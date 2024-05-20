The former Verdanza Hotel to join the Hyatt portfolio in 2025, marking the introduction of the Hyatt Centric brand in Puerto Rico

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) in collaboration with Interlink and Vivo Beach Club today announced plans for the first Hyatt Centric branded hotel in Puerto Rico. Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde will be located in the buzzy Isla Verde neighborhood, one block away from Isla Verde Beach and walking distance to restaurants, shopping, historical landmarks and nightlife. The hotel is currently undergoing an ambitious $25 million dollar enhancement project to renovate all guestrooms, suites and public spaces, which will be inspired by Puerto Rico’s enchanted landscape, embracing a fusion of the island’s captivating land and sea elements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240520446579/en/

King Cabana View Guestroom (Photo: Business Wire)

"We’re excited to work with Interlink and Vivo Beach Club to bring the Hyatt Centric lifestyle brand to Puerto Rico and expand Hyatt’s brand presence in a thriving market,” said Camilo Bolaños, senior vice president of development, Latin America & the Caribbean, Hyatt. “Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde will be situated in the heart of the Isla Verde neighborhood, allowing guests to truly experience the locale but also discover other nearby beaches and attractions that spark curiosity and connection."

Once open, Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde will offer 223 guestrooms in a prime location less than one block away from the award-winning Isla Verde Beach. The hotel will be home to a communal space acting as the social center of the hotel activated by a signature restaurant & bar, an open-air beer garden, and a coffee shop boasting local flare. The hotel will also offer a modern fitness center, over 16,000 sq. ft. of meeting space, a resort-style pool deck surrounded by tropical landscape, and a locally inspired restaurant and pool bar. To complement the local lifestyle experience, guests will be granted complimentary access to the facilities of Vivo Beach Club, an oceanfront private beach club designed for people of all ages featuring a free form pool, 3 restaurants, 4 bars, an outdoor concert stage with seating capacity for 3,500 people, 12,000 sq. ft. of meeting facilities, and the award-winning Ocean Lab Brewing Co. micro-brewery.

"We are filled with pride to collaborate with Hyatt to bring the Hyatt Centric lifestyle brand to the renowned Isla Verde neighborhood. Puerto Rico has a lot to offer, and soon, guests and World of Hyatt members will be able to experience a new hotel that serves as an authentic home base to explore the magical island of Puerto Rico," said Federico J. Sánchez Ortiz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Interlink and Luis and Matías Fernández, co-owners of Vivo Beach Club.

“Today's announcement that we will soon have a Hyatt Centric hotel in Isla Verde demonstrates once again the current success and potential of Puerto Rico’s tourism sector. Our beautiful island has become a top-of-mind destination for tourists looking to have an unforgettable experience in the heart of the Caribbean. I welcome Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde and wish the team the best in this new milestone in Puerto Rico and thank Interlink and Vivo Beach Club for their contribution to Puerto Rico’s sustainable economic development,” said Pedro R. Pierluisi, Governor of Puerto Rico.

"We are excited to extend a warm welcome to the first Hyatt Centric branded hotel in the vibrant Isla Verde tourist zone, providing both business and leisure travelers a new hotel option. This forthcoming addition emphasizes our hospitality industry commitment to improving our offerings and supporting the ongoing growth of our tourism sector," said Carlos Mercado, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde will be managed by Highgate Hotels, an industry-leading hotel management firm, with a diverse portfolio of hotels across North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Europe, including three other hotels in Puerto Rico.

Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde will mark the sixth Hyatt hotel in Puerto Rico following Hyatt Place & Hyatt House San Juan, Hyatt Place Bayamon, Hyatt Place Manati and Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico.

To learn more about the Hyatt Centric brand, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/development/ourbrands/hyattcentric.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2024, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,300 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 78 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created to connect guests to the heart of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery so they never miss a moment of adventure. Each hotel offers social spaces to connect with others in the lobby, meanwhile the bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don’t. A passionately engaged team is there to provide local expertise on the best food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. For more information, please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattCentric.

About Interlink

Founded in 1977, Interlink is an integrated real estate company with more than four decades of experience in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. Its main focus is development, construction, and asset management; within the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. Interlink has a proven track record that includes an extensive portfolio of world-class hospitality developments and renowned construction projects, including Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino Metro, The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, AC Hotel San Juan Condado, Hotel El Convento, and the Residence Inn by Marriott Isla Verde. For more information, please visit: www.interlinkpr.com.

About Vivo Beach Club

Established in 2017, the VIVO Beach Club Complex contains a stunning variety of “island life” experiences and beach front entertainment. It is a lively oceanfront destination designed for people of all ages featuring an outdoor beach club and pool, unique restaurants and bars, a convention center, shops, music venues, and a full-scale brewery. It has established itself as one of the best day and night clubs in the metropolitan area, as well as the top venue for private parties, large celebrations, festivals, concerts and corporate events. It is located in one of the top ranked beaches in the world and offers a modern atmosphere with great food, drinks, shops, music and ocean views. All perfect ingredients for a great Caribbean experience.

Located inside the VIVO Beach Club complex is Ocean Lab Brewing Co., the largest craft beer manufacturer in Puerto Rico offering a large variety of beer styles and activities. Ocean Lab Brewing recently received the award of the Best Tap Room in the US.

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading global real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Waikiki, London and Lisbon. www.highgate.com.

