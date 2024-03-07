Guests and members at participating Hyatt Regency hotels in the U.S. will have access to 130 complimentary guided workouts, custom-designed for all fitness levels

Building on Hyatt’s purpose of care and commitment to wellbeing, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today an exclusive collaboration between the Hyatt Regency brand and Future, a personal training platform that connects users with an ongoing fitness coach to create customized virtual workouts, further complementing World of Hyatt members and guests’ wellbeing journeys.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307965120/en/

Guests and members at participating Hyatt Regency hotels in the U.S., including Hyatt Regency Irvine, will have access to 130 complimentary guided workouts, custom-designed for all fitness levels (Photo: Business Wire)

Launching at 26 Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts in the U.S., these Hyatt Regency hotels invite guests and members to enjoy complimentary guided workouts developed by Future trainers that are customized for each hotel and resort’s fitness center and equipment. With this new collaboration, Hyatt builds on its commitment to wellbeing and the Hyatt Regency brand’s recent refinement to further provide innovative offerings that help guests, members and customers live healthy, happy and fulfilling lives both during and beyond their stays.

“With travelers continuing to seek ways to prioritize their wellbeing and find convenient and productive ways to exercise and maintain their routines while away from home, we understand the importance of seamlessly integrating this into the guest experience,” said Emily Wright, Vice President, Global Brand Leader, Hyatt. “As a global brand with five decades of rich history and a reputation for seamless care, the new collaboration with Future is just one example of how we’re evolving the Hyatt Regency brand experience with personalized touchpoints to address the ever-changing needs of today’s travelers.”

Through this collaboration, guests at participating Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts in the U.S. can enjoy complimentary guided workouts in varying levels of intensity, designed with the equipment and activities available at each fitness center and virtually guided by expert coaches via the Future personal training app. The workouts were created to target all fitness levels and activity preferences, from a Surfside Strength Session in Huntington Beach to a Bridge City Circuit Session in Portland, allowing guests to choose the workout best suited for them. Accessing the guided workouts is as easy as downloading the Future personal training app and scanning the QR code in their guestroom or at the hotel’s fitness center to access the hotel’s customized workouts.

World of Hyatt members and guests who complete one of the custom on-property workouts via Future can enhance their wellbeing routine after their Hyatt Regency stay with a complimentary one-month membership with Future ($199 value). The one-month free trial is subject to Future Terms & Conditions, and will be converted to a paid subscription after the first month at $199 per month unless terminated in accordance with Future’s instructions. Members will be matched with a world-class fitness coach that will learn more about their schedule, routine and goals, and design personalized training plans that support their health goals alongside work, travel and life.

“We built Future to incorporate fitness seamlessly into our members' lives, and it works especially well for travel, where personalized attention and programming enable them to stay consistent outside of their daily routines,” said Rishi Mandal, CEO of Future. “Wellbeing is such an important pillar for the Hyatt Regency brand, and they are walking the walk here by offering customized workouts to their guests and members.”

For more than 50 years, the Hyatt Regency brand has championed fresh perspectives driven by an evolutionary spirit to meet the needs of guests and members. As a foundational brand of Hyatt, Hyatt Regency hotels have led many firsts for Hyatt, including the first hotel opening outside the United States in 1969. The depth and breadth of this diverse portfolio, from expansive resorts to urban city centers, is a testament to the brand’s evolutionary spirit. The alliance with Future further complements the Hyatt Regency brand’s continued brand evolution and brand pillars by prioritizing innovation, agility and personalization.

Access to the custom guided workouts via Future is now available at the 26 participating U.S. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts, with plans to expand to more Hyatt Regency destinations later this year. Select hotels in major cities include:

California:

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa

Hyatt Regency Irvine

Hyatt Regency Sacramento

Hyatt Regency San Francisco

Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SOMA

Colorado:

Hyatt Regency Denver

Florida:

Hyatt Regency Coral Gables

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

Hyatt Regency Orlando

Hyatt Regency Orlando Airport

Hawaii:

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

Illinois:

Hyatt Regency Chicago

Massachusetts:

Hyatt Regency Boston

Nevada:

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino

New York:

Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World New York

Ohio:

Hyatt Regency Columbus

Oregon:

Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center

Texas:

Hyatt Regency Austin

Hyatt Regency Dallas

Hyatt Regency Frisco – Dallas

Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa

Utah:

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City

Washington:

Hyatt Regency Bellevue on Seattle’s Eastside

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle's Southport

Hyatt Regency Seattle

To learn more about the collaboration and a full list of participating Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts, visit future.co/hyatt-regency. For more information on how Hyatt is encouraging guests to “Be More Here” through best-in-class wellbeing offerings, visit www.hyatt.com. View the “Be More Here” video here.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand is a global collection of hotels and resorts found in more than 200 locations in over 40 countries around the world. The depth and breadth of this diverse portfolio, from expansive resorts to urban city centers, is a testament to the brand’s evolutionary spirit. For more than 50 years, the Hyatt Regency brand has championed fresh perspectives and enriching experiences, while its forward-thinking philosophy provides guests with inviting spaces that bring people together and foster a spirit of community. As a hospitality original, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts are founded on openness—our colleagues consistently serve with open minds and open hearts to deliver unforgettable celebrations, effortless relaxation and notable culinary experiences alongside expert meetings and technology-enabled collaboration. The brand prides itself on an everlasting reputation for insightful care—one that welcomes all people across all countries and cultures, generation after generation.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,300 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 77 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Future

Future is the leader in digital personal training. Until now, pro athletes were the only people who could have an expert fitness coach in their life every day. The personal training app connects members 1:1 with an ongoing fitness coach through their phone to build personalized workout programs and keep them on track. Through the app, coaches text with clients daily and are on-call to respond to questions in real-time. For more information, visit https://www.future.co/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307965120/en/