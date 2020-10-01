Hyatt Announces Openings of New U.S. Hotels: Grand Hyatt Nashville, Hotel Kansas City and Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia

New openings signify Hyatt’s commitment to growing with intent in markets that matter most to guests and members

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of three distinct hotels across the U.S., including Grand Hyatt Nashville, Hotel Kansas City, which is part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, and Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia. Aligned with Hyatt’s purpose of care and promise of growing with intent, Hyatt proudly introduces three new full service hotels that invite guests to once again experience the joy of travel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001006075/en/

Hotel Kansas City (Photo: Business Wire)

Grand Hyatt hotels celebrate the iconic in small details and magnificent moments. Drawing inspiration from each destination, Grand Hyatt hotels provide superior service and signature experiences within a backdrop of dramatic architecture, world-class restaurants, luxury spas, and spectacular meeting and event spaces.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a portfolio of independent, premium hotel properties, ranging from historic urban gems to contemporary trend-setters and boutique properties to resorts. Each hotel is one-of-a-kind and offers story-worthy and extraordinary experiences for guests.

The Hyatt Centric brand offers full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations around the world and is one of Hyatt's fastest growing lifestyle brands. Hyatt Centric hotels help fuel guest discovery, located in the heart of the action with passionately engaged team members always on-hand to serve up insider knowledge and provide local expertise.

“Hyatt remains committed to thoughtfully growing our full-service portfolio of brands across the United States," said Pete Sears, Americas group president, Hyatt. “Hyatt’s purpose of care and our ability to offer guests a customized experience is at the center of these exciting new openings. We believe there is a strong pent-up demand for travel and these new Hyatt hotels are well positioned to offer locally inspired programming, curated experiences and elevated services which our loyal members and guests expect from Hyatt.”

Grand Hyatt Nashville

The 25-floor, 591-room Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, Tenn., is the first pillar of the remarkable and highly anticipated 18-acre Nashville Yards development. The new luxury hotel offers a sophisticated retreat in the heart of Music City, with a prime locale – straddling the trendy Gulch neighborhood and vibrant downtown – surrounded by shopping, restaurants, bars, and entertainment. The new hotel is home to one of the tallest outdoor rooftop lounges in Nashville, a fifth-floor pool deck overlooking downtown, world-class spa R+R Wellness, and seven culinary experiences – including a new “contemporary renditions of luxury favorites” concept from James Beard Award-Winning chef Sean Brock at the property’s signature restaurant, The Continental. The hotel also features 77,000 square feet of state-of-the-art event and pre-function space, including a 20,000 square foot grand ballroom, and is within walking distance to many of Nashville’s most popular attractions, including the Nashville Convention Center, Country Music Hall of Fame, and Bridgestone Arena. www.grandhyattnashville.com

For more information on Grand Hyatt Nashville, click here.

Hotel Kansas City, which joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand

The newest lifestyle boutique hotel in Kansas City, Mo., located in the iconic Kansas City Club building, offers guests a chance to time-travel back in history to the Roaring Twenties, when the bustling social club first opened its doors in 1922. With its addition, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand – which was launched in 2016 and is known for experiences that inspire guests to create their own stories and elevated yet unscripted service – grows to 22 hotels globally. Designed to pay homage to the hotel’s extraordinary history, the hotel’s 144 Victorian-inspired guestrooms and suites offer vintage touches and modern amenities that chronicle a rich history, while infusing a nuanced, progressive spirit for the future. Hotel Kansas City offers four restaurants and bars for independent-minded guests and featuring a new spin to the hotel’s history. www.hotelkc.com

For more information on Hotel Kansas City, click here.

Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia

Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia is a newly built 332-room upscale lifestyle hotel with 22 suites is centrally located in the heart of Philadelphia. The hotel features contemporary guestrooms and hotel amenities such as Drybar Buttercup salon-quality blow-dryers in each room, more than 5,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting space, a lobby bar and restaurant featuring American cuisine, as well as a grab-and-go market. Located in one of Philadelphia’s most desirable neighborhoods, Rittenhouse Square, the hotel is steps away from tree-filled parks, outdoor sculpture gardens, revered architecture, lauded dining, boutique shopping, and a lively nightlife. Only eight miles from Philadelphia International Airport, Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia connects travelers to popular Philadelphia historical and cultural attractions like the museum district on Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Independence National Historic Park. www.hyattcentriccentercityphiladelphia.com

For more information on Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia, click here.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

To learn more about these hotels and book a stay, visit www.hyatt.com.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 21 premier brands. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 900 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 65 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001006075/en/