction -Amendments to IAS 12 The amendments to IAS 12 Income Taxes require companies to recognise deferred tax on transactions that, on initial recognition, give rise to equal amounts of taxable and deductible temporary differences. They will typically apply to transactions such as leases of lessees and decommissioning obligations and will require the recognition of additional deferred tax assets and liabilities. The amendment should be applied to transactions that occur on or after the beginning of the earliest comparative period presented. In addition, entities should recognise deferred tax assets (to the extent that it is probable that they can be utilised) and deferred tax liabilities at the beginning of the earliest comparative period for all deductible and taxable temporary differences associated with: right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, and

assets and lease liabilities, and decommissioning, restoration and similar liabilities, and the corresponding amounts recognised as part of the cost of the related assets. 2.1.2 Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction-Amendments to IAS 12 The cumulative effect of recognising these adjustments is recognised in retained earnings, or another component of equity, as appropriate. IAS 12 did not previously address how to account for the tax effects of on-balancesheet leases and similar transactions and various approaches were considered acceptable. Some entities may have already accounted for such transactions consistent with the new requirements. These entities will not be affected by the amendments. The amendment to IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors clarifies how companies should distinguish changes in accounting policies from changes in accounting estimates. The distinction is important, because changes in accounting estimates are applied prospectively to future transactions and other future events, but changes in accounting policies are generally applied retrospectively to past transactions and other past events as well as the current period. This amendment will have an impact on the company should there be changes in accounting policies or estimates. SUMMARY OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES 3.1 Overall considerations The financial statements have been prepared using the measurement bases specified by IFRSs for each type of asset, liability, income and expense. The measurement bases are more fully described in the accounting policies below: 3.2 Foreign currency translation Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency of the Company, using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions (spot exchange rate). Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the remeasurement of monetary items denominated in foreign currency at year-endexchange rates are recognised in profit or loss. Non-monetary items are not retranslated at year-end and are measured at historical cost (translated using the exchange rates at the transaction date), except for non-monetaryitems measured at fair value which are translated using the exchange rates at the date when fair value was determined. In the Company's financial statements, all assets, liabilities and transactions of the entities with a functional currency other than the ZWL , are translated into ZWL. 3.3 Investment in associates and joint ventures Investments in associates and joint ventures are accounted for using the equity method. Associates are all entities over which the Company has significant influence but not control, generally accompanying a shareholding of between 20% and 50% of the voting rights. Investments in associates are accounted for using the equity method and are initially recognised at cost. The company's investment in associates includes goodwill identified on acquisition, net of any accumulated impairment loss. ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 SEGMENT REPORTING

For management purposes, the Company is organised into divisions based on its products and services and has three reportable segments, as follows:

-The Mining Division, which mines and sells coal and coal products;

-The Medical services Division, which provides medical services; and

-The Estates Division, which leases property owned by the company.

No operating segments have been aggregated to form the above reportable operating segments.

Segment information for the reporting period is as follows: Mining Services Estates Total INFLATION ADJUSTED ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 2022 Revenue From external customers 72 213 015 731 752 4 789 146 77 733 913 From other segments - - 2 341 361 2 341 361 Segment revenues 72 213 015 731 752 7 130 507 80 075 274 Other income 431 802 56 843 31 426 520 071 Cost of sales (48 457 074) (1 815 284) (4 300 111) (54 572 469) Marketing costs (373 051) - - (373 051) Other gains and losses (30 706 544) (10 446) (25) (30 717 015) Administration expenses (12 988 076) (120 439) (1 125 886) (14 234 401) Gain on net monetary position 14 262 814 - - 14 262 814 Segment operating (loss) (5 617 114) (1 157 574) (605 450) (7 380 138) Segment assets 82 574 979 531 162 3 749 456 86 855 598 Segment liabilities 50 012 211 1 514 720 979 151 52 506 083 2021 Revenue From external customers 29 298 025 589 596 2 531 438 32 419 059 From other segments - 28 271 781 032 809 303 Segment revenues 29 298 025 617 867 3 312 470 33 228 362 Other income 84 727 22 901 72 355 179 983 Cost of sales (21 955 663) (1 049 932) (2 353 724) (25 359 320) Marketing costs (169 587) - - (169 587) Other gains and losses (3 108 200) - - (3 108 200) Administration expenses (6 627 046) (114 682) (936 839) (7 678 566) Impairment of assets - - - - Gain on net monetary position 3 915 058 - - 3 915 058 Segment operating loss 1 437 314 (552 116) (686 771) 198 427 Segment assets 59 539 505 46 559 263 097 59 849 161 Segment liabilities 29 718 940 1 100 795 1 014 632 31 834 367 Page 3 of 7 The carrying amount of the investments is increased or decreased to recognise the Company's share of the profit or loss and other comprehensive income of the associate or joint venture. These changes include subsequent depreciation, amortisation or impairment of the fair value adjustments of the assets and liabilities. Unrealised gains/losses on transactions between the Company and its associates or joint ventures are eliminated to the extent of the Company's interest in those entities. Where unrealised losses are eliminated, the underlying asset is also tested for impairment. 3.4 Revenue recognition Revenue comprises revenue from the sale of goods and the rendering of services. Revenue is measured by reference to the fair value of consideration received or receivable by the Company for goods supplied and services provided, excluding sales taxes, rebates, and trade discounts. Sale of goods

Revenue represents sales of coal and related products and is recognised after the following: To determine whether to recognise revenues, the Company follows a 5 step process: Identifying the contract with the customer Identifying the performance obligations Determining the transaction price Allocating the transactional price to the performance obligations Recognising revenues when/as performance obligation(s) are satisfied. Dividend income

Dividend revenue from investments is recognised when the Shareholder's right to receive payment has been established. Interest income

Interest revenue is accrued on a time basis, by reference to the principal outstanding and at effective interest rate applicable, which is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash receipts, through the expected life of the financial asset to that asset's net carrying amount. 3.4.4 Rendering of services Revenue from the rendering of services from the hospital, estates and investment property is recognised in the accounting period in which the services are rendered, by reference to completion of the specific transaction assessed on the basis of the actual service provided as a proportion of the total services to be provided. Operating expenses are recognised in profit or loss upon utilisation of the service or at the date of their origin. Expenditure for warranties is recognised and charged against the associated provision when the related revenue is recognised. INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST Mining Services Estates Total HISTORICAL COST ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 2022 Revenue From external customers 55 609 582 559 797 3 848 466 60 017 845 From other segments - - 2 341 361 2 341 361 Segment revenues 55 609 582 559 797 6 189 827 62 359 206 Other income 360 987 43 742 19 531 424 260 Cost of sales (35 927 375) (1 162 807) (3 068 658) (40 158 840) Marketing costs (281 141) - - (281 141) Other gains and losses (22 841 621) 7 552 25 (22 834 044) Administration expenses (12 235 945) (90 032) (639 689) (12 965 666) Segment operating (loss)/profit (15 315 513) (641 748) 2 501 036 (15 797 586) Segment assets 27 974 055 449 396 1 885 675 30 309 127 Segment liabilities 38 259 530 1 514 720 979 151 40 753 401 2021 Revenue From external customers 6 819 229 134 207 551 758 7 505 194 From other segments - 8 224 227 203 235 427 Segment revenues 6 819 229 142 431 778 961 7 740 621 Other income 21 787 5 333 17 058 44 178 Cost of sales (5 124 096) (249 748) (553 563) (5 927 407) Marketing costs (40 878) - - (40 878) Other gains and losses ( 781 117) 322 - ( 780 795) Administration expenses (1 686 885) 6 832 (179 843) (1 859 896) Segment operating loss (791 960) (94 830) 62 613 (1 059 604) Segment assets 10 671 000 13 544 76 535 10 761 079 Segment liabilities 6 706 760 320 222 295 157 7 322 139 The Administrator currently identifies the Company's three business lines as its operating segments. These 2022 2021 2022 2021 operating segments are monitored by the Company's Administrator and strategic decisions are made on the Notes ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 basis of adjusted segment operating results. The Company's revenues from external customers are divided into the following geographical areas: 4 REVENUE Mining 72 213 015 29 298 025 55 609 582 6 819 229 Sales within Zimbabwe 75 304 097 31 495 215 57 934 713 7 278 985 Medical services 731 752 589 596 559 797 134 207 Sales elsewhere in Sub-Saharan Africa 2 429 816 923 844 2 083 132 226 209 Estates 4 789 146 2 531 438 3 848 466 551 758 Total revenue 77 733 913 32 419 059 60 017 845 7 505 194 77 733 913 32 419 059 60 017 845 7 505 194 Hwange Colliery Company Limited ABRIDGED AUDITED Proudly Providing FINANCIAL RESULTS More Than Just Coal For the year ended 31 December 2022 ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST 6 OTHER INCOME 2022 2021 2022 2021 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 Insurance claims 62 693 - 56 335 - Rental income 31 430 72 355 19 536 17 061 Sale of scrap metal 84 038 12 860 47 102 2 662 Hire of Equipment & Labour 232 121 - 224 736 - Sundry income 109 789 94 768 76 551 24 455 520 071 179 983 424 260 44 178 7 OTHER LOSSES AND GAINS Fair value adjustment on investment property - - - - Foreign exchange loss (30 717 015) (3 108 200) (22 834 044) (780 795) (30 717 015) (3 108 200) (22 834 044) (780 795) FINANCE COSTS Interest on loans and overdrafts 1 490 016 436 210 932 240 108 862 ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST 2022 2021 2022 2021 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 11.4 Deferred tax Liabilities: Capital allowances and other Balance at 1 January 24 377 607 17 050 951 2 831 348 700 019 Movement 2 081 055 7 326 656 2 081 055 2 131 329 Balance at 31 December 26 458 662 24 377 607 4 912 403 2 831 348 11.5 Deferred tax assets: Assessed loss Balance at 1 January (3 018 381) (1 918 875) (802 189) (441 157) Movement (319 847) (1 099 506) 671 790 (361 032) Balance at 31 December (3 338 228) (3 018 381) (130 399) (802 189) Page 4 of 7 Interest on loans and overdraft comprise of interest charged on the Government of Zimbabwe treasury bills at a rate of 7% per annum , ZAMCO and EXIM loan and finance lease facilities at an interest rate of 7% and LIBOR + 3.5% per annum respectively. SHARE OF PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM EQUITY ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS

Included in this amount is the Company's share of profit/(loss) after tax from: INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST 2022 2021 2022 2021 Notes ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 Clay Products (Private) Limited 4 645 (19 326) 4 645 (1 414) Zimchem Refineries(Private) Limited - - - - Hwange Coal Gasification Company - - - - 4 645 (19 326) 4 645 (1 414) As at year end, the Company had cumulative historic assessed tax losses amounting to ZWL 156 987 000 (2021: ZWL 34 697 000 ). 12 EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE 12.1 Basic Profit/(loss) attributable to shareholders (8 628 692) 98 317 (16 594 562) (1 089 755) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 183 721 183 721 183 721 183 721 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (46.97) 0.54 (90.33) (5.93) Basic earnings/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year, excluding the average number of ordinary shares purchased by the Company and held as treasury shares. 12.2 Diluted Audited financial information for Hwange Coal Gasification Company, Zimchem (Private) Limited and Clay For earnings/(loss) per share the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue is adjusted to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company has one category of dilutive potential ordinary products (Private) Limited were not available at the date of publication. shares being share options granted to employees. 10 LOSS BEFORE TAX Profit/(loss) before tax for the year has been arrived at after charging the following: INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST 2022 2021 2022 2021 Notes ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 Expected credit losses 431 542 (127 651) 431 542 (37 134) Amortisation - 22 757 - 53 Audit fees 58 195 58 126 41 528 +13 894 Depreciation on property, plant and equipment (note 13) 529 184 1 871 457 462 062 429 356 Impairment of assets (note 13) - 52 454 - 9 040 Admin fees 2 332 017 972 573 1 800 535 225 156 - Executive Directors 608 434 86 858 176 994 15 122 Employee benefits expense 21 817 401 9 236 063 12 013 356 1 454 739 Employee benefit expense amounting to ZWL 3 898 104 160 (2021: ZWL 781 316 000 ) was charged directly to cost of sales. In the inflation adjusted accounts, an amount of ZWL 13 400 121 097 (2021: ZWL 1 078 156 000 ) was charged to cost of sales. INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST 2022 2021 2022 2021 Notes ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 11 INCOME TAX 11.1 Current tax: Current tax - - - - Deferred tax (236 817) (355 431) (130 399) (80 125) Income tax credit (236 817) (355 431) (130 399) (80 125) 11.2 Tax reconciliation: Profit/(Loss) before tax (8 865 509) (257 109) (16 725 361) (1 169 880) Notional tax thereon at a rate of 24.72% (2 191 554) (63 557) (4 134 509) ( 289 545) Tax effect of: Non deductible/(taxable) items - Income not subject to tax (218 564) (48 467) (118 058) (13 678) - Expenses not deductible in determining tax 2 617 161 1 282 406 4 191 177 300 327 Effect of assessed loss on taxable income (443 860) (1 525 813) (75 434) (77 229) Income tax (credit)/expense (236 817) (355 431) (130 399) (80 125) 11.3 Deferred tax movement Balance at 1 January 13 990 428 14 345 859 2 131 329 2 211 454 Movement through other comprehensive income - - - - Movement through profit/loss (236 817) (355 431) (130 399) (80 125) Balance at 31 December 13 753 611 13 990 428 2 000 930 2 131 329 The earnings/(loss) used in the calculation of all diluted loss per share measures are the same as those for the equivalent basic loss per share measures, as outlined above. In the diluted earnings/(loss) per share the share options calculation is done to determine the number of shares that could have been acquired (determined as the average annual share price of the Company's shares) based on the monetary value of the subscription rights attached to outstanding share options. This calculation serves to determine the "unpurchased" shares to be added to the ordinary shares outstanding for the purpose of computing the dilution; for the share option calculation no adjustment is made to earnings/(loss). INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST 2022 2021 2022 2021 Notes ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 Earnings/(loss) used to determine diluted earnings/(loss) per share (8 628 692) 98 317 (16 594 962) (1 089 755) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issues 183 721 183 721 183 721 183 721 Diluted(loss)/earnings per share (46.97) 0.54 (90.33) (5.93) Headline earnings/(loss) per share excludes all items of a capital nature and represents an after tax amount. It is calculated by dividing the headline earnings/(loss) shown below by the number of shares in issue during the year: IAS 33 -Loss for the year (8 628 692) 98 317 (16 594 962) (1 089 755) Non - recurring items: Proceeds on sale of scrap (84 038) (18 120) (47 102) (2 662) Impairment of assets/(reversal) - - - 9 040 Tax effect of the above 20 799 4 485 11 858 (1 579) Headline (loss)/earnings (8 691 931) 84 682 16 630 406 (1 084 956) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 183 721 183 721 183 721 183 721 Headline earnings/(loss) per share (47.31) 0.46 (90.52) (5.91) 12.3 Diluted headline earnings/(loss) per share Profit/(loss) used to determine diluted headline loss per share (8 691 931) 84 694 (16 630 406) (1 084 956) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 183 721 183 721 183 721 183 721 Diluted headline loss per share (47.31) 0.46 (90.52) (5.91) Hwange Colliery Company Limited ABRIDGED AUDITED Proudly Providing FINANCIAL RESULTS More Than Just Coal For the year ended 31 December 2022 ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 13 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT INFLATION ADJUSTED Plant, Freehold land machinery and Motor Capital work and buildings & movables vehicles in progress Total ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 ZW$ 000 Year ended 31 December 2022 Cost/gross carrying amount Balance at 1 January 46 190 599 19 481 062 1 063 937 640 473 67 376 071 Additions 8 618 132 272 303 081 112 308 556 279 Reclassification of assets 24 453 1 014 507 (32 870) (6 896) Balance as at 31 December 46 223 670 19 614 348 1 337 525 719 911 67 925 454 Depreciation and impairment Balance at 1 January 2 813 817 4 318 453 283 908 110 732 7 526 910 Depreciation charge for the year 533 535 216 275 79 374 - 829 184 Balance as at 31 December 3 347 352 534 728 363 282 110 732 8 356 094 Carrying amount as at 31 December 42 876 318 15 079 620 1 004 243 609 179 59 569 360 Year ended 31 December 2021 Cost/ gross carrying amount Balance at 1 January 46 190 599 19 493 881 965 433 620 690 67 270 603 Additions - 76 751 98 504 20 598 195 853 Reclassification of assets - (89 570) - (815) (90 385) Balance as at 31 December 46 190 599 19 481 062 1 063 937 640 473 67 376 071 Depreciation and impairment Balance at 1 January 1 558 340 3 832 129 154 252 58 278 5 602 999 Depreciation charge for the year 1 255 477 486 324 129 656 - 1 871 457 Impairment - - - 52 454 52 454 Balance as at 31 December 2 813 817 4 318 453 283 908 110 732 7 526 910 Carrying amount at 31 December 43 376 782 15 162 609 780 029 529 741 59 849 161 HISTORICAL COST Year ended 31 December 2022 Cost/gross carrying amount Balance at 1 January 10 395 555 849 851 178 491 87 950 11 511 847 Additions 4 199 64 450 147 677 47 827 264 153 Reclassification of assets 24 453 1 014 507 (25 974) - Balance as at 31 December 10 424 207 915 315 326 675 109 803 11 776 000 Depreciation and impairment Balance at 1 January 379 784 319 985 39 608 11 391 750 768 Depreciation charge for the year 297 312 120 519 44 231 - 462 062 Balance as at 31 December 677 096 440 504 83 839 11 391 1 212 830 Carrying amount at 31 December 9 747 111 474 811 242 836 98 412 10 563 170 Year ended 31 December 2021 Cost/ gross carrying amount Balance at 1 January 10 389 096 847 212 154 414 82 195 11 472 917 Additions 6 459 18 760 24 077 5 992 55 288 Reclassification of assets - (16 121) - (237) (16 358) Balance as at 31 December 10 395 555 849 851 178 491 87 950 11 511 847 Depreciation and impairment Balance at 1 January 91 748 208 411 9 862 2 351 312 372 Depreciation charge for the year 288 036 111 574 29 746 - 429 356 Impairment - - - 9 040 9 040 Balance as at 31 December 379 784 319 985 39 608 11 391 750 768 Carrying amount at 31 December 10 015 771 529 866 138 883 76 559 10 761 079 ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 14 INVESTMENT PROPERTY INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST 2022 2021 2022 2021 ZWL 000 ZWL 000 ZWL 000 ZWL 000 Valuation at 1 January 4 102 360 3 989 895 458 433 442 075 Reclassification of assets - 112 465 - 16 358 At 31 December 4 102 360 4 102 360 458 433 458 433 Investment property is comprised of as follows: Land situated at Lot 7 of Stand 2185, Salisbury Township Harare with an administration building thereon. Land situated at Stand 555, Bulawayo Township Bulawayo with an administration building thereon. Land situated at Stand 701 Bulawayo Township with a residential building thereon. Land situated at Stand 690 Bulawayo Township with a residential building thereon. Land situated at Stand 384, Marvel Township, Bulawayo with a residential building thereon. Note 29.1 sets out how the fair value of the investment properties has been determined. 14.1 The following amount has been recognised in the statement of comprehensive income: INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST 2022 2021 2022 2021 ZWL 000 ZWL 000 ZWL 000 ZWL 000 Rental income 31 430 72 355 19 536 17 061 15 INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE EQUITY METHOD Investments in associates (note 15.1) 4 645 - 4 645 - Investments in joint venture (note 15.2) 2 271 348 2 271 348 14 753 14 753 2 275 993 2 271 348 19 398 14 753 Investments accounted for using the equity method (continued) 15.1 Investments in associates Carrying amount as at 1 January - 2 252 - 1 414 Share of profit/loss 4 645 (2 252) 4 645 (1 414) Carrying amount as at 31 December 4 645 - 4 645 - The Company holds a 49% voting and equity interest in Clay Products (Private) Limited. Hwange Colliery Company Limited also holds a 44% voting and equity interest in Zimchem Refineries (Private) Limited. The investments are accounted for under the equity method. The shares are not publicly listed on a stock exchange and hence published price quotes are not available. The aggregate amounts of certain financial information of the associates can be summarised as follows: 15.2 Investment in joint venture Carrying amount as at 1 January 2 271 348 2 271 348 14 753 14 753 MINING RIGHTS

