    HCCL   ZW0009011934

HWANGE COLLIERY COMPANY LIMITED

(HCCL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange - 11/05
0.0425 ZWL   0.00%
VACANCY : DIVISIONAL ENGINEERS x 2
PU
Get Your Workforce Vaccinated, CEOs Told
AQ
HWANGE COLLIERY : Profitability Remains Subdued
AQ
VACANCY: DIVISIONAL ENGINEERS x 2

11/09/2021 | 08:04am EST
November 09, 2021

No Comments

1

Hwange Colliery Company Limited, the leading coal producer in Zimbabwe, has a vacancy for Divisional Engineers, the positions are Head of Department posts that report to the Manager - Engineering. The job exists to provide effective specialist electrical and mechanical asset care and project management services for the coal mining and processing assets.

Job Specifications:

  • Developing and reviewing engineering policies and procedures.
  • Ensuring the technical competence and reputation of the engineering department is enhanced and developed to consistently meet the technical requirements of the company's strategic development plants.
  • Develops required management information systems and ensures their functionality and effectiveness.
  • Ensures Preventive Maintenance System is in place and functional for all company assets under their purview.
  • Adopts/ implements effective maintenance regimes or strategies for optimization of cost, equipment availability and safety.
  • Identifies required capital projects and the production on 1 year and 5 year CAPEX plans of the mining operations.
  • Prepares applications for expenditure for approval by the Manager - Engineering.
  • Implements approved projects in terms of producing project/equipment specifications, tender documents preparation, bids adjudication and project management.
  • Monitors work done by contractors and external services providers to ensure it is done safely and to acceptable standards.
  • Signing off all contractor provided services for the purpose of contractor payments.
  • Coaches and develops manpower skills of subordinates.
  • Produces accurate budgets and operates within these once approved.
  • Ensures compliance with SHE regulations.

Person Specification

The successful candidate for this position should meet the following: -

  • Possession of a Degree in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering.
  • At least 7 years post qualification experience, four of which must be at managerial level, preferably with a background in mining operation/ heavy mineral processing industry.
  • Membership of Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers.
  • Registration with t he Engineering Council of Zimbabwe.
  • Ability to evaluate work practices, implement systems and suggesting alternatives and refinements where necessary.
  • Mature with strong interpersonal and communication skills.

The Package:

For the successful candidate, the company offers an attractive and competitive remuneration package, good conditions of service and unappalled opportunity for growth.

Applications from interested candidates, accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of educational and professional certificates are to be submitted on or before 20 November 2021 to:

The Human Resources Manager

Hwange Colliery Company Limited

  1. O. Box 123

HWANGE

or email: careers@hwangecolliery.co.zw


Disclaimer

Hwange Colliery Company Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 13:03:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
