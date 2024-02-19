Idyllically situated on the northern tip of St. Lucia, Cas en Bas Beach Resort will offer a distinctly modern and personalized getaway in a tropical paradise

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) and Wellington Estates today announced the planned debut of Cas en Bas Beach Resort, marking the introduction of the Destination by Hyatt brand in the Caribbean. Expected to open in late 2024, Cas en Bas Beach Resort will invite global escapists to discover St. Lucia through a cosmopolitan Caribbean perspective including one-of-a-kind programming, hyper-personalized amenities, and dynamic culinary offerings.

Nestled on the northern tip of St. Lucia, and idyllically situated between two award-winning golf courses, and a stunning white sand beach, Cas en Bas Beach Resort will provide a secluded, elevated luxury escape. House cars will be available for guests looking to explore nearby Rodney Bay, the island’s buzzing cultural and entertainment hub or St. Lucia’s many beaches and attractions.

“We’re honored to collaborate with Wellington Estates to bring the Destination by Hyatt brand to the Caribbean as we continue Hyatt’s commitment to growing its brands in key leisure markets and destinations that matter most to our guests and World of Hyatt members,” said David Kuperberg head of development, Dream Hotels, Hyatt. “Cas en Bas Beach Resort will truly represent the Destination by Hyatt brand, embodying the spirit of St. Lucia and offering an authentic Caribbean lifestyle to travelers seeking to immerse themselves in the breathtaking destination.”

Cas en Bas Beach Resort will feature 90 refreshingly contemporary residential-style studio, 1- and 2- bedroom suites featuring expansive open plan living including private balconies or garden terraces and kitchenettes.

A getaway for global travelers, Cas en Bas Beach Resort will offer the perfect balance of adventure and luxury. A range of offerings for both guests and locals alike will include engaging nightlife programming and on-property events to dynamic dining options curated by internationally renowned and French Culinary Institute-trained Chef Marc Marrone, including an elegant, modern designed sports pub, rooftop bar, feature restaurant, cafe, poolside, and beach club offerings. Guests and residents will also have exclusive access to the resort's amenities including an Olympic-sized swimming pool, retail market, fitness center and luxurious spa.

Guests looking for immersive experiences can discover St. Lucia’s most cherished offerings with personalized excursions and individualized planning support from the resort’s Experience Concierge. After its opening, the vibrantly activated resort will also provide life-enriching experiences including vibe led fitness programs and curated music throughout the resort.

“Currently in St. Lucia only traditional-style hotels and resorts are available, so Cas en Bas Beach Resort has been designed to bring a completely fresh, contemporary offering to cater to today’s discerning travelers. It will provide a unique combination of accommodation, amenities, and experiences to guests, supported by the service excellence for which Hyatt is globally renowned,” said Edward Wellington, CEO, Wellington Estates. “We are excited to be working with Hyatt to bring this world-class, cosmopolitan island retreat to life.”

With direct flights from major cities such as Miami, New York, Chicago, Boston, London, Toronto and more, St. Lucia is a convenient and accessible Caribbean getaway. Following the resort’s expected opening later this year, World of Hyatt members will have the opportunity to experience a luxury tropical getaway and earn points on stays to use toward free nights, dining, wellbeing experiences and more.

To learn more information about the Cas en Bas Beach Resort, visit, www.casenbasbeachresort.com.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Destination by Hyatt

The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Ranging from upper-upscale to luxury, each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of immersive discoveries, authentic design, and warm and welcoming service. As an honored host, each Destination by Hyatt location connects guests to both people and place—offering a sense of belonging that invites all to make our destination yours. For more information, visit destinationbyhyatt.com. Follow the Destination by Hyatt brand on Instagram: @destinationhotels, Twitter: @Destination, and Facebook: Destination Hotels.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,300 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 77 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

