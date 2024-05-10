Upcoming openings in Latin America & the Caribbean enhance Hyatt’s leadership in luxury, resort and lifestyle, creating unforgettable experiences in destinations that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) highlighted today Hyatt’s expected growth trajectory, from the sought-after beach town of Miches, Dominican Republic to the lush island of St. Lucia, World of Hyatt guests and members will soon have more than 30 new hotels to consider in Latin America & the Caribbean. Through 2027, Hyatt is committed to expanding its brand presence in new and exciting destinations throughout the region, meeting travelers in even more places – whether vacationing with family for a fun-filled stay or reconnecting with colleagues at a picturesque location.

"Hyatt's brand growth in Latin America & the Caribbean is fueled by robust travel across all customer segments and our effective execution of an asset-light strategy, including the 2021 acquisition of Apple Leisure Group," said Camilo Bolaños, Senior Vice President of Development for Latin America & the Caribbean at Hyatt. "Since 2017, our intentional growth strategy and commitment to an asset-light earnings model have allowed us to double our luxury rooms, triple our resort rooms, and quintuple our lifestyle rooms, making us the world's largest portfolio of luxury branded rooms in resort locations. Our expanding brand footprint reflects our commitment to meeting our guests' and members' desires, providing unforgettable experiences in cherished destinations. We are dedicated to growing in the region, entering new and thriving markets, and are excited about the continued momentum ahead.”

The Destination by Hyatt brand debut in Latin America & the Caribbean:

The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences that offers one-of-a-kind experiences around the globe with stays that are authentic to their destination. The brand is expanding its footprint in Latin America & the Caribbean with the introduction of properties in two new markets:

The Legend Paracas Resort (Peru, expected to open in summer 2024): The resort, located on the coast of Peru about three hours south of Lima, is expected to join the Destination by Hyatt brand this summer amid a phased enhancement project focused on elevating guestrooms and common areas. Guests will have endless opportunities to discover the Paracas Natural Reserve or Paracas Bay with a range of curated experiences such as kayaking, paddleboarding, sandboarding, and more.

"Expanding the Destination by Hyatt brand into Latin America & the Caribbean highlights our commitment to delivering unique experiences within our distinct Independent Collection portfolio," said Katie Johnson, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Independent Collection at Hyatt. “Destination by Hyatt hotels are carefully crafted for discovery and designed in harmony with their surroundings. In line with the rest of the brand’s properties around the globe, Peru and St. Lucia will provide the perfect backdrop for these new Destination by Hyatt properties, instilling a deep sense of place for our guests.”

Endless Hospitality meets All-Inclusive at Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection resorts:

Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, the largest portfolio of luxury all-inclusive resorts in the world, delivers immersive and elevated experiences, all with the luxury and convenience offered by an all-inclusive resort. With 10 all-inclusive brands providing endless hospitality through well-appointed accommodations, exceptional service, gourmet a la carte dining, and thoughtful touches, Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection portfolio continues to expand in new and existing destinations throughout Mexico and the Caribbean in 2023 and 2024 with recent openings including the family-friendly Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort, Sunscape Coco Punta Cana and Sunscape Dominicus La Romana. Recent additions to the adults-only resorts include the luxury all-inclusive Impression Moxché by Secrets and Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets, Secrets Tides Punta Cana, Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres, and Hyatt Vivid Grand Island, the first resort within the new Hyatt Vivid brand.

Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection is thoughtfully expanding its brand footprint with planned openings in key Latin America & Caribbean resort destinations such as:

Dreams Curacao Resort, Spa & Casino adults-only expansion (expected to debut 2024): Expected to debut on July 1, Dreams Curacao Resort, Spa & Casino will open an all-new adult-only preferred club section to complement the existing family-friendly offerings. The 53 modern-designed standalone units, titled ‘IL MARE’, embrace next-generation architecture with modern interior design to create a first-of-its-kind luxury beachfront experience overlooking Piscadera Bay, with amenities such as thoughtfully appointed custom crafted furniture, a bathroom with two vanities, an indoor sitting area, and an oversized oceanfront terrace with direct beach access.

Elevated Stay Experiences in Sought-After Leisure Destinations:

With approximately 70% of rooms in the Hyatt portfolio classified as luxury or upper upscale, Hyatt leads the market with the fastest-growing luxury portfolio globally. Thoughtfully expanding its luxury and lifestyle brand footprint across desirable destinations from Turks & Caicos to Los Cabos, Hyatt continues to extend meaningful experiences to guests and World of Hyatt members:

Boundless Collection hotels are each shaped by the distinctive culture of their locale and replete with rich and immersive lifestyle experiences. Upcoming openings in the region include:

Dream Valle de Guadalupe (expected to open in 2025): This 35-acre resort in Ensenada, Mexico will mark the first Hyatt hotel in Mexico’s dynamic wine region complete with a large vineyard, 58 guestrooms and villas, a luxury spa and wellness concept and three highly activated dining and nightlife venues, including a private tasting room and rooftop bar.

Timeless Collection properties deliver the comforts of a home away from home with a consistently elevated experience. Upcoming openings in the region include:

Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Hotel & Residences (expected to open in 2025): Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Hotel & Residences will mark the first Hyatt branded hotel in the Cayman Islands and offer 351 guestrooms, studio suites, and one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts along a seafront eco-walk that will celebrate the diverse ecology of Grand Cayman.

The momentum continues in Latin America & the Caribbean beyond 2025 with forthcoming openings through 2027 including Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay, Grand Hyatt Los Cabos, Grand Hyatt St. Lucia, Park Hyatt Cancun, Park Hyatt Mexico City, Thompson Monterrey, Chatwal San Miguel de Allende and Thompson Puerto Vallarta.

More Rewards, More Choices with Exciting World of Hyatt Regional Offers:

