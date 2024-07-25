World of Hyatt members can now earn and redeem points for even more luxury and adventure-filled stays in some of the most iconic destinations throughout the U.S.

World of Hyatt is inviting guests and members to immerse themselves in memorable outdoor experiences and stays at Under Canvas’ 13 outdoor resorts, including Under Canvas’ new luxury outdoor resort, ULUM Moab. The new alliance provides members with unprecedented access to iconic, upscale experiences across many U.S. national parks and other notable outdoor destinations. World of Hyatt members can now book their stays at Under Canvas camps and ULUM Moab through Hyatt to start earning and redeeming points.

“Travelers are looking for new and unique experiences to reconnect with nature in off-the-beaten-path locations. By adding these luxury outdoor camps to World of Hyatt, we are bringing more memorable travel experiences for our guests and members,” said Mark Vondrasek, Chief Commercial Officer, Hyatt. “Hyatt offers one of the fastest-growing luxury portfolios globally and with the inclusion of these incredible Under Canvas camps in World of Hyatt, we continue to double down on this focus and bring immense value to our rapidly growing member base.”

Luxury Safari-Inspired Stays Near the Most Iconic U.S. National Parks and Monuments

The Under Canvas and ULUM outdoor resorts offer World of Hyatt members some of the most sought-after and curated luxury outdoor experiences. Spread across spectacular destinations in the U.S., such as Montana’s Yellowstone National Park, Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains, Acadia National Park in Maine and Yosemite National Park in California (anticipated opening in May 2025), Under Canvas camps offer extraordinary upscale hospitality, with safari-inspired tents and complimentary programming such as nightly campfires with s’mores, board games, yoga and kid’s activities. The camps also offer wholesome and nutritious food and beverage options through innovative menus that embrace seasonality and thoughtfully sourced ingredients.

Learn more about a few of the outdoor resorts, now bookable through World of Hyatt for the 2024 and 2025 seasons:

Under Canvas Bryce Canyon : Sleep under endless star-filled skies in a Stargazer Tent or indulge in the celestial-themed culinary offerings at this camp, located just 15 minutes from Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.

: Sleep under endless star-filled skies in a Stargazer Tent or indulge in the celestial-themed culinary offerings at this camp, located just 15 minutes from Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah. Under Canvas Grand Canyon : Get lost in 160 acres of secluded piñon and juniper forest in Arizona, the camp is minutes away from the iconic natural wonders of the Grand Canyon.

: Get lost in 160 acres of secluded piñon and juniper forest in Arizona, the camp is minutes away from the iconic natural wonders of the Grand Canyon. Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase : Discover the splendor of the American Southwest with endless outdoor experiences, from hiking mesas to chasing sunsets at Horseshoe Bend.

Discover the splendor of the American Southwest with endless outdoor experiences, from hiking mesas to chasing sunsets at Horseshoe Bend. Under Canvas Moab : Take the perfect getaway to explore the towering plateaus, sandstone cliffs and geologic wonders of Utah’s Canyon Country.

: Take the perfect getaway to explore the towering plateaus, sandstone cliffs and geologic wonders of Utah’s Canyon Country. Under Canvas Zion : Wonder at the magic of the desert at this camp located near Zion National Park in Utah, surrounded by sandstone cliffs, majestic red rock and wide-open skies.

: Wonder at the magic of the desert at this camp located near Zion National Park in Utah, surrounded by sandstone cliffs, majestic red rock and wide-open skies. ULUM Moab : Enjoy unparalleled luxury outdoor experiences at ULUM Moab, the first resort under the new ULUM brand, which was introduced by Under Canvas in 2023. Set across 200 acres, ULUM Moab extends architecture that embraces the contours of the land with a full-service restaurant, hot and cold dipping pools, a yoga deck, comfortable lounge spaces and more.

“Under Canvas is the leading outdoor resort company in the United States, with 13 locations outside of national parks and adventurous destinations such as Acadia, Glacier, Moab, Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Zion,” said Matt Gaghen, chief executive officer of Under Canvas. “We’re looking forward to welcoming World of Hyatt members to our beautiful, safari-inspired camps so that they can experience true comfort in nature in these amazing destinations. This exciting collaboration with Hyatt will further our goal of connecting more people with extraordinary places, people, and the planet by enhancing access to the outdoors.”

Notably, Under Canvas’ five “Grand Circle” camps across Utah and Arizona are the first-ever DarkSky-certified resorts in the world – a testament to the brands’ commitment to minimizing light pollution and protecting the night sky. Grounded in its ‘Mindful Approach’ ethos, the camps are designed to minimize disturbance, maximize open spaces and flow with the natural topography of the land.

In an effort to reduce energy and water usage, Under Canvas camps feature pull-chain showers, low-flow toilets, rechargeable battery pack chargers, and low-level lighting. Under Canvas’ safari-inspired tents provide comfort in nature, with king-size beds, luxe linens, USB charging packs, bedside lanterns and a wood-burning stove, with the majority of tent types offering private decks with views and ensuite bathrooms. To encourage immersion in nature, Under Canvas camps do not offer Wi-Fi. For tech-savvy travelers, ULUM Moab offers Wi-Fi connection in its contemporary, temperature controlled, lobby lounge and restaurant.

More Rewards and More Choice for World of Hyatt Members

Following the initial Mr & Mrs Smith integration of more than 700 global boutique and luxury hotels and resorts into World of Hyatt, select Under Canvas camps and ULUM Moab are also now part of the Mr & Mrs Smith platform. Hyatt is expected to make even more Mr & Mrs Smith hotels available for members to book through Hyatt channels by the end of 2024.

As with all hotels integrated into World of Hyatt via Mr & Mrs Smith, World of Hyatt members can now book through Hyatt and earn 5 Base Points per $1 USD spent on room rates as well as Tier Qualifying Nights for each eligible night at Under Canvas camps and ULUM Moab. World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can also earn an additional 4 Bonus Points per $1 USD spent on room rates when booking through World of Hyatt channels. World of Hyatt members are able to earn and redeem and receive the same benefits at Under Canvas camps and ULUM Moab as they would at Mr & Mrs Smith hotels.

Learn more about Under Canvas camps and ULUM Moab resort and book your next stay at Hyatt.com/UnderCanvas.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt’s Timeless Collection, including in the Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove brands; Boundless Collection, including in the Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt® brands; Independent Collection, including in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt® brands; and Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, including in the Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas brands. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With more than 40 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaboration with American Airlines AAdvantage®. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

ABOUT UNDER CANVAS

The leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, Under Canvas is the ultimate outdoor destination experience. Its safari-inspired accommodations perfectly embrace their natural surroundings while featuring indoor luxuries, allowing guests to discover their outdoor self in comfort and style. Under Canvas currently operates 11 locations: North Yellowstone-Paradise Valley, West Yellowstone and Glacier in Mont.; Moab, Zion, Lake Powell-Grand Staircase and Bryce Canyon in Utah; Mount Rushmore in S.D.; Great Smoky Mountains in Tenn.; Grand Canyon in Ariz.; and Acadia in Maine; its newest location, Under Canvas Yosemite, Cali., is set to open in May 2025. To provide an even more elevated outdoor resort experience, Under Canvas launched ULUM—a bespoke resort brand that debuted its first location 20 miles south of Moab, Utah in spring of 2023. This exceptional outdoor resort features all Suite Tents, a full-service restaurant, three dipping pools, and in-tent amenities such as electricity, coffee and tea, Aesop bath products and more. For more information, please visit www.undercanvas.com and www.ulumresorts.com.

