Hwange Colliery : 2022 FY Results & Audit Report

The operating economic environment for the year under review was stable, with some price discovery challenges affecting the company's input costs and profitability. Despite these challenges, the market was buoyed by a strong demand for both thermal and coking coal, which positively pushed sales.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Revenue improved by 139.76% from ZWL32.42 billion in 2021 to ZWL77.73 billion in 2022 on an inflation- adjusted basis. This was largely driven by the increase in sales tonnes.
Gross profit increased by 226.20% from ZWL7.10 billion prior year to ZWL23.16 billion in inflation adjusted terms this year. The Company posted a loss of ZWL8.6 billion for the year. The loss was mostly attributed to exchange rate impact on legacy debts. Legacy debts contributed ZWL30.70 billion of unrealised losses in inflation adjusted terms.
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
Coal production increased by 63% while sales volumes increased by 45% compared to the prior year. Despite the remarkable increase in production and sales compared to the previous year, the underground mine section was affected by delays in the commissioning of new equipment, while the market for NPD (nuts, peas, and duff) and Duff products was depressed. Going forward, the company intends to continue increasing coking
coal production and sales, which will in turn increase capacity to discharge obligations to creditors as well as create a positive balance sheet in the medium term.
The Company continues to place emphasis on a low-cost,high-productivity strategy. This has enabled the organization to significantly reduce costs while remaining viable. Tight controls remain on costs, and this has had a very positive impact on cash flows as well. The strategy of low capital investment, low risk of losses, and high production output by outsourcing opencast mining also continued in the period under review.
The strategic priorities for the year were as follows:
The business maintained its certification to the three (3) ISO standards on Health and Safety, Environmental Management and Quality Management. Operations were guided by strict adherence to these standards.
OUTLOOK
As a part of efforts to increase production, the Company entered into an equipment mobilisation and coal offtake agreement through which it will receive new underground mining equipment valued at USD15 million over a period of two years. A consignment of the equipment worth USD6 million has since been received and commissioned into operation. This is expected to increase underground production to 50,000 tonnes by mid-2023.
The Company has also engaged new mining contractors to open three new opencast pits to guarantee coking coal annual production of 772,000 tonnes per year.
On the coal processing front, the Company acquired two new washing plants that will be commissioned during the second half of 2023. The washing plants will be located near the mining areas to reduce hauling and processing costs.
The development of the Option Area has started with the boxcut and mining of a portal that will lead to the underground mine. This new mine will augment the production of coking coal from the current 3 Main underground mines. Coal production from the Option Area is scheduled for 2024.
The Company has a thrust in 2023 to grow its market share of coking coal sales in neighbouring countries.
Advanced plans to develop dedicated solutions for the delivery of coking coal and coke products in the region are underway.
MR MUNASHE SHAVA ADMINISTRATOR
30 April 2023
Overall, 2022 was a safe year with no fatal accidents. The Company achieved a lost-time injury frequency rate of 1.06. This was a notable achievement. This commendable performance was a product of initiatives
implemented by the organisation through increasing safety awareness and behaviour, system implementation, and technology adoption. HCCL has embraced a risk- andopportunity-basedapproach to all its operations to enhance its journey to zero harm.
On the health front, robust measures aimed at preventing and managing incidents related to non-communicable diseases were established through a wellness policy.
The quality of products produced was managed throughout the value chain using the Integrated Business
Management System (IBMS). This ensured that our production was done safely, with minimal negative impact
on the environment, and that quality products were delivered to our customers.
The focus during the period under review was on increasing production and sales of high value coking coal. Raw coking coal and clean coking coal sales increased by 36%, from 594,482 tonnes in 2021 to 808,315 tonnes in 2022. The total coal produced by opencast operations was 3,128,884 tonnes, a 73% increase in production from the previous year.
A total of 1,198,539 tonnes of coal were delivered to Hwange Power Station during the course of the year, which was an increase of 63% from the previous year. Deliveries into the power station were, however, negatively affected by challenges at the power station and limited stock holding space at the same.
Underground mine coal production declined by 24% compared to the previous year. This was mainly due to delays in commissioning the new underground mining equipment due to COVID-19 restrictions that affected the movement of the engineers from the Original Equipment Manufacturers.
PRODUCTION
31-Dec-2231-Dec-21
Tonnes
Tonnes
COAL PRODUCTION
Underground
168 023
221 808
Open Pits
3 128 883
1 804 664
Total Coal Produced
3 296 906
2 026 472
ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
2022
2021
2022
2021
Notes
ZW$
000
ZW$
000
ZW$
000
ZW$
000
Revenue
4
77 733 913
32 419 059
60 017 845
7 505 194
Cost of sales
(54 572 469)
(25 359 320)
(40 155 840)
(5 927 407)
Gross profit
23 161 444
7 059 739
19 895 005
1 577 787
Other income
6
520 071
179 983
424 260
44 178
Other losses and gains
7
(30 717 015)
(3 108 200)
(22 834 044)
(780 795)
Marketing costs
(373 051)
(169 587)
(281 141)
(40 878)
Administrative costs
(14 234 401)
(7 678 566)
(12 965 666)
(1 859 896)
Gain on net monetary position
14 262 814
3 915 058
-
-
Operating (loss)/profit before interest and tax
(7 380 138)
198 427
(15 797 586)
(1 059 604)
Finance costs
8
(1 490 016)
(436 210)
(932 420)
(108 862)
Share of profit/(loss) from equity accounted
investments
9
4 645
(19 326)
4 645
(1 414)
Loss before tax
10
(8 865 509)
(257 109)
(16 725 361)
(1 169 880)
Income tax credit
11
236 817
355 431
130 399
80 125
(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
(8 628 692)
98 322
(16 594 962)
(1 089 755)
Other comprehensive income:
Gain on revaluation property plant and equipment
-
-
-
-
Tax effect on revaluation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
FOR THE YEAR
(8 628 692)
98 322
(16 594 962)
(1 089 755)
Attributable (loss)/earnings per share
12.1
(46.97)
0.54
(90.33)
(5.93)
Diluted (loss)/earnings per share
12.2
(46.97)
0.54
(90.33)
(5.93)
Headline (loss)/earnings per share
12.2
(47.31)
0.46
(90.52)
(5.91)
12.3
(47.31)
0.46
(90.52)
(5.91)
ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
2022
2021
2022
2021
Notes
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ASSETS
Non current assets
Property plant and equipment
13
59 569 360
59 849 161
10 563 170
10 761 079
Investment property
14
4 102 360
4 102 360
458 433
458 433
Investments accounted for using the equity method
15
2 275 993
2 271 348
19 398
14 753
Inventories - non current portion
17
1 041 176
1 098 488
4 687
4 945
66 988 889
67 321 357
11 045 688
11 239 210
Current assets
Inventories
18
10 665 919
4 954 646
8 897 302
1 156 729
Prepayments
899 252
-
899 252
-
Trade and other receivables
19
8 586 210
3 356 373
8 586 210
976 371
Cash and cash equivalents
21
880 674
345 541
880 674
100 518
21 032 055
8 656 560
19 263 438
2 233 618
Total assets
88 020 944
75 977 917
30 309 126
13 472 828
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
Share capital
22.1
11 174 890
11 174 890
45 962
45 962
Share premium
126 899
126 899
578
578
Non-distributable reserve
1 059 671
1 059 671
4 358
4 358
Revaluation reserve
801 284
801 284
8 357 425
8 357 425
Retained earnings/(Accumulated losses)
22 352 120
30 980 812
(18 852 596 )
(2 257 634 )
35 514 864
44 143 556
(10 444 273 )
6 150 689
Non current liabilities
Borrowings
23.1
13 017 031
630 002
13 017 031
183 266
Long term creditors
24
17 938 459
9 525 980
17 938 459
2 771 114
Income tax liability
25
1 281
14 259
1 281
4 148
Deferred tax liability
11.3
13 753 611
13 990 428
2 000 930
2 131 329
44 710 382
24 160 669
32 957 701
5 089 857
Current liabilities
Borrowings
23.2
-
182 957
-
53 222
Trade and other payables
24
5 720 714
4 728 380
5 720 714
1 375 489
Provisions
26
2 074 984
2 762 355
2 074 984
803 571
7 795 698
7 673 692
7 795 698
2 232 282
Total equity and liabilities
88 020 944
75 977 917
30 309 126
13 472 828
ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
INFLATION ADJUSTED
Non -
Share
Share
distributable
Revaluation
Retained
capital
premium
reserve
reserve
earnings
Total
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$
000
ZW$ 000
Balance at 1 January 2021
11 174 890
126 899
1 059 671
801 284
30 882 490
44 045 234
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
-
98 322
98 322
Balance at 31 December 2021
11 174 890
126 899
1 059 671
801 284
30 980 812
44 143 556
Balance at 1 January 2022
11 174 890
126 899
1 059 671
801 284
30 980 812
44 143 556
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
-
(8 628 692 )
(8 628 692 )
Balance at 31 December 2022
11 174 890
126 899
1 059 671
801 284
22 352 120
35 154 864
HISTORICAL COST
Non -
Share
Share
distributable
Revaluation
Accumulated
capital
premium
reserve
reserve
Losses
Total
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
Balance at 1 January 2021
45 962
578
4 358
8 357 425
(1 167 879)
7 240 444
Comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
-
(1 089 755 )
(1 089 755 )
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at 31 December 2021
45 962
578
4 358
8 357 425
(2 257 634)
6 150 689
Balance at 1 January 2022
45 962
578
4 358
8 357 425
(2 257 634 )
6 150 689
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
-
(16 594 962 )
(16 594 962 )
Balance at 31 December 2022
45 962
578
4 358
8 357 425
(18 552 596)
(10 444 273)
ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GENERAL INFORMATION
Hwange Colliery Company Limited is a Company whose principal activities include extraction, processing and distribution of coal and coal products and provision of health services and various retail goods and services. Its
activities are catergorised into the following three (3) areas:
Mining - the extracting, processing and distribution of coal and coal products.
Medical services - provides healthcare to staff members and the surrounding community.
Estates - the division provides properties for rental and sell retail goods and services.
Notes
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss before tax
Adjustment for non-cash items:
Foreign exchange loss
Finance costs
8
Impairment of assets
13
Depreciation
13
Share of loss/(profit) from equity accounted
investments
9
Amortisation
Allowance for credit losses
19
Gain on net monetary position
Operating cash flow before changes in working capital
Changes in working capital:
Increase in inventory
Increase in prepayments
Increase in receivables
Increase in provisions
Increase in trade and other payables
Cash utilised in operating activities
Interest paid
Tax paid
Net cash flows utilised in operating activities
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property,plant and equipment
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Increase in long-term creditors
Repayment of borrowings
Net cash flows generated from financing activities Net Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year Effects of inflation
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
2022
2021
2022
2021
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
(8 865 509)
(257 109 )
(16 725 361 )
(1 169 880 )
30 717 015
3 108 200
22 834 044
780 795
1 490 016
436 210
932 420
108 862
-
52 454
-
9 040
829 184
1 871 457
462 062
429 356
(4 645 )
19 326
(4 645 )
1 414
-
22 757
-
53
161 685
(127 651 )
431 542
(37 134 )
(14 262 814 )
(3 915 058 )
-
-
10 064 932
1 120 586
7 930 062
122 506
(5 653 961 )
(2 647 015 )
(7 740 315 )
(596 725 )
(899 252 )
-
(899 252 )
-
(5 229 837 )
(479 089 )
(7 609 839 )
(418 509 )
687 371
1 055 100
1 271 413
494 593
(992 334 )
175 046
4 345 225
551 430
(2 023 081)
(685 372 )
(2 702 706 )
153 295
-
(9 043 )
-
(2 039 )
(3 081 )
-
(2 867 )
-
(2 026 162)
(694 415)
(2 705 573)
151 256
(556 279 )
(195 853 )
(271 049 )
(55 288 )
6 834 027
226 688
3 763 033
51 103
(15 487 )
(509 574 )
(6 255 )
(110 327 )
6 818 540
(282 886)
3 756 778
(59 224)
4 236 099
(1 173 154 )
780 156
36 744
345 541
219 229
100 518
63 774
(3 700 966 )
1 299 466
-
-
The Company is a limited liability Company incorporated and domiciled in Zimbabwe. It is listed primarily on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), and has secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and London Stock Exchange (LSE).
The Company's financial statements were authorised for issue by the Administrator on the 4th of May 2023.
Presentation currency
These financial statements are presented in Zimbabwe Dollars (ZWL) being the functional and reporting currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates.
STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE
The abridged financial results of the Company have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs). The same accounting policies, presentation and methods followed in the abridged financial results are as applied in the Company latest annual financial statements. The Company partially complied with the International Financial Reporting Standards due to the requirement to comply with Statutory Instrument 33 of 2019.
IAS 29 'Financial Reporting in Hyper -Inflationary Economies'
The Company adopted IAS 29 - "Financial Reporting in Hyper -Inflationary Economies" effective 1 January 2019 as proclaimed by the local accounting regulatory board, Public Accountants and Auditors Board "PAAB". IAS 29 requires that the financial statements prepared in the currency of a hyper-inflationary economy be stated in terms of a measuring unit current at the balance sheet date. The restatement has been calculated by means of conversion factors derived from the consumer price index( CPI) prepared by the Reserve Bank Of Zimbabwe. The conversion factors used to restate the financial statements at 31 December 2022, using a 31 December 2021 base are as follows:
Date
Indices
Conversion Factor
31 December 2022
13 673
1.000
31 December 2021
3 977
3.438
2.1 Changes in accounting policy and disclosures
Other standards and amendments that are not yet effective and have not been adopted early by the Company include:
2.1.1 Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current-Amendments to IAS 1
The narrow-scope amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements clarify that liabilities are classified as either current or noncurrent, depending on the rights that exist at the end of the reporting period. Classification is unaffected by the expectations of the entity or events after the reporting date (e.g. the receipt of a waver or a breach of covenant). The amendments also clarify what IAS 1 means when it refers to the 'settlement' of a liability.
The amendments could affect the classification of liabilities, particularly for entities that previously considered management's intentions to determine classification and for some liabilities that can be converted into equity. They must be applied retrospectively in accordance with the normal requirements in IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors. The amendment will impact how the entity classifies liabilities between current and non current.
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
21
880 674
345 541
880 674
100 518
ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
2.1.2 Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction -Amendments to IAS 12
The amendments to IAS 12 Income Taxes require companies to recognise deferred tax on transactions that, on initial recognition, give rise to equal amounts of taxable and deductible temporary differences. They will typically
apply to transactions such as leases of lessees and decommissioning obligations and will require the recognition of additional deferred tax assets and liabilities.
The amendment should be applied to transactions that occur on or after the beginning of the earliest comparative period presented. In addition, entities should recognise deferred tax assets (to the extent that it is probable
that they can be utilised) and deferred tax liabilities at the beginning of the earliest comparative period for all deductible and taxable temporary differences associated with:
right-of-useassets and lease liabilities, and
decommissioning, restoration and similar liabilities, and the corresponding amounts recognised as part ofthe cost of the related assets.
2.1.2 Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction-Amendments to IAS 12
The cumulative effect of recognising these adjustments is recognised in retained earnings, or another component of equity, as appropriate. IAS 12 did not previously address how to account for the tax effects ofon-balancesheet leases and similar transactions and various approaches were considered acceptable. Some entities may have already accounted for such transactions consistent with the new requirements. These entities will not be affected by the amendments.
The amendment to IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors clarifies how companies should distinguish changes in accounting policies from changes in accounting estimates. The
distinction is important, because changes in accounting estimates are applied prospectively to future
transactions and other future events, but changes in accounting policies are generally applied retrospectively to past transactions and other past events as well as the current period. This amendment will have an impact on the company should there be changes in accounting policies or estimates.
SUMMARY OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES
3.1 Overall considerations
The financial statements have been prepared using the measurement bases specified by IFRSs for each type of asset, liability, income and expense. The measurement bases are more fully described in the accounting policies below:
3.2 Foreign currency translation
Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency of the Company, using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions (spot exchange rate). Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting
from the settlement of such transactions and from the remeasurement of monetary items denominated in foreign currency atyear-endexchange rates are recognised in profit or loss.
Non-monetary items are not retranslated at year-end and are measured at historical cost (translated using the exchange rates at the transaction date), except fornon-monetaryitems measured at fair value which are translated using the exchange rates at the date when fair value was determined.
In the Company's financial statements, all assets, liabilities and transactions of the entities with a functional currency other than the ZWL , are translated into ZWL.
3.3 Investment in associates and joint ventures
Investments in associates and joint ventures are accounted for using the equity method.
Associates are all entities over which the Company has significant influence but not control, generally accompanying a shareholding of between 20% and 50% of the voting rights. Investments in associates are accounted for using the equity method and are initially recognised at cost. The company's investment in associates includes goodwill identified on acquisition, net of any accumulated impairment loss.
ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
SEGMENT REPORTING
For management purposes, the Company is organised into divisions based on its products and services and has three reportable segments, as follows:
-The Mining Division, which mines and sells coal and coal products;
-The Medical services Division, which provides medical services; and
-The Estates Division, which leases property owned by the company.
No operating segments have been aggregated to form the above reportable operating segments.
Segment information for the reporting period is as follows:
Mining
Services
Estates
Total
INFLATION ADJUSTED
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
2022
Revenue
From external customers
72 213 015
731 752
4 789 146
77 733 913
From other segments
-
-
2 341 361
2 341 361
Segment revenues
72 213 015
731 752
7 130 507
80 075 274
Other income
431 802
56 843
31 426
520 071
Cost of sales
(48 457 074)
(1 815 284)
(4 300 111)
(54 572 469)
Marketing costs
(373 051)
-
-
(373 051)
Other gains and losses
(30 706 544)
(10 446)
(25)
(30 717 015)
Administration expenses
(12 988 076)
(120 439)
(1 125 886)
(14 234 401)
Gain on net monetary position
14 262 814
-
-
14 262 814
Segment operating (loss)
(5 617 114)
(1 157 574)
(605 450)
(7 380 138)
Segment assets
82 574 979
531 162
3 749 456
86 855 598
Segment liabilities
50 012 211
1 514 720
979 151
52 506 083
2021
Revenue
From external customers
29 298 025
589 596
2 531 438
32 419 059
From other segments
-
28 271
781 032
809 303
Segment revenues
29 298 025
617 867
3 312 470
33 228 362
Other income
84 727
22 901
72 355
179 983
Cost of sales
(21 955 663)
(1 049 932)
(2 353 724)
(25 359 320)
Marketing costs
(169 587)
-
-
(169 587)
Other gains and losses
(3 108 200)
-
-
(3 108 200)
Administration expenses
(6 627 046)
(114 682)
(936 839)
(7 678 566)
Impairment of assets
-
-
-
-
Gain on net monetary position
3 915 058
-
-
3 915 058
Segment operating loss
1 437 314
(552 116)
(686 771)
198 427
Segment assets
59 539 505
46 559
263 097
59 849 161
Segment liabilities
29 718 940
1 100 795
1 014 632
31 834 367
The carrying amount of the investments is increased or decreased to recognise the Company's share of the profit or loss and other comprehensive income of the associate or joint venture. These changes include subsequent depreciation, amortisation or impairment of the fair value adjustments of the assets and liabilities.
Unrealised gains/losses on transactions between the Company and its associates or joint ventures are eliminated to the extent of the Company's interest in those entities. Where unrealised losses are eliminated, the underlying asset is also tested for impairment.
3.4 Revenue recognition
Revenue comprises revenue from the sale of goods and the rendering of services. Revenue is measured by reference to the fair value of consideration received or receivable by the Company for goods supplied and services provided, excluding sales taxes, rebates, and trade discounts.
Sale of goods
Revenue represents sales of coal and related products and is recognised after the following: To determine whether to recognise revenues, the Company follows a 5 step process:
Identifying the contract with the customer
Identifying the performance obligations
Determining the transaction price
Allocating the transactional price to the performance obligations
Recognising revenues when/as performance obligation(s) are satisfied.
Dividend income
Dividend revenue from investments is recognised when the Shareholder's right to receive payment has been established.
Interest income
Interest revenue is accrued on a time basis, by reference to the principal outstanding and at effective interest rate applicable, which is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash receipts, through the expected life of the financial asset to that asset's net carrying amount.
3.4.4 Rendering of services
Revenue from the rendering of services from the hospital, estates and investment property is recognised in the accounting period in which the services are rendered, by reference to completion of the specific transaction assessed on the basis of the actual service provided as a proportion of the total services to be provided.
Operating expenses are recognised in profit or loss upon utilisation of the service or at the date of their origin. Expenditure for warranties is recognised and charged against the associated provision when the related revenue is recognised.
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
Mining
Services
Estates
Total
HISTORICAL COST
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
2022
Revenue
From external customers
55 609 582
559 797
3 848 466
60 017 845
From other segments
-
-
2 341 361
2 341 361
Segment revenues
55 609 582
559 797
6 189 827
62 359 206
Other income
360 987
43 742
19 531
424 260
Cost of sales
(35 927 375)
(1 162 807)
(3 068 658)
(40 158 840)
Marketing costs
(281 141)
-
-
(281 141)
Other gains and losses
(22 841 621)
7 552
25
(22 834 044)
Administration expenses
(12 235 945)
(90 032)
(639 689)
(12 965 666)
Segment operating (loss)/profit
(15 315 513)
(641 748)
2 501 036
(15 797 586)
Segment assets
27 974 055
449 396
1 885 675
30 309 127
Segment liabilities
38 259 530
1 514 720
979 151
40 753 401
2021
Revenue
From external customers
6 819 229
134 207
551 758
7 505 194
From other segments
-
8 224
227 203
235 427
Segment revenues
6 819 229
142 431
778 961
7 740 621
Other income
21 787
5 333
17 058
44 178
Cost of sales
(5 124 096)
(249 748)
(553 563)
(5 927 407)
Marketing costs
(40 878)
-
-
(40 878)
Other gains and losses
( 781 117)
322
-
( 780 795)
Administration expenses
(1 686 885)
6 832
(179 843)
(1 859 896)
Segment operating loss
(791 960)
(94 830)
62 613
(1 059 604)
Segment assets
10 671 000
13 544
76 535
10 761 079
Segment liabilities
6 706 760
320 222
295 157
7 322 139
The Administrator currently identifies the Company's three business lines as its operating segments. These
2022
2021
2022
2021
operating segments are monitored by the Company's Administrator and strategic decisions are made on the
Notes
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
basis of adjusted segment operating results.
The Company's revenues from external customers are divided into the following geographical areas:
4
REVENUE
Mining
72 213 015
29 298 025
55 609 582
6 819 229
Sales within Zimbabwe
75 304 097
31 495 215
57 934 713
7 278 985
Medical services
731 752
589 596
559 797
134 207
Sales elsewhere in Sub-Saharan Africa
2 429 816
923 844
2 083 132
226 209
Estates
4 789 146
2 531 438
3 848 466
551 758
Total revenue
77 733 913
32 419 059
60 017 845
7 505 194
77 733 913
32 419 059
60 017 845
7 505 194
ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
6
OTHER INCOME
2022
2021
2022
2021
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
Insurance claims
62 693
-
56 335
-
Rental income
31 430
72 355
19 536
17 061
Sale of scrap metal
84 038
12 860
47 102
2 662
Hire of Equipment & Labour
232 121
-
224 736
-
Sundry income
109 789
94 768
76 551
24 455
520 071
179 983
424 260
44 178
7
OTHER LOSSES AND GAINS
Fair value adjustment on investment
property
-
-
-
-
Foreign exchange loss
(30 717 015)
(3 108 200)
(22 834 044)
(780 795)
(30 717 015)
(3 108 200)
(22 834 044)
(780 795)
FINANCE COSTS
Interest on loans and overdrafts
1 490 016
436 210
932 240
108 862
ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
2022
2021
2022
2021
ZW$ 000
ZW$
000
ZW$
000
ZW$
000
11.4
Deferred tax Liabilities:
Capital allowances and other
Balance at 1 January
24 377 607
17 050 951
2 831 348
700 019
Movement
2 081 055
7 326 656
2 081 055
2 131 329
Balance at 31 December
26 458 662
24 377 607
4 912 403
2 831 348
11.5
Deferred tax assets:
Assessed loss
Balance at 1 January
(3 018 381)
(1 918 875)
(802 189)
(441 157)
Movement
(319 847)
(1 099 506)
671 790
(361 032)
Balance at 31 December
(3 338 228)
(3 018 381)
(130 399)
(802 189)
Interest on loans and overdraft comprise of interest charged on the Government of Zimbabwe treasury bills at a rate of 7% per annum , ZAMCO and EXIM loan and finance lease facilities at an interest rate of 7% and LIBOR + 3.5% per annum respectively.
SHARE OF PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM EQUITY ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS
Included in this amount is the Company's share of profit/(loss) after tax from:
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
2022
2021
2022
2021
Notes
ZW$ 000
ZW$
000
ZW$ 000
ZW$
000
Clay Products (Private) Limited
4 645
(19
326)
4 645
(1
414)
Zimchem Refineries(Private) Limited
-
-
-
-
Hwange Coal Gasification Company
-
-
-
-
4 645
(19
326)
4 645
(1
414)
As at year end, the Company had cumulative historic assessed tax losses amounting to ZWL 156 987 000 (2021: ZWL 34 697 000 ).
12
EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE
12.1
Basic
Profit/(loss) attributable to shareholders
(8 628 692)
98 317
(16 594 562)
(1 089 755)
Weighted average number of ordinary
shares in issue
183 721
183 721
183 721
183 721
Basic earnings/(loss) per share
(46.97)
0.54
(90.33)
(5.93)
Basic earnings/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year, excluding the average number of ordinary shares purchased by the Company and held as treasury shares.
12.2 Diluted
Audited financial information for Hwange Coal Gasification Company, Zimchem (Private) Limited and Clay
For earnings/(loss) per share the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue is adjusted to assume
conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company has one category of dilutive potential ordinary
products (Private) Limited were not available at the date of publication.
shares being share options granted to employees.
10 LOSS BEFORE TAX
Profit/(loss) before tax for the year has been arrived at after charging the following:
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
2022
2021
2022
2021
Notes
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
Expected credit losses
431 542
(127 651)
431 542
(37 134)
Amortisation
-
22 757
-
53
Audit fees
58 195
58 126
41 528
+13 894
Depreciation on property, plant and
equipment (note 13)
529 184
1 871 457
462 062
429 356
Impairment of assets (note 13)
-
52 454
-
9 040
Admin fees
2 332 017
972 573
1 800 535
225 156
- Executive Directors
608 434
86 858
176 994
15 122
Employee benefits expense
21 817 401
9 236 063
12 013 356
1 454 739
Employee benefit expense amounting to ZWL 3 898 104 160 (2021: ZWL 781 316 000 ) was charged directly
to cost of sales. In the inflation adjusted accounts, an amount of
ZWL 13 400 121 097 (2021: ZWL 1 078 156
000 ) was charged to cost of sales.
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
2022
2021
2022
2021
Notes
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
11
INCOME TAX
11.1
Current tax:
Current tax
-
-
-
-
Deferred tax
(236 817)
(355 431)
(130 399)
(80 125)
Income tax credit
(236 817)
(355 431)
(130 399)
(80 125)
11.2
Tax reconciliation:
Profit/(Loss) before tax
(8 865 509)
(257 109)
(16 725 361)
(1 169 880)
Notional tax thereon at a rate of 24.72%
(2 191 554)
(63 557)
(4 134 509)
( 289 545)
Tax effect of:
Non deductible/(taxable) items
- Income not subject to tax
(218 564)
(48 467)
(118 058)
(13 678)
- Expenses not deductible in determining tax
2 617 161
1 282 406
4 191 177
300 327
Effect of assessed loss on taxable income
(443 860)
(1 525 813)
(75 434)
(77 229)
Income tax (credit)/expense
(236 817)
(355 431)
(130 399)
(80 125)
11.3
Deferred tax movement
Balance at 1 January
13 990 428
14 345 859
2 131 329
2 211 454
Movement through other comprehensive
income
-
-
-
-
Movement through profit/loss
(236 817)
(355 431)
(130 399)
(80 125)
Balance at 31 December
13 753 611
13 990 428
2 000 930
2 131 329
The earnings/(loss) used in the calculation of all diluted loss per share measures are the same as those for the equivalent basic loss per share measures, as outlined above.
In the diluted earnings/(loss) per share the share options calculation is done to determine the number of shares that could have been acquired (determined as the average annual share price of the Company's shares) based on the monetary value of the subscription rights attached to outstanding share options. This calculation serves to determine the "unpurchased" shares to be added to the ordinary shares outstanding for the purpose of computing the dilution; for the share option calculation no adjustment is made to earnings/(loss).
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
2022
2021
2022
2021
Notes
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
Earnings/(loss) used to determine diluted
earnings/(loss) per share
(8 628 692)
98 317
(16 594 962)
(1 089 755)
Weighted average number of ordinary
shares in issues
183 721
183 721
183 721
183 721
Diluted(loss)/earnings per share
(46.97)
0.54
(90.33)
(5.93)
Headline earnings/(loss) per share excludes all items of a capital nature and represents an after tax amount. It is calculated by dividing the headline earnings/(loss) shown below by the number of shares in issue during the
year:
IAS 33 -Loss for the year
(8 628 692)
98 317
(16 594 962)
(1 089 755)
Non - recurring items:
Proceeds on sale of scrap
(84 038)
(18 120)
(47 102)
(2 662)
Impairment of assets/(reversal)
-
-
-
9 040
Tax effect of the above
20 799
4 485
11 858
(1 579)
Headline (loss)/earnings
(8 691 931)
84 682
16 630 406
(1 084 956)
Weighted average number of ordinary
shares in issue
183 721
183 721
183 721
183 721
Headline earnings/(loss) per share
(47.31)
0.46
(90.52)
(5.91)
12.3 Diluted headline earnings/(loss) per share
Profit/(loss) used to determine diluted
headline loss per share
(8 691 931)
84 694
(16 630 406)
(1 084 956)
Weighted average number of ordinary
shares in issue
183 721
183 721
183 721
183 721
Diluted headline loss per share
(47.31)
0.46
(90.52)
(5.91)
ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
13 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
INFLATION ADJUSTED
Plant,
Freehold land
machinery and
Motor
Capital work
and buildings
& movables
vehicles
in progress
Total
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
ZW$ 000
Year ended 31 December 2022
Cost/gross carrying amount
Balance at 1 January
46 190 599
19 481 062
1 063 937
640 473
67 376 071
Additions
8 618
132 272
303 081
112 308
556 279
Reclassification of assets
24 453
1 014
507
(32 870)
(6 896)
Balance as at 31 December
46 223 670
19 614 348
1 337 525
719 911
67 925 454
Depreciation and impairment
Balance at 1 January
2 813 817
4 318 453
283 908
110 732
7 526 910
Depreciation charge for the year
533 535
216 275
79 374
-
829 184
Balance as at 31 December
3 347 352
534 728
363 282
110 732
8 356 094
Carrying amount as at 31 December
42 876 318
15 079 620
1 004 243
609 179
59 569 360
Year ended 31 December 2021
Cost/ gross carrying amount
Balance at 1 January
46 190 599
19 493 881
965 433
620 690
67 270 603
Additions
-
76 751
98 504
20 598
195 853
Reclassification of assets
-
(89 570)
-
(815)
(90 385)
Balance as at 31 December
46 190 599
19 481 062
1 063 937
640 473
67 376 071
Depreciation and impairment
Balance at 1 January
1 558 340
3 832 129
154 252
58 278
5 602 999
Depreciation charge for the year
1 255 477
486 324
129 656
-
1 871 457
Impairment
-
-
-
52 454
52 454
Balance as at 31 December
2 813 817
4 318 453
283 908
110 732
7 526 910
Carrying amount at 31 December
43 376 782
15 162 609
780 029
529 741
59 849 161
HISTORICAL COST
Year ended 31 December 2022
Cost/gross carrying amount
Balance at 1 January
10 395 555
849 851
178 491
87 950
11 511 847
Additions
4 199
64 450
147 677
47 827
264 153
Reclassification of assets
24 453
1 014
507
(25 974)
-
Balance as at 31 December
10 424 207
915 315
326 675
109 803
11 776 000
Depreciation and impairment
Balance at 1 January
379 784
319 985
39 608
11 391
750 768
Depreciation charge for the year
297 312
120 519
44 231
-
462 062
Balance as at 31 December
677 096
440 504
83 839
11 391
1 212 830
Carrying amount at 31 December
9 747 111
474 811
242 836
98 412
10 563 170
Year ended 31 December 2021
Cost/ gross carrying amount
Balance at 1 January
10 389 096
847 212
154 414
82 195
11 472 917
Additions
6 459
18 760
24 077
5 992
55 288
Reclassification of assets
-
(16 121)
-
(237)
(16 358)
Balance as at 31 December
10 395 555
849 851
178 491
87 950
11 511 847
Depreciation and impairment
Balance at 1 January
91 748
208 411
9 862
2 351
312 372
Depreciation charge for the year
288 036
111 574
29 746
-
429 356
Impairment
-
-
-
9 040
9 040
Balance as at 31 December
379 784
319 985
39 608
11 391
750 768
Carrying amount at 31 December
10 015 771
529 866
138 883
76 559
10 761 079
ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
14
INVESTMENT PROPERTY
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
2022
2021
2022
2021
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
ZWL 000
Valuation at 1 January
4 102 360
3 989 895
458 433
442 075
Reclassification of assets
-
112 465
-
16 358
At 31 December
4 102 360
4 102 360
458 433
458 433
Investment property is comprised of as follows:
Land situated at Lot 7 of Stand 2185, Salisbury Township Harare with an administration building thereon.
Land situated at Stand 555, Bulawayo Township Bulawayo with an administration building thereon.
Land situated at Stand 701 Bulawayo Township with a residential building thereon.
Land situated at Stand 690 Bulawayo Township with a residential building thereon.
Land situated at Stand 384, Marvel Township, Bulawayo with a residential building thereon.
Note 29.1 sets out how the fair value of the investment properties has been determined.
14.1 The following amount has been recognised in the statement of comprehensive income:
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
2022
2021
2022
2021
ZWL
000
ZWL
000
ZWL
000
ZWL 000
Rental income
31
430
72
355
19
536
17 061
15 INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE EQUITY METHOD
Investments in associates (note 15.1)
4 645
-
4 645
-
Investments in joint venture (note 15.2)
2 271 348
2 271 348
14 753
14 753
2 275 993
2 271 348
19 398
14 753
Investments accounted for using the
equity method (continued)
15.1 Investments in associates
Carrying amount as at 1 January
-
2 252
-
1 414
Share of profit/loss
4 645
(2 252)
4 645
(1 414)
Carrying amount as at 31 December
4 645
-
4 645
-
The Company holds a 49% voting and equity interest in Clay Products (Private) Limited. Hwange Colliery Company Limited also holds a 44% voting and equity interest in Zimchem Refineries (Private) Limited. The investments are accounted for under the equity method.
The shares are not publicly listed on a stock exchange and hence published price quotes are not available. The aggregate amounts of certain financial information of the associates can be summarised as follows:
15.2 Investment in joint venture
Carrying amount as at 1 January
2 271 348
2 271 348
14 753
14 753
MINING RIGHTS
The Company has four (4) mining concessions, Hwange option area, Hwange Concession, Lubimbi East and Lubimbi West. The special grants, Lubimbi East and Lubimbi West measure 9 648, 4 200 and 10 995 hectares of minable area respectively and were awarded by the Government of Zimbabwe on 31 July 2015. These Concessions will increase the life of the mine by an estimated 50 years.
INVENTORIES - NON CURRENT PORTION
Balance at 1 January
1 098 488
1 453 915
4 945
6 545
Sales
(57 312)
(355 427)
(258)
(1 600)
Balance at 31 December
1 041 176
4 687
1 098 488
4 945
Balance at end of year is
classified as follows:
Non-current portion
1 041 176
1 098 488
4 687
4 945
Current portion
(included in inventories note 18)
350 317
293 227
1 577
1 320
1 391 493
1 391 715
6 264
6 265
The Company accumulated coal fines over the years for which an active market was identified in 2009. Coal fines in excess of the average annual uptake of the product have been classified as non-current assets.
No coal fines were written down in 2022: ZWL nil (2021: ZWL nil).
18
INVENTORIES
Raw materials/consumables
2 032 407
1 347 862
612 530
191 493
Finished goods
- Coal
8 283 195
3 313 557
8 283 195
963 916
- Coal fines (note 18)
350 317
293 227
1 577
1 320
10 665 919
4 954 646
8 897 302
1 156 729
During the year ended 31 December 2022, a total of ZWL nil (2021: ZWL55 962 918) worth of inventories was included in profit and loss as an expense resulting from write down of inventories to net realisable value.
