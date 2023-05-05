Advanced search
    HCCL   ZW0009011934

HWANGE COLLIERY COMPANY LIMITED

(HCCL)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2018-11-04
0.0425 ZWL   -.--%
09:22aHwange Colliery : 2022 FY Results & Audit Report
PU
04/13JSE to Delist Hwange Colliery from Johannesburg Stock Exchange
MT
2022HWANGE Colliery - NEW BOOSTER PUMP FOR COLLIERY MINE RESCUE TEAM
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hwange Colliery : 2022 FY Results & Audit Report

05/05/2023 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hwange Colliery Company Limited

ABRIDGED AUDITED

Proudly Providing

FINANCIAL RESULTS

More Than Just Coal

For the year ended 31 December 2022

MAIN OPERATIONS

Hwange Colliery Company Limited P.O. Box 123, Hwange, Zimbabwe.

The HCCL Financial Results areTel: 263 - 81 - 23101 23401/9. Fax: 263 - 81 - 22727, 23052/95

available on the following websites:

Email: hremarketing@hwange.co.zw, corporatea@hwanqecolliery.co.zw

www.hccl.co.zw, www.zse.co.zw

www.hccl.co.zw

ADMINISTRATOR'S LETTER

OVERVIEW

The operating economic environment for the year under review was stable, with some price discovery challenges affecting the company's input costs and profitability. Despite these challenges, the market was buoyed by a strong demand for both thermal and coking coal, which positively pushed sales.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Revenue improved by 139.76% from ZWL32.42 billion in 2021 to ZWL77.73 billion in 2022 on an inflation- adjusted basis. This was largely driven by the increase in sales tonnes.

Gross profit increased by 226.20% from ZWL7.10 billion prior year to ZWL23.16 billion in inflation adjusted terms this year. The Company posted a loss of ZWL8.6 billion for the year. The loss was mostly attributed to exchange rate impact on legacy debts. Legacy debts contributed ZWL30.70 billion of unrealised losses in inflation adjusted terms.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Coal production increased by 63% while sales volumes increased by 45% compared to the prior year. Despite the remarkable increase in production and sales compared to the previous year, the underground mine section was affected by delays in the commissioning of new equipment, while the market for NPD (nuts, peas, and duff) and Duff products was depressed. Going forward, the company intends to continue increasing coking

coal production and sales, which will in turn increase capacity to discharge obligations to creditors as well as create a positive balance sheet in the medium term.

The Company continues to place emphasis on a low-cost,high-productivity strategy. This has enabled the organization to significantly reduce costs while remaining viable. Tight controls remain on costs, and this has had a very positive impact on cash flows as well. The strategy of low capital investment, low risk of losses, and high production output by outsourcing opencast mining also continued in the period under review.

The strategic priorities for the year were as follows:

The business maintained its certification to the three (3) ISO standards on Health and Safety, Environmental Management and Quality Management. Operations were guided by strict adherence to these standards.

OUTLOOK

As a part of efforts to increase production, the Company entered into an equipment mobilisation and coal offtake agreement through which it will receive new underground mining equipment valued at USD15 million over a period of two years. A consignment of the equipment worth USD6 million has since been received and commissioned into operation. This is expected to increase underground production to 50,000 tonnes by mid-2023.

The Company has also engaged new mining contractors to open three new opencast pits to guarantee coking coal annual production of 772,000 tonnes per year.

On the coal processing front, the Company acquired two new washing plants that will be commissioned during the second half of 2023. The washing plants will be located near the mining areas to reduce hauling and processing costs.

The development of the Option Area has started with the boxcut and mining of a portal that will lead to the underground mine. This new mine will augment the production of coking coal from the current 3 Main underground mines. Coal production from the Option Area is scheduled for 2024.

The Company has a thrust in 2023 to grow its market share of coking coal sales in neighbouring countries.

Advanced plans to develop dedicated solutions for the delivery of coking coal and coke products in the region are underway.

MR MUNASHE SHAVA ADMINISTRATOR

30 April 2023

Page 1 of 7

Overall, 2022 was a safe year with no fatal accidents. The Company achieved a lost-time injury frequency rate of 1.06. This was a notable achievement. This commendable performance was a product of initiatives

implemented by the organisation through increasing safety awareness and behaviour, system implementation, and technology adoption. HCCL has embraced a risk- and opportunity-basedapproach to all its operations to enhance its journey to zero harm.

On the health front, robust measures aimed at preventing and managing incidents related to non-communicable diseases were established through a wellness policy.

The quality of products produced was managed throughout the value chain using the Integrated Business

Management System (IBMS). This ensured that our production was done safely, with minimal negative impact

on the environment, and that quality products were delivered to our customers.

The focus during the period under review was on increasing production and sales of high value coking coal. Raw coking coal and clean coking coal sales increased by 36%, from 594,482 tonnes in 2021 to 808,315 tonnes in 2022. The total coal produced by opencast operations was 3,128,884 tonnes, a 73% increase in production from the previous year.

A total of 1,198,539 tonnes of coal were delivered to Hwange Power Station during the course of the year, which was an increase of 63% from the previous year. Deliveries into the power station were, however, negatively affected by challenges at the power station and limited stock holding space at the same.

Underground mine coal production declined by 24% compared to the previous year. This was mainly due to delays in commissioning the new underground mining equipment due to COVID-19 restrictions that affected the movement of the engineers from the Original Equipment Manufacturers.

PRODUCTION

31-Dec-2231-Dec-21

Tonnes

Tonnes

COAL PRODUCTION

Underground

168 023

221 808

Open Pits

3 128 883

1 804 664

Total Coal Produced

3 296 906

2 026 472

ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

2022

2021

2022

2021

Notes

ZW$

000

ZW$

000

ZW$

000

ZW$

000

Revenue

4

77 733 913

32 419 059

60 017 845

7 505 194

Cost of sales

(54 572 469)

(25 359 320)

(40 155 840)

(5 927 407)

Gross profit

23 161 444

7 059 739

19 895 005

1 577 787

Other income

6

520 071

179 983

424 260

44 178

Other losses and gains

7

(30 717 015)

(3 108 200)

(22 834 044)

(780 795)

Marketing costs

(373 051)

(169 587)

(281 141)

(40 878)

Administrative costs

(14 234 401)

(7 678 566)

(12 965 666)

(1 859 896)

Gain on net monetary position

14 262 814

3 915 058

-

-

Operating (loss)/profit before interest and tax

(7 380 138)

198 427

(15 797 586)

(1 059 604)

Finance costs

8

(1 490 016)

(436 210)

(932 420)

(108 862)

Share of profit/(loss) from equity accounted

investments

9

4 645

(19 326)

4 645

(1 414)

Loss before tax

10

(8 865 509)

(257 109)

(16 725 361)

(1 169 880)

Income tax credit

11

236 817

355 431

130 399

80 125

(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

(8 628 692)

98 322

(16 594 962)

(1 089 755)

Other comprehensive income:

Gain on revaluation property plant and equipment

-

-

-

-

Tax effect on revaluation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

FOR THE YEAR

(8 628 692)

98 322

(16 594 962)

(1 089 755)

Attributable (loss)/earnings per share

12.1

(46.97)

0.54

(90.33)

(5.93)

Diluted (loss)/earnings per share

12.2

(46.97)

0.54

(90.33)

(5.93)

Headline (loss)/earnings per share

12.2

(47.31)

0.46

(90.52)

(5.91)

12.3

(47.31)

0.46

(90.52)

(5.91)

Hwange Colliery Company Limited

ABRIDGED AUDITED

Proudly Providing

FINANCIAL RESULTS

More Than Just Coal

For the year ended 31 December 2022

ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

2022

2021

2022

2021

Notes

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ASSETS

Non current assets

Property plant and equipment

13

59 569 360

59 849 161

10 563 170

10 761 079

Investment property

14

4 102 360

4 102 360

458 433

458 433

Investments accounted for using the equity method

15

2 275 993

2 271 348

19 398

14 753

Inventories - non current portion

17

1 041 176

1 098 488

4 687

4 945

66 988 889

67 321 357

11 045 688

11 239 210

Current assets

Inventories

18

10 665 919

4 954 646

8 897 302

1 156 729

Prepayments

899 252

-

899 252

-

Trade and other receivables

19

8 586 210

3 356 373

8 586 210

976 371

Cash and cash equivalents

21

880 674

345 541

880 674

100 518

21 032 055

8 656 560

19 263 438

2 233 618

Total assets

88 020 944

75 977 917

30 309 126

13 472 828

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Share capital

22.1

11 174 890

11 174 890

45 962

45 962

Share premium

126 899

126 899

578

578

Non-distributable reserve

1 059 671

1 059 671

4 358

4 358

Revaluation reserve

801 284

801 284

8 357 425

8 357 425

Retained earnings/(Accumulated losses)

22 352 120

30 980 812

(18 852 596 )

(2 257 634 )

35 514 864

44 143 556

(10 444 273 )

6 150 689

Non current liabilities

Borrowings

23.1

13 017 031

630 002

13 017 031

183 266

Long term creditors

24

17 938 459

9 525 980

17 938 459

2 771 114

Income tax liability

25

1 281

14 259

1 281

4 148

Deferred tax liability

11.3

13 753 611

13 990 428

2 000 930

2 131 329

44 710 382

24 160 669

32 957 701

5 089 857

Current liabilities

Borrowings

23.2

-

182 957

-

53 222

Trade and other payables

24

5 720 714

4 728 380

5 720 714

1 375 489

Provisions

26

2 074 984

2 762 355

2 074 984

803 571

7 795 698

7 673 692

7 795 698

2 232 282

Total equity and liabilities

88 020 944

75 977 917

30 309 126

13 472 828

ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

INFLATION ADJUSTED

Non -

Share

Share

distributable

Revaluation

Retained

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

earnings

Total

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$

000

ZW$ 000

Balance at 1 January 2021

11 174 890

126 899

1 059 671

801 284

30 882 490

44 045 234

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

-

98 322

98 322

Balance at 31 December 2021

11 174 890

126 899

1 059 671

801 284

30 980 812

44 143 556

Balance at 1 January 2022

11 174 890

126 899

1 059 671

801 284

30 980 812

44 143 556

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

-

(8 628 692 )

(8 628 692 )

Balance at 31 December 2022

11 174 890

126 899

1 059 671

801 284

22 352 120

35 154 864

HISTORICAL COST

Non -

Share

Share

distributable

Revaluation

Accumulated

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

Losses

Total

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

Balance at 1 January 2021

45 962

578

4 358

8 357 425

(1 167 879)

7 240 444

Comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

-

(1 089 755 )

(1 089 755 )

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at 31 December 2021

45 962

578

4 358

8 357 425

(2 257 634)

6 150 689

Balance at 1 January 2022

45 962

578

4 358

8 357 425

(2 257 634 )

6 150 689

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

-

(16 594 962 )

(16 594 962 )

Balance at 31 December 2022

45 962

578

4 358

8 357 425

(18 552 596)

(10 444 273)

ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

  • NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GENERAL INFORMATION
    Hwange Colliery Company Limited is a Company whose principal activities include extraction, processing and distribution of coal and coal products and provision of health services and various retail goods and services. Its
    activities are catergorised into the following three (3) areas:
    1. Mining - the extracting, processing and distribution of coal and coal products.
    2. Medical services - provides healthcare to staff members and the surrounding community.
    3. Estates - the division provides properties for rental and sell retail goods and services.

Page 2 of 7

Notes

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss before tax

Adjustment for non-cash items:

Foreign exchange loss

Finance costs

8

Impairment of assets

13

Depreciation

13

Share of loss/(profit) from equity accounted

investments

9

Amortisation

Allowance for credit losses

19

Gain on net monetary position

Operating cash flow before changes in working capital

Changes in working capital:

Increase in inventory

Increase in prepayments

Increase in receivables

Increase in provisions

Increase in trade and other payables

Cash utilised in operating activities

Interest paid

Tax paid

Net cash flows utilised in operating activities

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property,plant and equipment

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Increase in long-term creditors

Repayment of borrowings

Net cash flows generated from financing activities Net Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year Effects of inflation

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

2022

2021

2022

2021

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

(8 865 509)

(257 109 )

(16 725 361 )

(1 169 880 )

30 717 015

3 108 200

22 834 044

780 795

1 490 016

436 210

932 420

108 862

-

52 454

-

9 040

829 184

1 871 457

462 062

429 356

(4 645 )

19 326

(4 645 )

1 414

-

22 757

-

53

161 685

(127 651 )

431 542

(37 134 )

(14 262 814 )

(3 915 058 )

-

-

10 064 932

1 120 586

7 930 062

122 506

(5 653 961 )

(2 647 015 )

(7 740 315 )

(596 725 )

(899 252 )

-

(899 252 )

-

(5 229 837 )

(479 089 )

(7 609 839 )

(418 509 )

687 371

1 055 100

1 271 413

494 593

(992 334 )

175 046

4 345 225

551 430

(2 023 081)

(685 372 )

(2 702 706 )

153 295

-

(9 043 )

-

(2 039 )

(3 081 )

-

(2 867 )

-

(2 026 162)

(694 415)

(2 705 573)

151 256

(556 279 )

(195 853 )

(271 049 )

(55 288 )

6 834 027

226 688

3 763 033

51 103

(15 487 )

(509 574 )

(6 255 )

(110 327 )

6 818 540

(282 886)

3 756 778

(59 224)

4 236 099

(1 173 154 )

780 156

36 744

345 541

219 229

100 518

63 774

(3 700 966 )

1 299 466

-

-

The Company is a limited liability Company incorporated and domiciled in Zimbabwe. It is listed primarily on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), and has secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The Company's financial statements were authorised for issue by the Administrator on the 4th of May 2023.

Presentation currency

These financial statements are presented in Zimbabwe Dollars (ZWL) being the functional and reporting currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates.

  • STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE
    The abridged financial results of the Company have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs). The same accounting policies, presentation and methods followed in the abridged financial results are as applied in the Company latest annual financial statements. The Company partially complied with the International Financial Reporting Standards due to the requirement to comply with Statutory Instrument 33 of 2019.
    IAS 29 'Financial Reporting in Hyper -Inflationary Economies'
    The Company adopted IAS 29 - "Financial Reporting in Hyper -Inflationary Economies" effective 1 January 2019 as proclaimed by the local accounting regulatory board, Public Accountants and Auditors Board "PAAB". IAS 29 requires that the financial statements prepared in the currency of a hyper-inflationary economy be stated in terms of a measuring unit current at the balance sheet date. The restatement has been calculated by means of conversion factors derived from the consumer price index( CPI) prepared by the Reserve Bank Of Zimbabwe. The conversion factors used to restate the financial statements at 31 December 2022, using a 31 December 2021 base are as follows:

Date

Indices

Conversion Factor

31 December 2022

13 673

1.000

31 December 2021

3 977

3.438

2.1 Changes in accounting policy and disclosures

Other standards and amendments that are not yet effective and have not been adopted early by the Company include:

2.1.1 Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current-Amendments to IAS 1

The narrow-scope amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements clarify that liabilities are classified as either current or noncurrent, depending on the rights that exist at the end of the reporting period. Classification is unaffected by the expectations of the entity or events after the reporting date (e.g. the receipt of a waver or a breach of covenant). The amendments also clarify what IAS 1 means when it refers to the 'settlement' of a liability.

The amendments could affect the classification of liabilities, particularly for entities that previously considered management's intentions to determine classification and for some liabilities that can be converted into equity. They must be applied retrospectively in accordance with the normal requirements in IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors. The amendment will impact how the entity classifies liabilities between current and non current.

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

21

880 674

345 541

880 674

100 518

Hwange Colliery Company Limited

ABRIDGED AUDITED

Proudly Providing

FINANCIAL RESULTS

More Than Just Coal

For the year ended 31 December 2022

ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

2.1.2 Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction -Amendments to IAS 12

The amendments to IAS 12 Income Taxes require companies to recognise deferred tax on transactions that, on initial recognition, give rise to equal amounts of taxable and deductible temporary differences. They will typically

apply to transactions such as leases of lessees and decommissioning obligations and will require the recognition of additional deferred tax assets and liabilities.

The amendment should be applied to transactions that occur on or after the beginning of the earliest comparative period presented. In addition, entities should recognise deferred tax assets (to the extent that it is probable

that they can be utilised) and deferred tax liabilities at the beginning of the earliest comparative period for all deductible and taxable temporary differences associated with:

  • right-of-useassets and lease liabilities, and
  • decommissioning, restoration and similar liabilities, and the corresponding amounts recognised as part of the cost of the related assets.

2.1.2 Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction-Amendments to IAS 12

The cumulative effect of recognising these adjustments is recognised in retained earnings, or another component of equity, as appropriate. IAS 12 did not previously address how to account for the tax effects of on-balancesheet leases and similar transactions and various approaches were considered acceptable. Some entities may have already accounted for such transactions consistent with the new requirements. These entities will not be affected by the amendments.

The amendment to IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors clarifies how companies should distinguish changes in accounting policies from changes in accounting estimates. The

distinction is important, because changes in accounting estimates are applied prospectively to future

transactions and other future events, but changes in accounting policies are generally applied retrospectively to past transactions and other past events as well as the current period. This amendment will have an impact on the company should there be changes in accounting policies or estimates.

  • SUMMARY OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES

3.1 Overall considerations

The financial statements have been prepared using the measurement bases specified by IFRSs for each type of asset, liability, income and expense. The measurement bases are more fully described in the accounting policies below:

3.2 Foreign currency translation

Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency of the Company, using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions (spot exchange rate). Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting

from the settlement of such transactions and from the remeasurement of monetary items denominated in foreign currency at year-endexchange rates are recognised in profit or loss.

Non-monetary items are not retranslated at year-end and are measured at historical cost (translated using the exchange rates at the transaction date), except for non-monetaryitems measured at fair value which are translated using the exchange rates at the date when fair value was determined.

In the Company's financial statements, all assets, liabilities and transactions of the entities with a functional currency other than the ZWL , are translated into ZWL.

3.3 Investment in associates and joint ventures

Investments in associates and joint ventures are accounted for using the equity method.

Associates are all entities over which the Company has significant influence but not control, generally accompanying a shareholding of between 20% and 50% of the voting rights. Investments in associates are accounted for using the equity method and are initially recognised at cost. The company's investment in associates includes goodwill identified on acquisition, net of any accumulated impairment loss.

ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

  • SEGMENT REPORTING
    For management purposes, the Company is organised into divisions based on its products and services and has three reportable segments, as follows:
    -The Mining Division, which mines and sells coal and coal products;
    -The Medical services Division, which provides medical services; and
    -The Estates Division, which leases property owned by the company.
    No operating segments have been aggregated to form the above reportable operating segments.
    Segment information for the reporting period is as follows:

Mining

Services

Estates

Total

INFLATION ADJUSTED

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

2022

Revenue

From external customers

72 213 015

731 752

4 789 146

77 733 913

From other segments

-

-

2 341 361

2 341 361

Segment revenues

72 213 015

731 752

7 130 507

80 075 274

Other income

431 802

56 843

31 426

520 071

Cost of sales

(48 457 074)

(1 815 284)

(4 300 111)

(54 572 469)

Marketing costs

(373 051)

-

-

(373 051)

Other gains and losses

(30 706 544)

(10 446)

(25)

(30 717 015)

Administration expenses

(12 988 076)

(120 439)

(1 125 886)

(14 234 401)

Gain on net monetary position

14 262 814

-

-

14 262 814

Segment operating (loss)

(5 617 114)

(1 157 574)

(605 450)

(7 380 138)

Segment assets

82 574 979

531 162

3 749 456

86 855 598

Segment liabilities

50 012 211

1 514 720

979 151

52 506 083

2021

Revenue

From external customers

29 298 025

589 596

2 531 438

32 419 059

From other segments

-

28 271

781 032

809 303

Segment revenues

29 298 025

617 867

3 312 470

33 228 362

Other income

84 727

22 901

72 355

179 983

Cost of sales

(21 955 663)

(1 049 932)

(2 353 724)

(25 359 320)

Marketing costs

(169 587)

-

-

(169 587)

Other gains and losses

(3 108 200)

-

-

(3 108 200)

Administration expenses

(6 627 046)

(114 682)

(936 839)

(7 678 566)

Impairment of assets

-

-

-

-

Gain on net monetary position

3 915 058

-

-

3 915 058

Segment operating loss

1 437 314

(552 116)

(686 771)

198 427

Segment assets

59 539 505

46 559

263 097

59 849 161

Segment liabilities

29 718 940

1 100 795

1 014 632

31 834 367

Page 3 of 7

The carrying amount of the investments is increased or decreased to recognise the Company's share of the profit or loss and other comprehensive income of the associate or joint venture. These changes include subsequent depreciation, amortisation or impairment of the fair value adjustments of the assets and liabilities.

Unrealised gains/losses on transactions between the Company and its associates or joint ventures are eliminated to the extent of the Company's interest in those entities. Where unrealised losses are eliminated, the underlying asset is also tested for impairment.

3.4 Revenue recognition

  1. Revenue comprises revenue from the sale of goods and the rendering of services. Revenue is measured by reference to the fair value of consideration received or receivable by the Company for goods supplied and services provided, excluding sales taxes, rebates, and trade discounts.

  2. Sale of goods
    Revenue represents sales of coal and related products and is recognised after the following: To determine whether to recognise revenues, the Company follows a 5 step process:
    1. Identifying the contract with the customer
    2. Identifying the performance obligations
    3. Determining the transaction price
    4. Allocating the transactional price to the performance obligations
    5. Recognising revenues when/as performance obligation(s) are satisfied.
  4. Dividend income
    Dividend revenue from investments is recognised when the Shareholder's right to receive payment has been established.
  5. Interest income
    Interest revenue is accrued on a time basis, by reference to the principal outstanding and at effective interest rate applicable, which is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash receipts, through the expected life of the financial asset to that asset's net carrying amount.

3.4.4 Rendering of services

Revenue from the rendering of services from the hospital, estates and investment property is recognised in the accounting period in which the services are rendered, by reference to completion of the specific transaction assessed on the basis of the actual service provided as a proportion of the total services to be provided.

Operating expenses are recognised in profit or loss upon utilisation of the service or at the date of their origin. Expenditure for warranties is recognised and charged against the associated provision when the related revenue is recognised.

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

Mining

Services

Estates

Total

HISTORICAL COST

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

2022

Revenue

From external customers

55 609 582

559 797

3 848 466

60 017 845

From other segments

-

-

2 341 361

2 341 361

Segment revenues

55 609 582

559 797

6 189 827

62 359 206

Other income

360 987

43 742

19 531

424 260

Cost of sales

(35 927 375)

(1 162 807)

(3 068 658)

(40 158 840)

Marketing costs

(281 141)

-

-

(281 141)

Other gains and losses

(22 841 621)

7 552

25

(22 834 044)

Administration expenses

(12 235 945)

(90 032)

(639 689)

(12 965 666)

Segment operating (loss)/profit

(15 315 513)

(641 748)

2 501 036

(15 797 586)

Segment assets

27 974 055

449 396

1 885 675

30 309 127

Segment liabilities

38 259 530

1 514 720

979 151

40 753 401

2021

Revenue

From external customers

6 819 229

134 207

551 758

7 505 194

From other segments

-

8 224

227 203

235 427

Segment revenues

6 819 229

142 431

778 961

7 740 621

Other income

21 787

5 333

17 058

44 178

Cost of sales

(5 124 096)

(249 748)

(553 563)

(5 927 407)

Marketing costs

(40 878)

-

-

(40 878)

Other gains and losses

( 781 117)

322

-

( 780 795)

Administration expenses

(1 686 885)

6 832

(179 843)

(1 859 896)

Segment operating loss

(791 960)

(94 830)

62 613

(1 059 604)

Segment assets

10 671 000

13 544

76 535

10 761 079

Segment liabilities

6 706 760

320 222

295 157

7 322 139

The Administrator currently identifies the Company's three business lines as its operating segments. These

2022

2021

2022

2021

operating segments are monitored by the Company's Administrator and strategic decisions are made on the

Notes

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

basis of adjusted segment operating results.

The Company's revenues from external customers are divided into the following geographical areas:

4

REVENUE

Mining

72 213 015

29 298 025

55 609 582

6 819 229

Sales within Zimbabwe

75 304 097

31 495 215

57 934 713

7 278 985

Medical services

731 752

589 596

559 797

134 207

Sales elsewhere in Sub-Saharan Africa

2 429 816

923 844

2 083 132

226 209

Estates

4 789 146

2 531 438

3 848 466

551 758

Total revenue

77 733 913

32 419 059

60 017 845

7 505 194

77 733 913

32 419 059

60 017 845

7 505 194

Hwange Colliery Company Limited

ABRIDGED AUDITED

Proudly Providing

FINANCIAL RESULTS

More Than Just Coal

For the year ended 31 December 2022

ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

6

OTHER INCOME

2022

2021

2022

2021

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

Insurance claims

62 693

-

56 335

-

Rental income

31 430

72 355

19 536

17 061

Sale of scrap metal

84 038

12 860

47 102

2 662

Hire of Equipment & Labour

232 121

-

224 736

-

Sundry income

109 789

94 768

76 551

24 455

520 071

179 983

424 260

44 178

7

OTHER LOSSES AND GAINS

Fair value adjustment on investment

property

-

-

-

-

Foreign exchange loss

(30 717 015)

(3 108 200)

(22 834 044)

(780 795)

(30 717 015)

(3 108 200)

(22 834 044)

(780 795)

  • FINANCE COSTS

Interest on loans and overdrafts

1 490 016

436 210

932 240

108 862

ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

2022

2021

2022

2021

ZW$ 000

ZW$

000

ZW$

000

ZW$

000

11.4

Deferred tax Liabilities:

Capital allowances and other

Balance at 1 January

24 377 607

17 050 951

2 831 348

700 019

Movement

2 081 055

7 326 656

2 081 055

2 131 329

Balance at 31 December

26 458 662

24 377 607

4 912 403

2 831 348

11.5

Deferred tax assets:

Assessed loss

Balance at 1 January

(3 018 381)

(1 918 875)

(802 189)

(441 157)

Movement

(319 847)

(1 099 506)

671 790

(361 032)

Balance at 31 December

(3 338 228)

(3 018 381)

(130 399)

(802 189)

Page 4 of 7

Interest on loans and overdraft comprise of interest charged on the Government of Zimbabwe treasury bills at a rate of 7% per annum , ZAMCO and EXIM loan and finance lease facilities at an interest rate of 7% and LIBOR + 3.5% per annum respectively.

  • SHARE OF PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM EQUITY ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS
    Included in this amount is the Company's share of profit/(loss) after tax from:

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

2022

2021

2022

2021

Notes

ZW$ 000

ZW$

000

ZW$ 000

ZW$

000

Clay Products (Private) Limited

4 645

(19

326)

4 645

(1

414)

Zimchem Refineries(Private) Limited

-

-

-

-

Hwange Coal Gasification Company

-

-

-

-

4 645

(19

326)

4 645

(1

414)

As at year end, the Company had cumulative historic assessed tax losses amounting to ZWL 156 987 000 (2021: ZWL 34 697 000 ).

12

EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE

12.1

Basic

Profit/(loss) attributable to shareholders

(8 628 692)

98 317

(16 594 562)

(1 089 755)

Weighted average number of ordinary

shares in issue

183 721

183 721

183 721

183 721

Basic earnings/(loss) per share

(46.97)

0.54

(90.33)

(5.93)

Basic earnings/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year, excluding the average number of ordinary shares purchased by the Company and held as treasury shares.

12.2 Diluted

Audited financial information for Hwange Coal Gasification Company, Zimchem (Private) Limited and Clay

For earnings/(loss) per share the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue is adjusted to assume

conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company has one category of dilutive potential ordinary

products (Private) Limited were not available at the date of publication.

shares being share options granted to employees.

10 LOSS BEFORE TAX

Profit/(loss) before tax for the year has been arrived at after charging the following:

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

2022

2021

2022

2021

Notes

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

Expected credit losses

431 542

(127 651)

431 542

(37 134)

Amortisation

-

22 757

-

53

Audit fees

58 195

58 126

41 528

+13 894

Depreciation on property, plant and

equipment (note 13)

529 184

1 871 457

462 062

429 356

Impairment of assets (note 13)

-

52 454

-

9 040

Admin fees

2 332 017

972 573

1 800 535

225 156

- Executive Directors

608 434

86 858

176 994

15 122

Employee benefits expense

21 817 401

9 236 063

12 013 356

1 454 739

Employee benefit expense amounting to ZWL 3 898 104 160 (2021: ZWL 781 316 000 ) was charged directly

to cost of sales. In the inflation adjusted accounts, an amount of

ZWL 13 400 121 097 (2021: ZWL 1 078 156

000 ) was charged to cost of sales.

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

2022

2021

2022

2021

Notes

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

11

INCOME TAX

11.1

Current tax:

Current tax

-

-

-

-

Deferred tax

(236 817)

(355 431)

(130 399)

(80 125)

Income tax credit

(236 817)

(355 431)

(130 399)

(80 125)

11.2

Tax reconciliation:

Profit/(Loss) before tax

(8 865 509)

(257 109)

(16 725 361)

(1 169 880)

Notional tax thereon at a rate of 24.72%

(2 191 554)

(63 557)

(4 134 509)

( 289 545)

Tax effect of:

Non deductible/(taxable) items

- Income not subject to tax

(218 564)

(48 467)

(118 058)

(13 678)

- Expenses not deductible in determining tax

2 617 161

1 282 406

4 191 177

300 327

Effect of assessed loss on taxable income

(443 860)

(1 525 813)

(75 434)

(77 229)

Income tax (credit)/expense

(236 817)

(355 431)

(130 399)

(80 125)

11.3

Deferred tax movement

Balance at 1 January

13 990 428

14 345 859

2 131 329

2 211 454

Movement through other comprehensive

income

-

-

-

-

Movement through profit/loss

(236 817)

(355 431)

(130 399)

(80 125)

Balance at 31 December

13 753 611

13 990 428

2 000 930

2 131 329

The earnings/(loss) used in the calculation of all diluted loss per share measures are the same as those for the equivalent basic loss per share measures, as outlined above.

In the diluted earnings/(loss) per share the share options calculation is done to determine the number of shares that could have been acquired (determined as the average annual share price of the Company's shares) based on the monetary value of the subscription rights attached to outstanding share options. This calculation serves to determine the "unpurchased" shares to be added to the ordinary shares outstanding for the purpose of computing the dilution; for the share option calculation no adjustment is made to earnings/(loss).

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

2022

2021

2022

2021

Notes

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

Earnings/(loss) used to determine diluted

earnings/(loss) per share

(8 628 692)

98 317

(16 594 962)

(1 089 755)

Weighted average number of ordinary

shares in issues

183 721

183 721

183 721

183 721

Diluted(loss)/earnings per share

(46.97)

0.54

(90.33)

(5.93)

Headline earnings/(loss) per share excludes all items of a capital nature and represents an after tax amount. It is calculated by dividing the headline earnings/(loss) shown below by the number of shares in issue during the

year:

IAS 33 -Loss for the year

(8 628 692)

98 317

(16 594 962)

(1 089 755)

Non - recurring items:

Proceeds on sale of scrap

(84 038)

(18 120)

(47 102)

(2 662)

Impairment of assets/(reversal)

-

-

-

9 040

Tax effect of the above

20 799

4 485

11 858

(1 579)

Headline (loss)/earnings

(8 691 931)

84 682

16 630 406

(1 084 956)

Weighted average number of ordinary

shares in issue

183 721

183 721

183 721

183 721

Headline earnings/(loss) per share

(47.31)

0.46

(90.52)

(5.91)

12.3 Diluted headline earnings/(loss) per share

Profit/(loss) used to determine diluted

headline loss per share

(8 691 931)

84 694

(16 630 406)

(1 084 956)

Weighted average number of ordinary

shares in issue

183 721

183 721

183 721

183 721

Diluted headline loss per share

(47.31)

0.46

(90.52)

(5.91)

Hwange Colliery Company Limited

ABRIDGED AUDITED

Proudly Providing

FINANCIAL RESULTS

More Than Just Coal

For the year ended 31 December 2022

ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

13 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

INFLATION ADJUSTED

Plant,

Freehold land

machinery and

Motor

Capital work

and buildings

& movables

vehicles

in progress

Total

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

ZW$ 000

Year ended 31 December 2022

Cost/gross carrying amount

Balance at 1 January

46 190 599

19 481 062

1 063 937

640 473

67 376 071

Additions

8 618

132 272

303 081

112 308

556 279

Reclassification of assets

24 453

1 014

507

(32 870)

(6 896)

Balance as at 31 December

46 223 670

19 614 348

1 337 525

719 911

67 925 454

Depreciation and impairment

Balance at 1 January

2 813 817

4 318 453

283 908

110 732

7 526 910

Depreciation charge for the year

533 535

216 275

79 374

-

829 184

Balance as at 31 December

3 347 352

534 728

363 282

110 732

8 356 094

Carrying amount as at 31 December

42 876 318

15 079 620

1 004 243

609 179

59 569 360

Year ended 31 December 2021

Cost/ gross carrying amount

Balance at 1 January

46 190 599

19 493 881

965 433

620 690

67 270 603

Additions

-

76 751

98 504

20 598

195 853

Reclassification of assets

-

(89 570)

-

(815)

(90 385)

Balance as at 31 December

46 190 599

19 481 062

1 063 937

640 473

67 376 071

Depreciation and impairment

Balance at 1 January

1 558 340

3 832 129

154 252

58 278

5 602 999

Depreciation charge for the year

1 255 477

486 324

129 656

-

1 871 457

Impairment

-

-

-

52 454

52 454

Balance as at 31 December

2 813 817

4 318 453

283 908

110 732

7 526 910

Carrying amount at 31 December

43 376 782

15 162 609

780 029

529 741

59 849 161

HISTORICAL COST

Year ended 31 December 2022

Cost/gross carrying amount

Balance at 1 January

10 395 555

849 851

178 491

87 950

11 511 847

Additions

4 199

64 450

147 677

47 827

264 153

Reclassification of assets

24 453

1 014

507

(25 974)

-

Balance as at 31 December

10 424 207

915 315

326 675

109 803

11 776 000

Depreciation and impairment

Balance at 1 January

379 784

319 985

39 608

11 391

750 768

Depreciation charge for the year

297 312

120 519

44 231

-

462 062

Balance as at 31 December

677 096

440 504

83 839

11 391

1 212 830

Carrying amount at 31 December

9 747 111

474 811

242 836

98 412

10 563 170

Year ended 31 December 2021

Cost/ gross carrying amount

Balance at 1 January

10 389 096

847 212

154 414

82 195

11 472 917

Additions

6 459

18 760

24 077

5 992

55 288

Reclassification of assets

-

(16 121)

-

(237)

(16 358)

Balance as at 31 December

10 395 555

849 851

178 491

87 950

11 511 847

Depreciation and impairment

Balance at 1 January

91 748

208 411

9 862

2 351

312 372

Depreciation charge for the year

288 036

111 574

29 746

-

429 356

Impairment

-

-

-

9 040

9 040

Balance as at 31 December

379 784

319 985

39 608

11 391

750 768

Carrying amount at 31 December

10 015 771

529 866

138 883

76 559

10 761 079

ABRIDGED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

14

INVESTMENT PROPERTY

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

2022

2021

2022

2021

ZWL 000

ZWL 000

ZWL 000

ZWL 000

Valuation at 1 January

4 102 360

3 989 895

458 433

442 075

Reclassification of assets

-

112 465

-

16 358

At 31 December

4 102 360

4 102 360

458 433

458 433

Investment property is comprised of as follows:

Land situated at Lot 7 of Stand 2185, Salisbury Township Harare with an administration building thereon.

Land situated at Stand 555, Bulawayo Township Bulawayo with an administration building thereon.

Land situated at Stand 701 Bulawayo Township with a residential building thereon.

Land situated at Stand 690 Bulawayo Township with a residential building thereon.

Land situated at Stand 384, Marvel Township, Bulawayo with a residential building thereon.

Note 29.1 sets out how the fair value of the investment properties has been determined.

14.1 The following amount has been recognised in the statement of comprehensive income:

INFLATION ADJUSTED

HISTORICAL COST

2022

2021

2022

2021

ZWL

000

ZWL

000

ZWL

000

ZWL 000

Rental income

31

430

72

355

19

536

17 061

15 INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE EQUITY METHOD

Investments in associates (note 15.1)

4 645

-

4 645

-

Investments in joint venture (note 15.2)

2 271 348

2 271 348

14 753

14 753

2 275 993

2 271 348

19 398

14 753

Investments accounted for using the

equity method (continued)

15.1 Investments in associates

Carrying amount as at 1 January

-

2 252

-

1 414

Share of profit/loss

4 645

(2 252)

4 645

(1 414)

Carrying amount as at 31 December

4 645

-

4 645

-

The Company holds a 49% voting and equity interest in Clay Products (Private) Limited. Hwange Colliery Company Limited also holds a 44% voting and equity interest in Zimchem Refineries (Private) Limited. The investments are accounted for under the equity method.

The shares are not publicly listed on a stock exchange and hence published price quotes are not available. The aggregate amounts of certain financial information of the associates can be summarised as follows:

15.2 Investment in joint venture

Carrying amount as at 1 January

2 271 348

2 271 348

14 753

14 753

  1. MINING RIGHTS
    The Company has four (4) mining concessions, Hwange option area, Hwange Concession, Lubimbi East and Lubimbi West. The special grants, Lubimbi East and Lubimbi West measure 9 648, 4 200 and 10 995 hectares of minable area respectively and were awarded by the Government of Zimbabwe on 31 July 2015. These Concessions will increase the life of the mine by an estimated 50 years.
  2. INVENTORIES - NON CURRENT PORTION

Balance at 1 January

1 098 488

1 453 915

4 945

6 545

Sales

(57 312)

(355 427)

(258)

(1 600)

Balance at 31 December

1 041 176

4 687

1 098 488

4 945

Balance at end of year is

classified as follows:

Non-current portion

1 041 176

1 098 488

4 687

4 945

Current portion

(included in inventories note 18)

350 317

293 227

1 577

1 320

1 391 493

1 391 715

6 264

6 265

The Company accumulated coal fines over the years for which an active market was identified in 2009. Coal fines in excess of the average annual uptake of the product have been classified as non-current assets.

No coal fines were written down in 2022: ZWL nil (2021: ZWL nil).

18

INVENTORIES

Raw materials/consumables

2 032 407

1 347 862

612 530

191 493

Finished goods

- Coal

8 283 195

3 313 557

8 283 195

963 916

- Coal fines (note 18)

350 317

293 227

1 577

1 320

10 665 919

4 954 646

8 897 302

1 156 729

During the year ended 31 December 2022, a total of ZWL nil (2021: ZWL55 962 918) worth of inventories was included in profit and loss as an expense resulting from write down of inventories to net realisable value.

Page 5 of 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

