Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hyatt Hotels Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H   US4485791028

HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION

(H)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hyatt Hotels : Announces Plans for Magma Resort Santorini

02/08/2022 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO (February 8, 2022) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with Thera Island Suites S.A., owners of Magma Resort Santorini, and Athens-based SWOT Hospitality will operate the hotel. Expected to open in 2022 in time for the summer season, the hotel will join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio as the first Hyatt-affiliated resort in the Greek islands, featuring 59 guestrooms, including 24 suites. The signing underscores Hyatt's strategy to grow its brand footprint in the leisure and independent collection segments across key European leisure destinations.

Magma Resort Santorini will resemble a re-imagined traditional Cycladic dwelling by incorporating a sustainable yet modern exterior design that seamlessly integrates the lava-made and stone elements with the overall island's ambience. All 59 guestrooms and suites, 46 of which will feature private pools and hot tubs, will enjoy unobstructed views of the Aegean Sea and Anafi Island.

True to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand's ethos, Magma Resort Santorini will offer one-of-a-kind, modern and personalized luxury guest experiences. Nestled among traditional old vineyards, the resort will be located on the lava-made slopes of Vourvoulos, in close proximity to picturesque lava sand beaches on the northeast part of the island and popular cosmopolitan destinations such as Fira and Oia, known for its Instagram-worthy sunsets. The resort's culinary experience, Magma by Spondi, will be curated by a two-starred Michelin chef and honor local agriculture and seasonal ingredients in a contemporary and inventive interpretation. The restaurant's menu will feature signature dishes and other fine dining options paired with renowned wines from the rich viticulture for which the island is known.

"We are thrilled to work with SWOT Hospitality and are excited to announce The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand's upcoming entry into the Greek Islands with Magma Resort Santorini," said Peter Norman, senior vice president of development for EAME & SWA, Hyatt. "The expansion of our luxury and independent collection brands in popular leisure destinations in Europe plays a central role in our growth strategy as we aim to satisfy the increasing leisure demand from travelers looking for story-worthy experiences."

Santorini is one of Greece's most visited islands, famed for its association with the lost island of Atlantis. In light of its continued growth in popularity, it has been chosen by the Ministry of Tourism and the European Bank to be a focus area for sustainable tourism.[1] The island is well-known for its extraordinary, picturesque beaches, dramatic cliffs overlooking the caldera and iconic sunset views.

"We are very pleased to be part of the Hyatt family by introducing The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand to Greece, and the story-worthy experiences that will come with its brand recognition. Together with Hyatt, we aim to set a new benchmark for hospitality in the destination," says Mr. Stefanos Papakaliatis, managing partner at Thera Islands Suites.

Magma Resort Santorini will be designed to incorporate organic shapes from black volcanic stones alongside contrasting, off-white geometric prisms, reminiscent of Santorini's volcanic ash which is evident around the island. The resort will be inspired by the surrounding traditional dwellings, or pezoules, and terraced land used for winemaking. The design will blend the natural environment while paying homage to Santorini's underground spaces and cave homes, with a state-of-the-art wellness center and a subterranean spa and a spacious event facility for up to 250 guests. Elsewhere, the resort will feature several semi-outdoor spaces and covered walkways to create balance between the cool interior and warm open air. The design and architectural development will be produced by PEOPLE and ELASTIC Architects.

"This is a hallmark project for SWOT and for the destination," says SWOT Hospitality President Mr. Stelios Koutsivitis. "As a team, we are passionate about entering into this agreement with Hyatt and are dedicated to creating an authentic, extraordinary and soulful resort that carries the spiritual DNA of Greece."

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a collection of truly distinctive properties, all with a different story to tell. Inspiring guests to discover new places with rich history, a fascinating past or a distinct sense of place, each property embodying the uniqueness of its location. Once open, Magma Resort Santorini will become the ninth hotel in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Europe, which includes: The Wellem in Dusseldorf, Hotel SOFIA Barcelona, Hôtel Reisen in Stockholm, Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest, Great Scotland Yard Hotel in London, Hôtel du Louvre in Paris, the iconic Hôtel Martinez in Cannes and Hôtel du Palais Biarritz as well as additional three properties in the pipeline: Grand Hansa Hotel Helsinki, La Zambra in Mijas, Spain and Hotel Rhodania Crans Montana in Switzerland.

For Magma Resort Santorini, visit www.magmaresortsantorini.com or Instagram: www.instagram.com/magmaresortsantorini

For more information, visit https://www.hyatt.com/brands/unbound-collection

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

[1] Source: OECD Tourism Statistics (Database). https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/sites/f3180e03-en/index.html?itemId=/content/component/f3180e03-en.

About The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

More than a compilation of independent, one-of-a-kind hotels, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a thoughtful curation of stories worth collecting. Whether it's a modern marvel, a historic gem or a revitalizing retreat, each property provides thought-provoking environments and experiences that inspire for guests seeking elevated yet unscripted service when they travel. For a full list of hotels in the collection, visit unboundcollection.hyatt.com. Follow @UnboundxHyatt on Facebook and Instagram and tag your photos with #UnboundxHyatt.

About SWOT Hospitality

Established in May 2013, is a leading hotel management company based in Athens, Greece specializing in hotel management, asset management and development, investment management, sales & marketing and advisory services. SWOT's experience, professionalism and ability to effectively respond to the rising demands of the global hospitality industry has led top investors and developers to entrust the company with realizing their vision to excellence. The Firm's pricnipals have maintained a consistent track record of strong performance and value creation. They have acquired, developed and managed some of the most high-profile hotels in the region, with more than 3,500 rooms and a value in excess of €1 billion. The Firm's Advisory team has underwritten large hotel protfolios of more than 2 billion on behalf of systematic banks and institutional investors. For more information, please visit https://swot.gr

About Thera Island Suites S.A.

Papakaliatis family group of companies has been operating in the tourism industry for over 55 years. The first company was formed in 1966 by Ioannis Papakaliatis and his sons under the name, Zeus of Crete. It was the first incoming handling agency (DMC) in Crete to renowned European tour operators such as Neckerman, Thomas Cook, Tui, Flying Carpet, Bucher, Pegase, Alltours, EasyJet Holidays, Apollo Travel, Jumbotours, Onthebeach, Kompas, Olympic Holidays, Karpaten, Nekera, W2M Travel and many more. Since then, the company continued its core incoming business until this day, becoming one of Leading Destination Management Companies in Greece. In 1988, the family started investing in the hospitality industry with various companies. The first hotel company Anissaras Hotels was formed with owned hotels in Anissaras area in Crete, later on in 2008 with Greco Star Hotels that operated leased hotels in Corfu & Kos islands and most recently in 2013 with Zeus Hotels that is operating six leased, and part owned hotels in Crete and Rhodes. Since 2019, Thera Islands Suites company has targeted the luxury sector of the market and the company is seeking to develop and acquire five-star properties in well-known destinations. The family is also involved in the shipping industry with a company based in Corfu, and privately owns one flying dolphin ferry, and two small cruise ships which are sub-leased by Joy Cruises company that provide daily ferry routes in the Ionian Sea. It also provides ferry excursions in Corfu, Paxi and south of Albania.

Disclaimer

Hyatt Hotels Corporation published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 08:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
03:12aHYATT HOTELS : Announces Plans for Magma Resort Santorini
PU
02/07HYATT HOTELS : Miraval Resorts & Spas Announces the Addition of New Accommodations to Mira..
PU
02/07Hyatt Announces Plans for 7Pines Resort Sardinia, To Be Part of Destination by Hyatt Po..
AQ
02/03HYATT HOTELS : Announces Plans for 7Pines Resort Sardinia, To Be Part of Destination by Po..
PU
01/26Hyatt Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Conference ..
BU
01/24Leisure Travel Demand Fuels Continued Brand Growth for Hyatt, Including Apple Leisure G..
BU
01/24Hyatt Hotels Announces Plans to Accelerate Its Brand Growth in the Americas Region with..
CI
01/20Hospitality, Travel Stocks Rebound From Recent Selloff
MT
01/20Hyatt to Open Two New Hotels in London
MT
01/20Hyatt Announces Plans for Two New UK Hotels With Hyatt Regency London Stratford & Hyatt..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 994 M - -
Net income 2021 -211 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 887 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -47,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 515 M 10 515 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,48x
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hyatt Hotels Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 95,63 $
Average target price 94,63 $
Spread / Average Target -1,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Samuel Hoplamazian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joan Bottarini Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas J. Pritzker Executive Chairman
H. Charles Floyd Global President-Operations & Executive VP
Susan Dana Kronick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-0.28%10 515
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.48%53 002
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-4.71%40 554
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC1.76%11 911
ACCOR12.20%9 346
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-4.91%6 844