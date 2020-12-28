Hyatt Hotels : Andaz Shenzhen Bay Opens its Doors

CHICAGO (Dec. 28, 2020)--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today the opening of Andaz Shenzhen Bay in Shenzhen, China. The hotel is a significant addition to Hyatt's growing portfolio in Shenzhen, joining Park Hyatt Shenzhen, Grand Hyatt Shenzhen, Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Yantian, Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport, Hyatt Place Shenzhen Dongmen, Hyatt Place Shenzhen Airport and Hyatt House Shenzhen Airport.

Located in the southwestern tip of the metropolis, Shenzhen Bay is the rapidly growing commercial district, home to offices for 80 Fortune 500 companies. Andaz Shenzhen Bay is part of a 212 acre (860,000-square-meter) mixed-use development that includes the striking bullet-shaped landmark of the China Resources Headquarters, the high-end Shenzhen Bay MixC mall, Shenzhen Bay Sports Center and China Resources Financial Building. Overlooking breathtaking Shenzhen Bay, the hotel is a 30-minute drive from Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport and a short walk to Houhai Metro station.

'We are thrilled by the introduction of the inspiring, immersive Andaz brand to this dynamic city,' said Stephen Ho, president of growth and operations for Asia Pacific, Hyatt. 'Rapidly developing Shenzhen Bay is the perfect location for our vibrant Andaz brand, and we sincerely appreciate our hotel owner, China Resources Land, for its trust and support with entrusting this iconic hotel to Hyatt. With China Resources Land's rich experience in real estate management, together we are bringing an unscripted local experience to Shenzhen.'

Design Approach

Created by acclaimed New York designer Tony Chi, Andaz Shenzhen Bay has been concepted for like-minded people to meet and stimulate their senses with design elements inspired the distinct spirit of the locale. Plantation shutters, tactile leather, hand-painted chinoiserie wallpaper, gold-leaf paneling, graphically tiled marble and glossy lacquered finishes unite to create a series of distinctive, luxurious spaces with the occasional surprising twist.

Arrival

As guests approach Andaz Shenzhen Bay, they are greeted by tall hedges, sculpted and manicured into unexpected organic forms, tucking away a covered entryway with duck-egg blue plantation shutters, Crittall-style glazing, glossy plaster columns and manicured boxwood topiary. Guests are greeted by an Andaz Host and ushered through an entry lined in eye-catching murals hand-painted in gold dust.

Guestrooms

Andaz Shenzhen Bay offers 220 spacious guestrooms overlooking the breathtaking Shenzhen Bay, the Shenzhen Sports Center or the China Resources Headquarters. Each room is between 538 to 2,690 square feet (50 to 250 square meters) and decorated with a soothing mix of duck-egg blue plantation shutters and Calacatta Luccicoso-style marble. Rooms also feature modern comforts including 65-inch IPTVs, Dyson hairdryers and smart mirrors with internet access. Guests can enjoy exclusive bath amenities by well-known French master perfumer Christophe Laudamiel while the complimentary minibar is stocked with custom-made Andaz IPA beer, Voss water, local Sarsae soda and a variety of local snacks including baked-pork Phoenix cookies.

Those looking for more space can choose from the hotel's 10 suites, spanning 1,184 to 2,690 square feet (110 to 250 square meters). In addition to a separate living room, suites house a dining area, powder room and bathrooms with a circular tub and twin vanities. For the ultimate indulgence, guests may opt for the Presidential Suite, located on the 23rd floor with panoramic views of stunning Shenzhen Bay.

Dining

Led by Argentinian Executive Chef Federico Heinzmann, Andaz Shenzhen Bay offers five innovative restaurants and bars. Chef Heinzmann, who has previously worked at Park Hyatt Tokyo and Park Hyatt Seoul, aims to create a culinary adventure through authentic native ingredients and flavors. The restaurants adhere to the brand's 'farm-to-table' philosophy of offering fresh, seasonal, local produce, while accompanying wine lists offer the best from boutique vintners. Each bar infuses freshly squeezed, seasonal fruit and herbs within their neighborhood-inspired cocktails, while guests are encouraged to 'make their own' if they wish.

On the ground floor, Mayflower is a modern interpretation of a traditional Chinese teahouse, furnished in a comforting blend of dark timber plantation shutters, Japanese noren fabric dividers and celadon velvet banquettes. Whether seated indoors or on the terrace, guests can enjoy refreshments throughout the day including freshly baked Chinese and Western pastries and house-made bubble tea, accompanied by a tea master to prepare the perfect tableside brew.

On the same floor, Bar 1919 is adorned with bold interiors reflecting a members-only club. Beneath a 22-carat moon gold-leaf ceiling and walls wrapped in rosewood veneer paneling and russet leather upholstery, guests can savor a premium single-malt, fine wine or classic cocktail while enjoying live music. Complementing the drinks is a curated selection of bar snacks including pork croquettes, drunken shrimp and a daily chef specialty from the carving trolley.

Spanning the entirety of Level 6 is The Club House, dedicated to a private dining experience comprised of three distinct dining venues, including East Room, West Room and Veranda.

Within the East Room, guests can sample fresh seafood and refined signature cuisines from Canton and Eastern China while enjoying spectacular views of Shenzhen Bay. Design elements include eclectic chinoiserie-style hand-painted wallpaper, French ormolu frames, gold leaf walls and cane screens.

West Room specializes in premium meat and seafood cooked in a Pira charcoal oven. Satisfy your craving for the perfectly prepared steak, as the restaurant allows guests to choose the cut, then suggests optimum methods of preparation. Also available are classic salads, grilled fish, seafood on ice and a show-stopping dessert trolley.

Casual versions of dishes from the East Room and West Room are available at Veranda, overlooking expansive gardens. Whether seated in the indoor space with bookcase-lined walls and Crittall-style windows or on the vast terrace, guests can enjoy afternoon tea and light meals throughout the day. At night, a local DJ provides a musical backdrop while in-house and guest bartenders serve up fresh, unique drink concoctions.

As a signature part of the Andaz experience, hotel guests can also savor complimentary drinks and snacks throughout the day, along with cocktails and craft bites daily from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in East Atelier.

Wellness

Guests have access to the 24-hour Fitness Center on Level 3, complete with Life Fitness cardio and strength equipment alongside an exercise studio and free-weights area. On the same floor is an indoor swimming pool, a warm vitality pool with water jets, as well as a sauna and steam room in the changing rooms.

Meetings and Events Venues

Andaz Shenzhen Bay offers a total of 10,193 square feet (947 square meters) of stylish, flexible event space suitable for events of all sizes, ranging from a private dinner for 15 to a corporate conference for 380 people. Level 5 features a 5,425 square foot (504 square meter) Conservatory with an eye-catching, pitched-glass roof decorated in warm oak and gold leaf wall paneling. On the same floor, five stylish 237 to 323 square foot (22 to 30-square meter) Studios are ideal for intimate dinners and meetings. Accessed by a private foyer, the 4,176 square foot (388 square meter) Ballroom on Lower Ground floor features Crittall-style glazing, antiqued mirror and panel molding for a classical yet modern feel. The elegant function space features a built-in LED display and is supported by a pre-function area and 452 square foot (42 square meter) Bridal/VIP Room.

'We are delighted to open Andaz Shenzhen Bay in such a dynamic location and city,' said Betty Li, general manager of Andaz Shenzhen Bay. 'With our new hotel, we hope to stimulate the senses with our unique social spaces, innovative bars and restaurants and elegant event venues. We aim to offer guests an upscale hotel experience infused with local Shenzhen culture that will fuel their creativity and inspire them to express their own personal style and passions.'

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

For more information, please visit anndazshenzhenbay.com.

The term 'Hyatt' is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and / or one or more of its affiliates.