Hyatt Hotels : Announces Plans for the Debut of the House Brand in Johannesburg

LONDON (2 August 2021) - Hyatt today announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with an affiliate of Millat Properties for Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton. The planned opening of the property will mark the introduction of Hyatt's select service and extended stay brand, Hyatt House, to the continent and the third Hyatt-branded hotel in South Africa.

The Hyatt House brand offers a flexible, elevated approach to extended stay and helps guests enjoy the comforts of home when they are away from theirs. Built on guest insights, Hyatt House hotels drive satisfaction and loyalty by allowing guests to maintain familiar routines, with spacious suites and studios featuring full kitchens, comfortable living rooms, large bedrooms and stylish bathrooms.

Slated to open in October 2021, the hotel will be situated in the well-established Sandton area, where business and leisure tourism blends together in Africa's economical hub. Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton will boast 43 studio guestrooms and 19 apartment-style suites, all with fully equipped kitchens and separate living areas reminding guests of the conveniences of home. Additional amenities will include a unique concept for an alternative dining experience in the Treehouse, H Market offering grab-and-go snacks and drinks, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an outdoor swimming pool in which guests can unwind and enjoy themselves.

'We're delighted to announce plans to introduce the Hyatt House brand to Africa, which will be Hyatt's second hotel in collaboration with an affiliate of Millat Properties,' said Ludwig Bouldoukian, regional vice president of development for the Middle East and Africa, Hyatt. 'We are proud to hold such strong relationships with exceptional owners who share our ambition and values. They are essential to powering Hyatt's brand growth.'

'We are very pleased to continue our work with Hyatt in South Africa to open the first Hyatt House hotel on the continent,' said Hamza Farooqui, Chief Executive Officer of Millat Group. 'Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton will join Hyatt Regency Cape Town and we look forward to further building our relationship with Hyatt, with the aim to collaborate together on more Hyatt-branded hotels in the future. We have every confidence in the resilience of the tourism sector in South Africa; it is a significant growth driver for the economy, which generates jobs and drives local development.'

Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton will join two existing Hyatt-branded hotels in South Africa, Hyatt Regency Johannesburg and Hyatt Regency Cape Town.

Hyatt's portfolio in Africa consists of seven properties: Hyatt Regency Algiers Airport, Hyatt Regency Taghazout, Hyatt Place Taghazout Bay, Hyatt Regency Casablanca, Hyatt Regency Dar es Salaam, The Kilimanjaro, Hyatt Regency Addis Ababa and Park Hyatt Zanzibar.

