Hyatt Hotels : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

10/07/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (“Hyatt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: H) announced today that it will release third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after market close, followed by a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company’s website at investors.hyatt.com or by registering directly prior to the event using our online registration link provided below. Registering with the direct link will provide participants a dial-in number for access to the call. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

Online registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8690418

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 21 premier brands. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 900 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 65 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 369 M - -
Net income 2020 -537 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 256 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,4x
Yield 2020 0,36%
Capitalization 5 596 M 5 596 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hyatt Hotels Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 52,68 $
Last Close Price 55,32 $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Samuel Hoplamazian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Pritzker Executive Chairman
H. Charles Floyd Global President-Operations & Executive VP
Joan Bottarini Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alex D. Zoghlin EVP & Global Head-Technology & Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-38.33%5 596
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.-36.00%31 433
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-19.21%24 847
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-17.30%10 151
ACCOR-39.62%7 649
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-24.50%3 991
